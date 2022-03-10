20 Biggest Signs Your BF Doesn’t Want To Propose

Are you feeling anxious about your relationship?

You’re not alone. Many women feel this way when they think their boyfriend might not want to propose.

It’s happened to all of us. You’re minding your own business when out of nowhere, a friend or colleague starts regaling you with their engagement story. It seems like everywhere you turn, there are happy couples celebrating their newfound love.

As the pressure mounts, it becomes harder and harder to deny the fact that you’re ready for marriage yourself. But what do you do if your boyfriend doesn’t seem as eager to get married as you are? Here are the 20 biggest signs he’s not ready to propose.

1. He doesn’t bring you with him when he spends time with his family

Sure, spending time with your loved ones is important to you too, but if your partner routinely leaves you out of these important events or excuses your absence with a flimsy excuse, it may be a sign that he’s not ready to make the ultimate commitment to you and doesn’t include you in his future plans.

2. He’s always late for dates or important events

Do you find yourself standing alone at the restaurant, wondering where your loved one is? Or maybe he just isn’t showing up at all! If your partner is consistently running behind schedule for engagements that are supposed to be fun and exciting, it could be because he’s not ready to make his future with you a priority.

3. He never seems happy about your relationship milestones

When you talk about your love for each other or even announce your engagement, does he seem unimpressed? If you’ve made it clear to your partner that marriage is in your future plans, and he shows no interest in doing the same, don’t be afraid to give him an ultimatum.

4. You’ve caught him lying about small things

If you’ve caught your boyfriend in several little white lies, it might mean that he’s not ready to take on the responsibility of telling the truth all the time.

5. He’s always on his phone and becomes easily distracted

Is your boyfriend so busy scrolling through his Snapchat story that he doesn’t even notice you waving hello? If your loved one is clearly not paying attention to you because he’s too busy with his cell phone, it’s a sign that marriage may not be on the horizon.

6. He rarely makes time for any special date nights

How can you expect to get married if you never spend time alone together? If your partner is already too busy with work or other engagements to take you out on a simple date, he may not be willing to make the sacrifice of planning an entire wedding.

7. He avoids any kind of commitment discussion

If your guy seems completely uninterested in talking about marriage, even when you bring it up, he might not be ready to take the next step. While this doesn’t mean that he’s cheating on you or trying to leave, it could just mean that he has other priorities at the moment.

If your boyfriend is constantly avoiding the discussion of marriage by telling you “we’ll see”, it means he has no plans to make his future with you clear anytime soon.

8. He doesn’t think about your future together

Your boyfriend may not be showing his cards, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about the possibilities. If at all possible, try to read between the lines and see if there’s any indication of what he thinks about your shared future. If you’re unable to see any potential for a future together, it just might mean that he isn’t ready to take the next step.

9. He breaks plans without giving you a heads up

If your boyfriend has made plans with you but is constantly canceling at the last minute or simply doesn’t let you know that he’s going to be busy, this behavior may indicate that he’s hiding a bigger secret. If he can’t even keep his schedule straight for something as important as going out with you, it might mean that marriage isn’t on his mind at all.

10. He doesn’t treat your relationship like a priority

If you feel like your partner only makes time for your relationship when it’s convenient for him, you should take a step back and see if he really cares about your future together. If marriage isn’t on his agenda, it might mean that he doesn’t make time for the important people in his life.

11. He puts you off when you bring up the topic of marriage

It can be discouraging if your boyfriend hardly ever discusses your future together or shoots down every proposal idea you have. If it bothers you that much, maybe it’s time to reevaluate the relationship.

12. He doesn’t introduce you to his friends or family

You don’t necessarily have to be wearing a “Property of… sign” and marching band, but if he’s really ready for something serious, he’ll probably want you around all the time — not just when it’s convenient.

13. You’ve been dating for a short amount of time

Although the length of your relationship isn’t everything, if you haven’t even been together for a year yet it can be hard to envision your life as husband and wife — especially if you’re just getting to know one another. If you think you might want to get married, you should definitely wait until you know each other better before worrying about long-term plans.

14. Doesn’t ever initiate physical contact with you

If he isn’t making any moves on you or touching you when you’re together, it might just mean that he’s reserved or shy. However, it can also be a bad sign if he doesn’t show any physical affection at all.

15. His social media is full of photos of him and other women

If you keep seeing photos of your boyfriend on the Internet with another woman, it might mean that he’s not quite ready to settle down just yet. If you think marriage is something that should be part of his immediate future, then maybe someone else is taking up all of his time instead.

16. He doesn’t want children

It can be hard to imagine your life without children, but if your boyfriend is dead set against the idea of ever becoming a father it may just mean that he’s not ready to take that step.

17. He doesn’t want to spend holidays or special occasions with your family

Many couples who are planning to get married eventually find a way to blend their families. If your boyfriend doesn’t want to spend holidays or other special occasions with your family, it might mean that he’s not ready for the responsibility of being part of a “real” family.

18. He isn’t taking his work seriously

If you’re questioning your relationship, you may want to take a look at how he spends his time outside of the relationship. If your boyfriend isn’t taking his work seriously and instead spends most of his free time playing video games or watching TV, it might mean that he’s not quite ready for permanent plans just yet.

19. He’s been secretive about his finances

Couples who are serious about getting married should be open and honest about their finances. If your boyfriend is secretive or hesitant to talk about money, it may mean that he’s not quite ready for a real partnership just yet.

20. He’s still in love with his ex-girlfriend

When you’re chasing after someone who is in love with another woman, it can be hard to see the red flags. If your significant other is still in love with his ex-girlfriend, you should consider whether or not he’s serious about getting married anytime soon.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve been dating for a short amount of time or if your boyfriend is hesitant to talk about anything related to the future (marriage, children, etc.), then it may be time to take a step back and reevaluate whether this relationship is going anywhere.

On the other hand, there are plenty of couples who won’t see marriage in their futures but still enjoy a happy and fulfilling relationship. Don’t be afraid to trust your own instincts. If you’re not feeling it, then there’s no shame in calling it quits.

