3-Ingredient Lemonade Popsicles: A Mouthwatering Treat

💛 Why You Will Love This Recipe

These homemade lemonade popsicles are absolutely bursting with fresh lemon flavor.

This lemonade popsicle recipe couldn’t be easier with only three simple ingredients needed.

These lemon ice pops are naturally vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, plant-based, and dairy-free.

🍋 Ingredients and Substitutes

Lemon juice: Lemon juice is the primary flavor component of these lemonade popsicles. It provides a refreshing and tangy taste that is characteristic of lemonade. The acidity in lemon juice also helps to balance the sweetness from the sugar, creating a well-rounded flavor. You can use fresh lemon juice or bottled lemon juice in this recipe.

Sugar: Sugar is used to sweeten the lemonade and enhance its taste. It dissolves easily in the liquid and adds a pleasant level of sweetness. However, the amount of sugar can be adjusted according to personal preference for sweetness. Using white sugar ensures a classic lemonade flavor and also creates a clearer lemon popsicle, but feel free to use another sweetener like maple syrup, honey, or coconut sugar instead.

Cold water: Cold water is the base liquid for these lemonade popsicles. It helps to dilute the lemon juice and sugar, creating a refreshing and thirst-quenching treat. Using cold water also ensures that this frozen treat freezes properly.

Lemon zest (optional): Lemon zest is the outermost layer of the lemon peel, containing aromatic oils that contribute to the lemony flavor. Adding lemon zest to the recipe is optional but recommended as it intensifies the lemon flavor and adds a subtle citrus fragrance to the popsicles. It can be grated or finely chopped before incorporating it into the mixture.

🥣 How to Make Lemon Popsicles

To start, you will pour the sugar into the lemon juice and stir it until it fully dissolves and becomes a syrup. Then, mix the cold water into the syrup and add lemon zest, if using. Pour the homemade lemonade into popsicles molds, then pop them into the freezer to set for at least four hours. Enjoy!

💭 Top Tips

While lemon zest is an optional ingredient, it really adds a nice textural component and fresh lemon flavor to these popsicles, so I do recommend it if you have access to fresh lemons.

For a fun flavor twist, line the popsicle molds with fresh herbs like basil, thyme or rosemary before pouring the lemonade mixture in.

📖 Recipe

Photo credit: Kristen Wood