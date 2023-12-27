Get Daily Email
Burnout Recovery

Burnout is a real problem for businesses and today we're going to tackle it head on with one of New York City's leading burnout experts Cait Donovan.

Burnout is a real problem for businesses and today we’re going to tackle it head on with one of New York City’s leading burnout experts Cait Donovan. She hosts a podcast and wrote a book about burnout but she’s also an acupuncturist with a master’s degree in Chinese medicine. This is going to be fun!

Guest Bio: Cait Donovan is a New Yorker who works with organizations all over the world to reduce burnout. Her creative burnout recovery solutions have been featured in podcasts and in Forbes magazine and the New York Post.

Guest Contact Info:

https://linkedin.com/in/caitdonovan

https://instagram.com/cait_donovan

https://instagram.com/friedtheburnoutpodcast

About Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

