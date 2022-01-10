Get Daily Email
3 Lessons From Tires That Aren't Flat and Other Inconveniences

3 Lessons From Tires That Aren’t Flat and Other Inconveniences

Problems don’t magically fix themselves.

by Leave a Comment

 

The trip was a little less than five hours, so my wife and I drove to the workshop I was recently scheduled to give. Everything went smoothly until we got a flat about three and a half hours from home. At least I thought it was a flat.

Traffic was light when I pulled over to investigate the thumping disturbance. But the tires were round and plump. “Maybe it was road noise,” I told my wife as I pulled off the berm. But the hubbub started again.

I drove and listened like a person with diagnostic skills. In my wisdom I said, “It sounds like a flat,” and pulled off for a second time. To my disappointment the tires were still round.

I was less confident when I closed the driver-side door.  “I can’t figure it out.” My wife began offering suggestions. This is never a good thing to do to a man with shriveling virility.

I pulled out for a third time. When you don’t know what’s wrong, keep doing the same thing. That’s my motto.

To my complete befuddlement the thrashing hadn’t magically fixed itself. To make a long story short, we had the car towed to a garage.

We arrived in an Uber about 20 minutes behind the vehicle that I had decided to trade-in for a new model. Surprisingly, a mechanic drove up behind us in OUR vehicle.

The Uber driver removed our luggage from his magnificent – brand new – SUV as I approached the mechanic. He said, “You’re good to go.” Obviously he was incompetent!

Before I could complain, he said, “The lug nuts were loose.”

If you’re wondering, it costs $60 each to tighten five lug nuts.

3 lessons:

  1. Big problems might not be big.
  2. Problems don’t magically fix themselves.
  3. Check for simple solutions before you trade-in your car.

What lessons do you see in the Lug Nut story?

Do you have a lug nut story?

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

