3 Life Changing Lessons on Smiling, Positivity, and Empathy

Have you ever wondered about the small impact of smiling, positivity, kindness, and empathy on our lives?

Initially, I did not believe in all these things, but these seemingly small actions have such a big effect on our overall well-being and the world around us.

If you are reading this blog post, it means you are a human being, and as human beings, we all have the desire to be happy. If I say anything about myself, I always wanted to be happy.

But have you ever noticed or felt that the simplest gesture brings us the most joy? That makes my inner self happy.

So, in this blog post, I am going to talk about five simple but life-changing life lessons on how smiling, positivity, kindness, and empathy can make us and our surroundings beautiful.

…

#1. Smile; it adds to your face’s value.

This is the line from the book “Never give up” by John Manson. This short and simple line has inspired me in so many ways.

I used to be that person who rarely smiled; being an introvert, I was always on my world and thinking about my past and future. And this overthinking stole my smile from me.

I was that guy who always thought that people would judge me if I smiled too much or that they would think that I was fake. But one day, I was in college and met my professor. And my professor talked with me with a simple smile on his face. And that day I felt that when we talk with a smile, there is a huge impact on others.

That moment made me realize the power of a smile. And one of my favorite quotes about the smile is by Tom Wilson.

“A smile is happiness you’ll find right under your nose.”

I felt that Tom’s statement was true — what is a smile?

From that time on, I started smiling more often, and I noticed that people reacted positively to me.

It felt like that. It was like a chain reaction; when I smiled at someone, they would smile back at me, and it would create a positive atmosphere.

And smiling not only adds value to your face, but it also adds value to your personality. It makes you approachable and likable, and it can even improve your mood.

…

#2. Positivity is contagious; spread it wherever you go.

Just let me ask you a simple question: Have you ever found yourself with a negative person?

I know it can be draining and demotivating.

And at the same time, when you are with a positive person, you will feel energized and inspired.

So this proves that positivity is contagious. And I believe that it has a ripple effect. When we spread positivity, we don’t only make ourselves better but also the people around us.

This is why it’s important to spread positivity because spreading positivity makes us feel more positive.

It can be as simple as complimenting someone, sharing a funny meme, or just being a good listener.

For example, just tell your mom how good she is and how good the food she cooks is.

…

#3. Empathy is the key to understanding and connecting with others.

Do you know what empathy means?

It’s the ability to understand and share your feelings with others. It is one of the most important components of building relationships and connecting with people.

I felt that whenever someone wanted to connect with me, whether it was my mother, my girlfriend, or even my friends, I had to put up with them. They make me feel that they care for me, and from the inside, I feel that they are there for me whenever I need them.

And when we empathized with others, it brought us closer. And helps us build strong relationships.

—

Photo credit: Jamie Brown on Unsplash