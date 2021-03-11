2020, a Decade End With Self Discovery

How many times have you heard that — it was an end, but it was actually a beginning? A beginning we never thought of in our wildest dream — a new dawn filled with hope, faith, positivity, togetherness, and sustainability.

Life around us has been stirring up wildly and rearranged lately. What an intense shift! Whatever we are manifesting now represents the transformation and growth.

Sometimes life slaps you really, really hard to make you realize that your mistakes have burned you up. But also, life gives you one more opportunity to rebuild your existence. To start again fresh. Build up new things with the lesson you have learned from your mistakes.

Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shaken the whole world, people have learned an incredible new way to survive.

I started embracing all of it, also the difficult times and the uncomfortable emotions. Everything that happens leads us in a certain direction we would not have gone if it didn’t happen.

2020 was the year that changed me. The year was the most challenging year of my life. Not really the first hardest year of my life, but the virus panic did triggered me.

The year forced me to learn that we have been taken so many things for granted. The fresh air. The clean water. Home. Cozy bed to sleep in. Electricity. Internet service. Warm home-cooked meal. Money. Good neighbors. Friends. I can list so many things right now.

I learned what it means to have someone you can call at 3 AM when you have sudden panic attacks. I learned always to be good, be nice, be empathic to everyone. Because you never know what battles people are fighting. I learned people changed, and it’s okay; let them be. Please don’t be hard on them.

I learned what it felt like to have real friends who constantly check on you because they know you are not okay but never forced to share; they are just there, with you—listening to all rants, jokes, drama, pain.

I learned what it felt like truly be alive.

I learned how important it is to have multiple skills and multiple sources of income. I discover I have so many hidden talents, and one of them is creative writing.

I can go on and on and on.

Thank you, 2020, for slapping us right on our faces and make us realize who we are. We are just human. Humans make mistakes, and if they are lucky enough, they will get a second chance. I got a fourth chance in my life, by the way.

Final Thoughts

Even though coronavirus pandemic devastates much of the global economy, various artists have born amidst pandemic.

2020 makes us surrendering to what we truly feel is one of the greatest revolutions in our life. Don’t try to understand it. Don’t try to make a plan. Just flow with it and go wherever it takes you. Remember, what’s meant for you will always be for you.

All you have to do is be the most authentic self and be happy. Hug yourself and be grateful for this moment. Be grateful you are alive and healthy. Be grateful you are protected. Be grateful you are witnessing a brand new day with a touch of warm sun and spring wind.

Thank you, 2020! Even though 2020 was the most challenging year, I am pinning it on top among my favorite year to learn and discover myself.

