20-Minute Silky Golden Noodles

This post is sponsored by Earth Echo Foods. All opinions expressed are my own.

Silky-smooth noodles bathed in a luscious golden sauce made with Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss. These delicious noodles will transport your taste buds to a world of delectable flavors and textures. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.

Why You Will Love This Recipe

This easy recipe only takes a handful of ingredients and 20 minutes to throw together.

The silky yellow broth in this noodle dish is packed with healthy superfood power thanks to Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss.

You can easily customize this recipe to suit your tastes by serving it with the toppings of your choice.

These delicious golden noodles are naturally gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, and refined sugar-free.

Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Earth Echo’s Golden Superfood Bliss is a powerful powdered superfood blend featuring a medley of healthful ingredients like turmeric root, amla fruit, ashwagandha, MCT oil powder, and beneficial medicinal mushrooms. This versatile superfood powder can easily be incorporated into hot and cold beverages, baked treats, and savory dishes like these golden noodles. Earth Echo is committed to sustainability, making eco-consciousness a priority. Enjoy a 15% discount on Golden Superfood Bliss with the code: YUM.

Ingredients and Substitutes

Noodles: Noodles serve as the hearty base for this golden noodles recipe. I love to use gluten-free ramen noodles, but rice noodles or even spaghetti noodles work great as well.

Oil, garlic, ginger: Oil, garlic, and ginger are the aromatic trifecta that kick off this recipe. They infuse the dish with a fragrant and savory base, setting the stage for the mouthwatering flavors to come.

Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss: This adds all of the golden milk deliciousness to this noodle bowl. Packed with a harmonious blend of superfoods, it provides a warm, comforting essence that elevates this dish to the next level.

Coconut milk: Creamy and luscious, coconut milk is the key to achieving a velvety, rich sauce. Substitution: You can use almond milk or any other plant-based milk for a lighter version.

Vegetable broth: Vegetable broth enhances the umami flavor of our dish while adding depth to the sauce. In a pinch, water can be used instead.

Maple syrup: A touch of sweetness is provided by maple syrup, balancing the savory and spicy elements in the sauce. Substitution: Honey or agave nectar can be used as alternatives.

Lemon juice: Lemon juice brightens up the flavors and gives these golden noodles a zesty, tangy kick. Alternatively, apple cider vinegar or lime juice can be used instead.

Coconut aminos: Coconut aminos impart a rich, salty, and slightly sweet flavor that enhances the overall taste. Substitution: If you do not have coconut aminos, soy sauce can be used in a pinch.

Sesame oil: Toasted sesame oil delivers a nutty flavor that elevates the dish to a new level of indulgence. Be certain to use the toasted variety of sesame oil over regular sesame oil!

Salt and pepper: Simple yet essential, salt and pepper are the seasonings that fine-tune the flavors, ensuring the perfect balance in every bite.

Fresh basil: Fresh basil adds a burst of vibrant green and a delightful herbal aroma. Its bright, aromatic essence is the finishing flourish that makes this dish truly extraordinary. Substitution: If you don’t have basil, you can use cilantro or parsley for a different herbal twist.

How to Make Golden Noodles

Start by preparing the noodles according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a small saucepan, saute the ginger and garlic in the oil. Add the remaining ingredients, then simmer for five minutes. Divide the golden broth and noodles between four bowls. Garnish with fresh basil before serving. Enjoy!

Top It Off

These noodles work well paired with a protein or additional garnishes. Here are some of our favorite topping options:

Crispy tofu or tempeh.

Toasted sesame seeds or hemp seeds.

Sliced green onions.

Pickled red onions.

Steamed broccoli or sauteed mushrooms.

A drizzle of hot sauce.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

More Delicious Noodle Recipes

Gochujang Noodles

Sesame Noodles

Spicy Baked Tofu Noodles

—

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Kristen Wood