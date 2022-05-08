25 Questions, Mommy Edition

My daughter Alaina certainly had some interesting answers when asked these 25 Questions, ( hula-hooping? ) so we went ahead and did a mommy version for Mother’s Day. Apparently my wife and I spend a lot of time doing dishes and Alaina’s smoothie ( McDonalds milkshake ) addiction isn’t going away any time soon.

What is something mommy always says to you?

I love you

What makes mommy happy?

When I play

What makes mommy sad?

When I hurt your knee

How does mommy make you laugh?

When she does tricks

What was mommy like as a child?

She liked smoothies

How old is mommy?

Three

How tall is mommy?

Four

What is mommy’s favorite thing to do?

Doing the dishes

What does mommy do when you’re not around?

Goes to the gym

If mommy became famous, what would it be for?

Playing

What is mommy really good at?

Doing tricks

What is mommy not very good at?

Pillow fights

What does mommy do for a job?

Dishes

What is mommy’s favorite food?

Chinese

What makes you proud of mommy?

When she does the dishes

What cartoon character is mommy like?

Spongebob Squarepants

What do you and mommy do together?

Play together

How are you and mommy the same?

We have the same eyes

How are you and mommy different?

We have different shirts on

How do you know mommy loves you?

You say it all the time

What does mommy like best about daddy?

He does the dishes

What does daddy most like about mommy?

Her hair is up to the sky

What is mommy’s favorite place to go?

To the park

How old was mommy when you were born?

All grown up

What is your favorite thing about mommy?

We rake leaves together

internal image courtesy of author