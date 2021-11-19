20 Quotes About Death & Mortality

Think on Death. — Epicurus ( in Seneca, Epistles)

Whether we like it or not, death and mortality are part of our being. The moment we are born, the clock is already ticking. It’s a topic contested and studied by many a thinker and society in general from as far back as records allow us to venture. From the Ancient Egyptians to Greeks and Romans, right through to all Religions, and even modern-day festivities to commemorate the dead (like the image above).

I’ve even written a comprehensive history of the phrase memento mori (remember you will die) that has been a practice closely associated with death throughout the ages.

Recently I’ve been subjected to witnessing death in play first hand, both concerning those who I would consider to be in my inner circle and have observed other instances of the fragility of life further afield with people I interact with regularly. I feel a great deal of empathy, as do most of us, for anyone going through a loss right now, which is why I feel compelled to write articles like this.

What is essential is to try to change your perspective on this subject. Whilst it’s something a lot of us don’t care to spend time thinking on, thankfully there are many great minds who have taken some of the weight off our shoulders. The ultimate aim of studying and understanding how we live and die is to create a better life for yourself and those around you.

You should feel safe in the knowledge that if you aren’t squandering your limited time available on this planet and using death as a motivator, then you’re already on the right track in my books. However, if not, these quotes may help you gain some perspective. So let’s take a look!

Mortality as Inspiration for living:

1. The perfection or moral character consists in this: to spend each day as if it were the last, to be neither agitated or numb, and not pretend. — Marcus Aurelius

2. Let us order our minds as if we had come to the end. Let us postpone nothing. Let us balance life’s account every day. — Seneca the younger

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. No one can confidently say that he will still be living tomorrow.— Euripides

4. It matters not how a man dies, but how he lives. The act of dying is not of importance, it lasts so short a time. — Samuel Johnson

5. You are going to die, and yet you are not simple and straightforward, nor do you have peace of mind, nor are you kind to everyone, nor do you see that being wise consists in being just. — Marcus Aurelius

Shutterstock: Whatever it takes

Fearlesness of death:

6. What should you study? That which is helpful against all weapons, against every kind of foe – contempt for death. — Seneca the younger

7. The whole life of a philosopher… is preparation for death. — Cicero

8. For to fear death, gentlemen, is nothing else than to think one is wise when one is not; for it is thinking one knows what one does not know. For no one knows whether death be not even the greatest of all blessings to man, but they fear it as if they knew that it is the greatest of evils. — Socrates (Plato’s Apology)

9. He who has learned to die has unlearned slavery. He is above any power, and certainly beyond it. — Seneca the younger

10. You can’t possibly be afraid of death, really, you can only be afraid of life.― Carl Rogers

Shutterstock: Starry night

Death is a common fate for all of us:

11. When Alexander the Great and his mule driver died, they came to the same thing: For either they were absorbed into the sample principles that produced them, or they were scattered alike among the atoms. — Marcus Aurelius

12. We are born unequal, we die equal. The founder of human law has not distinguished us based on lineage or illustrious ancestry, expect for when we are alive. — Seneca the younger

13. I do not fear death. I had been dead for billions and billions of years before I was born, and had not suffered the slightest inconvenience from it.”― Mark Twain

14. I can accept the idea of my own demise, but I am unable to accept the death of anyone else. I find it impossible to let a friend or relative go into that country to no return. — Maya Angelou

15. Why are you angry with your master, your patron, or with your client? Wait a little. Behold, death comes, which will make you equals. — Seneca the younger

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shutterstock: Comfort

Getting comfortable with your Mortality:

16. Let death and exile and every other thing that appears dreadful be every day before your eyes, but most of all death: and you will never harbor any low thoughts, nor have extravagant desire for anything. — Epictetus

17. Let us strip death of its strangeness; let us spend time with, let us get used to it, let us have nothing on our minds more often. — Montaigne

18. Nothing will give you so much help toward moderation as the frequent thought that life is short and that the little we have is uncertain. Whatever you are doing, be mindful of death. — Seneca the younger

19. I cannot escape death, but at least I can escape the fear of it. — Epictetus

20. Be of good cheer about death and know this as a truth, that no evil can happen to a good man, either in life or after death — Socrates (Plato’s Apology)

Final Thoughts

These quotations are by design to increase the chance of engaging in critical thinking and perhaps that you feel inspired to go out there and leave no stone unturned in your day to living. Or, at the very least will come to terms with our shared reality.

If you don’t get the sense of this just yet and the thought of your brief existence is still quite daunting, never worry! These things take time. For me, it’s been years of reading, writing, and daily practice to get comfortable with embracing my fate and using it as a motivator for when I need a reminder of how privileged I am to be here in the first place.

On the other hand, if you’re interested in going a little deeper into this subject, then you might like to check out my article on using Philosophy to come to terms with your mortality. Memento mori Comrades!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***