2 Questions To Deepen Learning From Life

We usually dislike challenging situations, conflict with others, struggle with our work or habits. Struggle sucks!

But what if it were a part of the training of life?

What if every conflict, failure, difficulty, hard emotion … were exactly the lesson we needed to learn? What if every challenging person and situation were our teacher?

Every day, ask yourself two simple questions:

What was my biggest challenge today? What lesson was I supposed to learn from that?

Reflect on that. Jot it down, and internalize the lesson. Commit to practicing it.

Then thank your teacher.

This post was previously published on Zen Habits. Uncopyright courtesy Leo Babauta.

Photo credit: iStock