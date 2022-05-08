25 Questions, Mommy Edition

My daughter Alaina certainly had some interesting answers when asked these 25 Questions, ( hula-hooping? ) so we went ahead and did a mommy version for Mother’s Day. Apparently my wife and I spend a lot of time doing dishes and Alaina’s smoothie ( McDonalds milkshake ) addiction isn’t going away any time soon.
What is something mommy always says to you?
I love you
What makes mommy happy?
When I play
What makes mommy sad?
When I hurt your knee
How does mommy make you laugh?
When she does tricks
What was mommy like as a child?
She liked smoothies
How old is mommy?
Three
How tall is mommy?
Four
What is mommy’s favorite thing to do?
Doing the dishes
What does mommy do when you’re not around?
Goes to the gym
If mommy became famous, what would it be for?
Playing
What is mommy really good at?
Doing tricks
What is mommy not very good at?
Pillow fights
What does mommy do for a job?
Dishes
What is mommy’s favorite food?
Chinese
What makes you proud of mommy?
When she does the dishes
What cartoon character is mommy like?
Spongebob Squarepants
What do you and mommy do together?
Play together
How are you and mommy the same?
We have the same eyes
How are you and mommy different?
We have different shirts on
How do you know mommy loves you?
You say it all the time
What does mommy like best about daddy?
He does the dishes
What does daddy most like about mommy?
Her hair is up to the sky
What is mommy’s favorite place to go?
To the park
How old was mommy when you were born?
All grown up
What is your favorite thing about mommy?
We rake leaves together