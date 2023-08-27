Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 3-Ingredient Lemonade Popsicles: A Mouthwatering Treat

3-Ingredient Lemonade Popsicles: A Mouthwatering Treat

With the perfect balance of sweet and tart, these easy three-ingredient lemonade popsicles are bursting with fresh lemon flavor in every bite.

by Leave a Comment

 

💛 Why You Will Love This Recipe

  • These homemade lemonade popsicles are absolutely bursting with fresh lemon flavor.
  • This lemonade popsicle recipe couldn’t be easier with only three simple ingredients needed.
  • These lemon ice pops are naturally vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, plant-based, and dairy-free.

🍋 Ingredients and Substitutes

Lemon juice: Lemon juice is the primary flavor component of these lemonade popsicles. It provides a refreshing and tangy taste that is characteristic of lemonade. The acidity in lemon juice also helps to balance the sweetness from the sugar, creating a well-rounded flavor. You can use fresh lemon juice or bottled lemon juice in this recipe.

Sugar: Sugar is used to sweeten the lemonade and enhance its taste. It dissolves easily in the liquid and adds a pleasant level of sweetness. However, the amount of sugar can be adjusted according to personal preference for sweetness. Using white sugar ensures a classic lemonade flavor and also creates a clearer lemon popsicle, but feel free to use another sweetener like maple syrup, honey, or coconut sugar instead.

Cold water: Cold water is the base liquid for these lemonade popsicles. It helps to dilute the lemon juice and sugar, creating a refreshing and thirst-quenching treat. Using cold water also ensures that this frozen treat freezes properly.

Lemon zest (optional): Lemon zest is the outermost layer of the lemon peel, containing aromatic oils that contribute to the lemony flavor. Adding lemon zest to the recipe is optional but recommended as it intensifies the lemon flavor and adds a subtle citrus fragrance to the popsicles. It can be grated or finely chopped before incorporating it into the mixture.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

🥣 How to Make Lemon Popsicles

  1. To start, you will pour the sugar into the lemon juice and stir it until it fully dissolves and becomes a syrup.
  2. Then, mix the cold water into the syrup and add lemon zest, if using.
  3. Pour the homemade lemonade into popsicles molds, then pop them into the freezer to set for at least four hours.
  4. Enjoy!

💭 Top Tips

  • While lemon zest is an optional ingredient, it really adds a nice textural component and fresh lemon flavor to these popsicles, so I do recommend it if you have access to fresh lemons.
  • For a fun flavor twist, line the popsicle molds with fresh herbs like basil, thyme or rosemary before pouring the lemonade mixture in.

🧊 More Delicious Frozen Treats

Cherry Mango Popsicles

Peach Sorbet

Tahini Chip Cold Brew Shake

📖 Recipe

Lemonade Popsicles

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x