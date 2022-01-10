3 Lessons From Tires That Aren’t Flat and Other Inconveniences

The trip was a little less than five hours, so my wife and I drove to the workshop I was recently scheduled to give. Everything went smoothly until we got a flat about three and a half hours from home. At least I thought it was a flat.

Traffic was light when I pulled over to investigate the thumping disturbance. But the tires were round and plump. “Maybe it was road noise,” I told my wife as I pulled off the berm. But the hubbub started again.

I drove and listened like a person with diagnostic skills. In my wisdom I said, “It sounds like a flat,” and pulled off for a second time. To my disappointment the tires were still round.

I was less confident when I closed the driver-side door. “I can’t figure it out.” My wife began offering suggestions. This is never a good thing to do to a man with shriveling virility.

I pulled out for a third time. When you don’t know what’s wrong, keep doing the same thing. That’s my motto.

To my complete befuddlement the thrashing hadn’t magically fixed itself. To make a long story short, we had the car towed to a garage.

We arrived in an Uber about 20 minutes behind the vehicle that I had decided to trade-in for a new model. Surprisingly, a mechanic drove up behind us in OUR vehicle.

The Uber driver removed our luggage from his magnificent – brand new – SUV as I approached the mechanic. He said, “You’re good to go.” Obviously he was incompetent!

Before I could complain, he said, “The lug nuts were loose.”

If you’re wondering, it costs $60 each to tighten five lug nuts.

3 lessons:

Big problems might not be big. Problems don’t magically fix themselves. Check for simple solutions before you trade-in your car.

What lessons do you see in the Lug Nut story?

Do you have a lug nut story?

—

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock