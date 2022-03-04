Get Daily Email
2 Attractive Mindsets for Introverts in Any Social Situation [Video]

I’m about to give you three words that are going to change the way you think about attraction forever

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
you know me steve i i love people but i
00:02
get a bit exhausted socializing people i
00:04
think misunderstand introvert versus
00:06
extrovert it’s not that
00:08
introvert means you’re bad at
00:09
socializing it just means you find it
00:11
draining
00:13
and
00:14
you have a recovery time that’s
00:15
different from an extrovert
00:17
in that situation
00:19
well i was pretty drained
00:21
but
00:22
here’s what i’ve learned about doing
00:24
events like this and any event for
00:26
anyone who’s got events coming up or
00:28
anyone who’s who’s going to be around
00:30
people and feels kind of exhausted from
00:32
that there are a couple of key things
00:35
i’ve learned that i go into those
00:36
situations with one of them is to have
00:40
the energy going in
00:42
that i want people to have with me
00:44
so if i want warmth if i want openness
00:47
if i want people to have inju if i want
00:50
people to go deeper with me than the
00:51
small talk i have to bring that to the
00:54
table so i don’t sit there going god i i
00:58
wish more people would come over and
00:59
introduce themselves because that would
01:00
make me more comfortable or that would
01:02
mean i wasn’t stranded in this room on
01:04
my own right now i literally think to
01:06
myself what i i need to be the thing
01:09
that i want other people to be so if i’m
01:11
grabbing my lunch and there’s four
01:13
people at a table over there i need to
01:15
be the one to go over and be like hey
01:17
guys mind if i come sit with you
01:20
yeah
01:21
the second thing is before you continue
01:23
the video is there someone in your life
01:25
you like but you felt them pulling away
01:28
what can you do about it to bring the
01:30
attraction back well i get this question
01:33
thousands of times a month so on the
01:35
26th of january i am doing a deep dive
01:38
two hour master class on what i’m
01:40
calling attraction cpr why people pull
01:43
away and what you can do to bring the
01:45
attraction back now i’m doing this just
01:47
for my members but you can become a
01:49
member by going to askmh.com
01:52
and you can even have a free trial right
01:54
now that includes the 26th masterclass
01:58
so go to askmh.com to find out more or
02:00
click the link in the description the
02:02
second thing is
02:04
the more work
02:06
and by work i just mean the more effort
02:08
you put in to know people
02:10
early in the event the easier the end of
02:13
the event is and not just the easier the
02:15
more fun
02:17
it is
02:18
because
02:19
you have put in the groundwork that
02:22
means later on or tomorrow these people
02:24
won’t be strangers
02:25
a lot of what we want when we’re
02:27
especially people who are introverts but
02:29
yeah in general i suppose
02:31
a lot of what we want is to feel like
02:33
the people in the room aren’t strangers
02:36
we want to feel like we’re comfortable
02:38
comfortable enough to relax comfortable
02:40
enough to just be ourselves comfortable
02:43
enough to not feel like we have to
02:45
entertain constantly
02:48
and the route to that is actually
02:52
is effort
02:54
the route to that is connecting with
02:57
people so that you don’t feel that an
02:58
hour from now so that you don’t feel
03:00
that tomorrow
03:02
and i always have to remind myself
03:04
early on
03:06
that at anything whether it’s a party
03:08
whether it’s an event
03:10
the
03:11
more i connect with people now
03:16
the more i’m not going to have any of
03:18
these feelings or i’m going to
03:20
dramatically reduce these feelings a few
03:22
hours from now or the next day
03:25
and every time i’m leaving something
03:27
like this you know by day three when i
03:29
left
03:31
i felt
03:33
very different i felt you know
03:34
comfortable i felt like oh half of these
03:37
i didn’t know everyone of course but i
03:38
was like i knew enough people to be like
03:40
oh so-and-so oh let’s stay in touch oh
03:42
let’s do that whatever
03:44
you know it’s easier and now of course
03:46
on instagram i’m getting dms from all of
03:48
these people
03:50
that i met that weekend who since have
03:52
realized how
03:54
bloody and oppressive i am outside of
03:56
the hill
03:58
i’m getting all of these dms from people
04:01
um
04:02
who
04:02
are connecting with me and i like i
04:04
can’t wait to see you next year
04:06
i can’t like you know so good to meet
04:08
you till next time i’m now in contact
04:11
with those people and the more i follow
04:12
up on those relationships the more those
04:14
relationships will already be
04:16
fostered for next time
04:19
so
04:21
it’s
04:22
we have to not use our
04:26
either fear of a situation
04:29
and and social anxiety if you have that
04:32
or just simple introversion and feeling
04:35
like oh my god this is exhausting
04:38
we have to not use that
04:40
as an excuse to avoid the work of
04:43
connecting with people because the great
04:46
paradox is that connecting with people
04:49
is the answer
04:52
truly connecting with people is the
04:54
answer because that
04:56
then diffuses all of those feelings that
04:59
a if in the case of social anxiety make
05:01
you feel like
05:02
uh
05:04
oh my god i’m uncomfortable i’m scared
05:06
of this situation because it becomes
05:08
known to you or in the case of
05:10
introversion
05:12
is the thing that allows you to actually
05:14
have more energy in the situation
05:15
because you’re not using all of your
05:17
energy to entertain or to be on your
05:19
guard or to you can actually relax the
05:21
reason one of the reasons why introverts
05:24
don’t mind hanging out with just one or
05:26
two close friends is because they’re not
05:28
having to pour their energy
05:31
into the situation in the same way they
05:33
can just be
05:35
well the more you connect early on in a
05:37
social situation the more you can spend
05:39
the second half of the situation just
05:41
being
05:43
instead of doing
05:45
i really want you to check out this next
05:46
video i believe it’s going to help you a
05:48
lot click here if you consider yourself
05:50
to be an introvert i’m about to give you
05:52
three words that are going to change the
05:55
way you think about attraction forever
05:58
peak
05:59
end rule
06:01
the peak end rule the psychological
06:03
heuristic

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

