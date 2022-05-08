Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 25 Questions, Mommy Edition

25 Questions, Mommy Edition

What makes mommy happy?

by Leave a Comment

My daughter Alaina certainly had some interesting answers when asked these 25 Questions, ( hula-hooping? ) so we went ahead and did a mommy version for Mother’s Day.  Apparently my wife and I spend a lot of time doing dishes and Alaina’s smoothie ( McDonalds milkshake ) addiction isn’t going away any time soon.

What is something mommy always says to you?
I love you

What makes mommy happy?
When I play

What makes mommy sad?
When I hurt your knee

How does mommy make you laugh?
When she does tricks

What was mommy like as a child?
She liked smoothies

How old is mommy?
Three

How tall is mommy?
Four

What is mommy’s favorite thing to do?
Doing the dishes

What does mommy do when you’re not around?
Goes to the gym

If mommy became famous, what would it be for?
Playing

What is mommy really good at?
Doing tricks

What is mommy not very good at?
Pillow fights

What does mommy do for a job?
Dishes

What is mommy’s favorite food?
Chinese

What makes you proud of mommy?
When she does the dishes

What cartoon character is mommy like?
Spongebob Squarepants

What do you and mommy do together?
Play together

How are you and mommy the same?
We have the same eyes

How are you and mommy different?
We have different shirts on

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How do you know mommy loves you?
You say it all the time

What does mommy like best about daddy?
He does the dishes

What does daddy most like about mommy?
Her hair is up to the sky

What is mommy’s favorite place to go?
To the park

How old was mommy when you were born?
All grown up

What is your favorite thing about mommy?
We rake leaves together

 

a and d

Previously Published on thirstydaddy.com
iStock image featured
internal image courtesy of author

About Jeremy Barnes

Jeremy Barnes is a forty-something husband and father to a 7-year-old and and a 19-year-old. When he isn't blogging about family and parenting at Thirsty Daddy, Jeremy works as an X-Ray technologist, complains about the Red Sox, and chases lost golf balls. He can be found on Twitter @jermbarnes and @thirstydaddy.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x