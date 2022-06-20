28 Relationship Questions

I’m so guilty of forgetting things that I want to say whenever I’m with my partner. I know I have a lot of exciting news to tell him… but when the time finally comes when we’re alone… my mind goes blank! Ugh…

We’ve been together for years, and our conversations are great, but sometimes there’s that awkward silence, (not that awkward silences are a bad thing) but I want to keep the conversation going! So I came up with an idea, well actually… he came up with this idea, he suggested that I write down what I wanted to tell him so that It’s all there when I need it.

Genius!

So now I put notes on my phone of things I want to tell him, or funny stories I want to share, or questions I want to ask. I’ve titled my list ‘funny stories for conversation’. And voila, my stories are fresh in my mind (after reading my notes) and we can have a good laugh or a deep conversation, depending on the day.

But what if nothing really interesting happened during the day?

There are tons of great questions to bring up with your partner that can spark a fun, intellectual or meaningful conversation to help the two of you build a stronger bond.

Photo by Abi Schreider on Unsplash

An article in Psychology Today tells us the best way to “maintain a strong relationship” is to keep communication as the key factor in our relationships. They highlight that “constant care and communication” is needed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This makes sense.

I remember just the other day talking about how easy it is to become complacent in a relationship.

Photo by Jason Yoder on Unsplash

It’s easy to be lazy, especially when you feel pretty confident in your bond.

So now I put notes on my phone of things I want to tell him, or funny stories I want to share, or questions I want to ask. I’ve titled my list ‘funny stories for conversation’.

So if you’re ready to spark up that conversation aspect of your relationship, here are some interesting and fun questions to bring up and get to know more about your partner and strengthen that bond!

…

What was the best advice you’ve ever received? Who was it from? What is one of the greatest life lessons you’ve learned? What is the bravest thing you’ve ever done? What is your greatest fear? What was your biggest regret? What is your greatest aspiration? How would you want to improve yourself? Name the one major hindrance in your life that kept you from achieving something. What is the one thing that bothers you about other couples? How can I help if you’re having a bad day? What’s your idea of a ‘perfect day’? Which holiday is your favorite and what is your ideal way to spend it? What was the deciding factor in ending your last relationship? Name one deal-breaker in any kind of relationship. When was your favorite life moment?

Do you think opposites attract? Is there such a thing as ‘too opposite’?

What’s one area you think I could improve on in our relationship? Can you be friends with an ex? Do you have a favorite movie or book? What is your all-time favorite song? Why? If you could live anywhere in the world, and money or time was not an issue, where would it be? If you could take one personal item with you when you die, what would that be? Would you re-live your life? Would you choose another life? What would you do differently? Name one person, dead or alive that you would want to meet? Why? What is one item you couldn’t live without on a deserted island? What do you consider the most important foundation for a relationship to work? What is your one guilty pleasure? How would you improve the world? Building a bond and learning more about your partner is ideal when the timing is right. Make sure the ambiance is nice and the mood is light and fun.

And most importantly… don’t be judgemental because it could close that door forever.

Playfulness in a relationship is so important, it builds not only bonding, but increasing communication and trust will help for future conflict resolution.

Every relationship requires effort, but that effort doesn’t need to be a chore! Fun questions and a little playfulness don’t require effort at all, these are simple and light-hearted ways to build a more trusting and intimate bond with your loved one.

Take time for each other and enjoy getting to know them!

If you really want to step it up a notch, then stay tuned for my next article which will discuss ‘Steamy Questions to Ask Your Sexual Partner’!!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***