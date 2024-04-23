3 Lessons That I Learned From Kimbal Musk

Elon Musk’s success story is well-known, but his family has its share of accomplishments too.

Take his sister, Tosca Musk, a filmmaker with a net worth of $170 million, currently based in South Africa. In 2017, she co-founded Passionflix, an OTT entertainment streaming platform and production company.

Then there’s Kimbal Musk, Elon’s younger brother, who not only resembles a more stylish Woody from Toy Story but also holds significant roles in Tesla and SpaceX.

Together, Kimbal and Elon launched Zip2, an online city guide supplying content for digital editions of The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune. In 1999, the company was sold to Compaq for $307 million. He then left Silicon Valley to pursue culinary training in New York City.

Kimbal has made quite a mark in the food industry. Starting with just one restaurant in Boulder, Colorado, he transformed it into The Kitchen Family of Restaurants. His secret? A keen focus on locally sourced ingredients, which resonated with customers across the country.

Kimbal has extended his philanthropic endeavours beyond his restaurant ventures. He co-founded, with Hugo Matheson, a non-profit organization called Big Green, dedicated to constructing educational gardens for disadvantaged schoolchildren.

Kimbal is also a co-founder and chairman of Square Roots, an urban farming company that utilizes hydroponic systems within climate-controlled shipping containers to produce fresh, locally sourced food for local residents all year round.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Lastly, Kimbal Musk and Frank Giustra have supported the Million Gardens Movement, which believes that home gardens have the power to create a more nutritious and sustainable food system.

Kimbal Musk was named a 2017 Social Entrepreneur of the Year by the Schwab Foundation, a sister organization to the World Economic Forum. He received the award for his philanthropic and business efforts to pursue an America where everyone has access to real food.

Kimbal has a real entrepreneurial spirit. What lessons can we draw from his achievements and the mindset that propelled him to success?

Video: I recommend watching one of Lex Fridman’s latest episodes — Kimbal Musk was recently interviewed.

3 Lessons That I Learned From The Last Lecture

1. Pursue Your Passion

“Starting a business from scratch is like chewing glass and looking into the abyss. It is really really hard and if you don’t like your glass sandwich you’re gonna have a miserable miserable life.” — Kimbal Musk

Kimbal found himself working in the tech industry, but he felt disconnected from it. It took a ski trip accident, where he broke his neck after flipping off a tube, to remind him of his true passion: food.

Spending months in bed recovering, Kimbal used this time to plan his return to the food and restaurant world. Since then, he’s been fully committed to his passion.

While his brother Elon is known for using high-tech inventions to change the world, Kimbal is passionate about food. He focuses on teaching people how to grow food and make delicious meals that foster community connections.

2. Every Business Must Prioritize Trust

“Trust is the currency of our generation.” — Kimbal Musk

Kimbal Musk recognized the crucial importance of honesty and transparency in the food industry. He understood that without trust, a brand’s reputation could easily suffer, especially in today’s digital era where consumers demand ethical practices.

To ensure trust in his restaurants, Kimbal prioritized exceptional food quality. He achieved this by using fresh, locally sourced ingredients prepared with care and creativity. Consistently delivering delicious meals built a loyal customer base, establishing a solid foundation of trust.

3. Embrace Mortality For True Life Enjoyment

“When you accept mortality, you can really enjoy life…You’re free to relish every moment, releasing attachment and simply soaking in the present.” — Kimbal Musk

By accepting the inevitability of mortality, we can find joy in life by accepting that it’s temporary. When we realize that life doesn’t last forever, it encourages us to enjoy every moment without worrying too much. For example, rather than fixating on work stress, we could pause to share a meal with friends or take a leisurely walk outdoors.

This mindset helps us focus on the present and be grateful for what we have, making life more fulfilling. By letting go of the idea that things will stay the same, we can appreciate each moment and live with more happiness and peace.

…

If you like reading articles like this one, give it a clap and consider becoming a Medium member for unlimited access to all stories. I also write on health, wellness, decision-making, and happiness.

Subscribe to receive email notifications for new articles, and if you’d like to support my work, subscribe to my newsletter and podcast.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Monthly Platinum - free - unlimited

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month

Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Sponsored Columnist Annual - $1,250.00 - 1 Year

Sponsored Columnist Monthly - $150.00 - 1 Month

Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Alexander Shatov on Unsplash