20 Things Men Should Be Able to Do Without Being Judged

By Martha A. Lavallie

Men are often subjected to rigid societal expectations and stereotypes that can be incredibly limiting and damaging.

These stereotypes can have a profound impact on a man’s mental health and well-being. Here are twenty things that men believe they shouldn’t be judged for.

1. Being Content with ‘Enough’

In a society obsessed with materialism, being content with what one has is often viewed as a lack of ambition. However, contentment can lead to a more fulfilling and stress-free life. It’s important to strike a balance between ambition and contentment.

2. Financial Support in Relationships

The traditional notion that men should be the primary breadwinners is outdated. In modern relationships, financial responsibilities should be shared.

It’s essential to have open and honest conversations about finances and support each other in achieving financial goals.

3. Taking Care of Kids

The stereotype that men are not nurturing is harmful and unfounded. Many men excel in the role of primary caregiver and should be celebrated for their efforts.

It’s crucial to challenge these stereotypes and support men in their parenting journey.

4. Making Less Money Than Their Partner

Income does not define a person’s worth or capabilities. It’s perfectly acceptable for a man to earn less than his partner. What matters most is the support and love they provide to each other.

5. Having Hobbies

Hobbies are essential for mental well-being. Whether it’s playing video games, engaging in sports, or building things in a workshop, men should be encouraged to pursue their passions without judgment.

6. Eating Bananas

It may seem trivial, but some men feel judged for eating bananas in public due to the fruit’s phallic shape. These are silly judgments and we need to focus on promoting a healthy diet.

7. Taking Kids to Public Places

Men should be able to take their children to public places without facing scrutiny. Men are definitely capable caregivers and support fathers in their parenting journey.

8. Being a Dad

Media often portrays fathers as inept or less capable than mothers. This stereotype is harmful and needs to be dismantled. Fathers play a crucial role in their children’s lives and should be celebrated for their efforts.

9. Wanting Alone Time

Everyone needs space to recharge, including men. Respect each other’s need for alone time and understand that it’s not a reflection of the relationship’s quality.

10. Being Introverted

Not everyone is outgoing or extroverted, and that’s perfectly okay. Be mindful of each other’s personality traits and create an environment where everyone feels comfortable being themselves.

11. Not Wanting to Talk

Sometimes, people prefer to process their thoughts and emotions internally rather than talking about them. Be aware of each other’s communication styles and provide a supportive environment for sharing when ready.

12. Not Being “Manly” Enough

The concept of “manliness” is subjective and culturally constructed. These traditional norms need to change and adapt to modern times and create a more inclusive definition of masculinity.

13. Showing Emotion

Showing emotion is a sign of strength, not weakness. It’s crucial to create a supportive environment where men feel comfortable expressing their emotions without judgment.

14. Not Liking Sports

Interest in sports—or lack thereof—should not define a man’s identity. Each of us has interests and we need to be respectful of each other’s interests and support each other in pursuing passions.

15. Telling a Woman No

Men often feel pressure to always say yes to women, whether it’s due to societal expectations or fear of backlash. Men have the right to set boundaries and say no when necessary.

16. Being Nice To Kids

Men often face suspicion or judgment when interacting with children, which is both unfair and harmful. Create a supportive environment where men can interact with children without people thinking they’re pedophiles or perverts.

17. Wearing “Feminine” Colors

Image Credit: WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock.

Colors have no gender. Anyone can wear whatever colors that make them feel confident and comfortable. Sometimes pink is a good look on men.

18. Not Being in a Relationship

Being single is a valid choice and should not be stigmatized. If women can choose to be strong, independent women, so too can men.

19. Having Female Friends

Men and women can have platonic friendships without any romantic involvement. It’s time to stop the stigma the stereotype that men and women can’t be just friends and create a supportive environment for healthy friendships.

20. Shaving Armpits

Personal grooming choices, such as shaving armpits, should not be judged. Who likes body odor anyway? Men are allowed to feel comfortable with their grooming decisions.

Understanding Hypermasculinity

Hypermasculinity is a psychological term that refers to the exaggeration of traditional male behavior, such as an emphasis on physical strength, aggression, and sexuality.

It often involves a desire to dominate, a disregard for one’s own and others’ well-being, and a rejection of traits perceived as feminine or weak.1

Effects on Men

Hypermasculinity can have detrimental effects on men’s physical and mental health. It is associated with higher levels of stress, substance abuse, and poor mental health outcomes, including depression and anxiety.

Additionally, hypermasculinity can negatively impact relationships, leading to aggression, dominance, and a lack of emotional expression.2

Breaking Societal Stereotypes

Society must break out of its stereotypes and expectations of what a man is supposed to be. Emphasizing hypermasculinity can lead to a toxic environment that harms men and those around them.

Encouraging a more balanced and healthy expression of masculinity, including emotional expression, empathy, and vulnerability, can lead to better mental and physical health outcomes for men and a more inclusive and supportive society.

Sources

