So, in the spirit of girl power, I’m going to talk about 25 signs that a guy wants a long-term relationship with you.

Guys, take note — if you’re showing any of these signs, it means that your lady friend is someone special to you. And girls, if your man is displaying any of these behaviors, be sure to appreciate him. He’s definitely into you.

1. He introduces you to his family and friends.

When a guy is really into you, he will want to introduce you to his family and friends. This isn’t just because he’s too lazy to hide the evidence of his infidelity — it’s a sign that he cares about your relationship.

He feels comfortable talking about you with other people, which means that you’re more than just a fling to him.

2. You have a nickname for each other.

That’s right — if the guy you’re dating has given you a pet name, it means that he’s starting to think of you as his girlfriend. It could be something like “sweetie” or “babe”. Or, it could even be something a little more special, like a name from another language. Whatever it is, he chose it because he views you as someone close to him.

3. He wants to spend most of his free time with you.

If your guy isn’t into you, he’ll soon start to avoid spending time with you at all costs. But, if he wants to spend time with you almost every day, it means that he’s head over heels for you.

You might even be tempted to bet on a relationship with him because of this! But, before you do, make sure that he is the right guy for you.

4. He invests money in your relationship.

If the guy you’re dating is constantly buying you gifts, he’s trying to make it work. This doesn’t mean that your relationship is over if he loses his job — it just means that he wants to be with you long-term.

When a guy spends money on the girl he loves, then it means that they are thinking about their future together.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5. He seeks your approval and input before making big life decisions and changes.

When a guy is considering changing jobs, moving to a new city, etc., he’ll probably want to run his ideas by you. This isn’t because he values your opinion more than the opinions of other people — it’s just that he values you more than he values other people.

If the guy you’re dating is always running his plans by your opinion, then it’s likely that he wants to spend the rest of his life with you.

6. He introduces you to his friends and family as “girlfriend” or “significant other”.

In this day and age, it’s almost unheard of to meet a guy who treats you like a girlfriend without being his official girlfriend.

That said, there are a few guys out there who are traditional, and they’re the ones that would introduce their casual hookup as their “girlfriend”. So, seeing him introduce you as his “girlfriend” or even just his “significant other” means that you’re someone special in his life.

7. He’s kind to your family and friends.

When a guy is interested in you, it will show through the way he treats your family and friends. A respectful guy would never ignore your parents or belittle your best friend just to get closer to you. So, if he’s kind and respectful to your family, then it means that he thinks of you as a long-term partner.

A guy who doesn’t respect your family is not interested in a serious relationship.

8. He makes plans for the future with you — and follows through on them.

When a guy is truly into you, he’ll want to spend the rest of his life with you. He’ll think about things like marriage and kids almost immediately when he meets the right girl!

It’s not surprising when a guy starts talking about marriage just after you’ve met, but if it happens in just a few months, then your relationship is probably moving faster than average. The same goes for big life plans — if he’s getting serious about the future, then it probably means that he’s starting to see you as a girlfriend.

9. He is always willing to compromise and meets you halfway on important decisions.

If the guy is showing his willingness to compromise and meet you halfway on important decisions, then he probably wants your relationship to work out.

But if the casual fling doesn’t even consider asking how you feel about things or tries to change plans that were already made without asking how you feel, then it’s probably only because he likes what’s comfortable for himself.

10. He texts you good morning and good night.

When a guy is interested in you, then he’ll always think of you first thing in the morning and right before bed. You’ll see him texting things like “good night beautiful” and “I hope you sleep well”.

If the casual hookup texts you these messages as well, it’s probably because he wants to make sure that you don’t find someone better while he’s not around.

11. He asks how your day was and listens to the answer.

When a guy is starting to like you, then he’ll pretend to care about what happens in your daily life. So, if the guy asks you every morning about how work went or gives you at least one genuine compliment during the day, then it’s probably because he likes you.

12. He tries to learn about your likes and dislikes so that he can impress you later on.

A guy who wants to get to know you will try his best to find out the things that interest you. The casual fling may or may not pay attention when you tell him about your favorite movies or bands, but the guy who likes you will try to find out what they are!

A lot of people think that this is just because he doesn’t want to look like an idiot when he meets your friends, but it’s much deeper than that. He knows that if he wants to impress you, then he needs to know the things that you like so that he can surprise you with them later on.

13. He showers you with compliments and gifts.

When a guy is interested in a girl, it’s natural for him to want to buy her some nice things or shower her with compliments. You might feel uncomfortable when a guy gets too mushy, but if the guy is serious about you, then he’ll probably give you things that are special to him.

When he starts buying you pricey gifts or giving you compliments that are out of character for him, then it’s because he wants you to know how much he cares!

14. He tells you all his secrets without you even asking.

When a guy is interested in you, then he’ll go ahead and open up about everything. If the casual fling was upset about what happened with some other girl, then he probably wouldn’t tell you because it doesn’t matter to him that much!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

15. He uses physical contact as a way to let you know that he’s interested in you.

If the casual fling is just looking for a one-time thing, then he won’t mind if his body language doesn’t suggest it. But if the guy likes you and wants to be with you, then he’ll make sure to touch you or hold your hand whenever he can!

The casual fling might also try to kiss you, but the guy who’s interested in you will probably want to wait until you’re officially his girlfriend before he tries anything with you.

16. He asks if he can come over just to talk.

If a guy is just looking for a casual hookup, then he won’t care if you’re busy or not. But the guy who likes you will probably want to spend as much time with you as he can!

If the casual fling asks to come over, it’s because he wants to have sex with you. But if the guy who likes you asks to come over, then it’s because he just wants to talk and cuddle with you.

17. He remembers your birthday and sends you a card or flowers.

It’s normal for guys to forget about their significant other’s birthdays, but it isn’t normal for them to forget important events like your birthday! If the guy remembers when your birthday is and does something special for you on that day, then he probably likes you.

18. He always tries to make things special between the two of you.

One of the things that men do when they like someone is make every moment seem special. You’ll usually notice it in his tone or what he does for you. For example, if he always tries to give you a foot massage whenever you’re sitting down, then it’s probably because he wants to spend as much time with you as possible,

19. He tells you he loves you, whether it’s the first time or the thousandth.

Guys don’t usually say “I love you” first, but they’ll be open about their feelings if they feel that way. If the guy is talking about how he thinks that he might want to marry you or spend his life with you, then it’s most definitely because he likes you.

20. He teases you and laughs with you often.

If the casual fling only wants to have a good time with you, then he probably won’t care about making any jokes. But if the guy who likes you makes an effort to tease and joke around with you, then it’s because he enjoys your company.

One of the other things that men do when they like someone is laugh! They’ll be more inclined to laugh and joke around with you if they like you than if they don’t.

If the casual fling is always making jokes, then it’s because he wants to keep things light and fun. But if the guy who likes you makes jokes, it’s probably because he sees a lot of potential in the two of you together!

21. His eyes light up when he sees you walk into a room.

Guys will subconsciously commit your physical traits to memory, so if you have a certain look that he likes, then he’ll remember it. If the casual fling saw you walk in and his face didn’t change expression at all, then it’s probably because you’re just another girl to him.

But if the guy was happy when he saw you, then it’s probably because he was hoping that you’d come over to talk to him.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

22. He takes photos with you.

Guys don’t usually ask people to take selfies with them! If the casual fling is constantly asking strangers or his friends to take photos of the two of you together, then it’s probably just because he wants to have evidence of what a good time he has with you.

But if the guy who likes you is more likely to ask you out on a photo, then it’s probably because he enjoys being with you.

On top of that, men will often keep any photos that they take with their significant others on their phones as a reminder of the girl that they love. If this is the case with him, then he’s definitely into you.

23. He ends his sentences with “I love you.”

It’s more common for people to use the phrase “I love you” when they’re in the beginning stages of a relationship than it is for them to say it during casual flings. If the casual fling says “I love you” without really thinking about what he’s saying, then there isn’t much hope for him!

But if the guy means it when he tells you that he loves you, then it’s probably because he’s in love with you. When guys are in love, they’ll find themselves singing their significant other’s praises any time they can!

24. He pays for things when you go out together.

It’s usually girls who offer to pay for things when they go out with someone! If the guy is paying for everything when you’re out, then it’s probably because he wants to take care of you.

But if the guy who likes you offers to pay for things or doesn’t let you buy anything, then it’s probably because he’d rather not be responsible for how much money you spend! If the casual fling is always treating you to meals, then it’s probably just because he wants to have a good time with you.

25. His friends tell you he talks about you all the time.

If the guy is constantly bringing you up and telling his friends all about you, then it’s probably because he likes you!

But if the casual fling never mentions your name outside of when he asks you what you want to do next, then there isn’t much hope for him. He probably only talks to his friends about you when your plans fall through and he’s looking for someone to hang out with.

The bottom line

Dating can be a lot of fun, but it can also be tricky. You might find yourself wondering if the guy you’re dating wants something serious or if he’s just looking for a casual fling.

There are signs that a guy wants a long-term relationship with you. If he’s attentive, makes time for you, and is always interested in what’s going on in your life, it’s likely that he wants something more than just a casual fling. If you’re looking for a committed relationship, keep an eye out for the 25 signs discussed above.

Thanks for reading. I hope you enjoyed reading this. Feel free to join my newsletter. Grab our free e-book on how to create a better version of yourself.

If you’d like to support me as a writer, consider signing up to become a Medium member through my referral link. It’s $5 per month. You will get unlimited access to stories on Medium. Click here to sign up. If you sign up using my link, I’ll earn a small commission.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock