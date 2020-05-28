3 Life Lessons That Will Take You a Long Way

Often in life we lack mental clarity. When a series of inputs come to us about a particular situation, we tend to make decisions based on the emotions that we are experiencing right then. Cognitive distortions make it worse. Below are the 3 things I tend to follow when things are not going my way:

1. Think about your death often:

The problem with us is, every time we think of ourselves, we think how relevant we are. We have our inflated egos and we are happy with our struggle with it. We never give any attention to the irrelevance. We are not generally wired to pay attention to our irrelevance. The idea of you being relevant is directly affected by the time you think you have. The less time you feel you have, more the sense of irrelevance will strike you. Thinking about your death often keeps you grounded.

2. Replace the feeling of jealousy with love and/or respect:

We, as humans, have some behaviors and feelings that comes naturally. We shouldn’t judge others just on the basis of these feelings. One such feeling is jealousy. We want to be someone who is looked up to by others. We want others to follow our work. But when we see someone doing better in the field we want ourselves to do,we naturally try to pull them down. Or we wish it happens. Often love or respect are the proper antidote to jealousy. We should change our perception and at the same time try to improve ourselves continuously.

3.Allow people to have comebacks:

Everyone deserve comebacks. Someone might have wronged you. People might have treated you in the way you didn’t like. You are now repeatedly judging the person based on the mistake he did years ago. What if he has improved upon it? Do you have enough positive space inside your head to allow people a comeback? Chances are there are none. World population has crossed 7.5 billion and there are hardly 20 people you know deeply and completely. Is it worth leaving them? When you try to connect with new people deeply, it’s nothing more than a gamble. You don’t know what you will get in return. Better option than leaving your close ones is to just set boundaries. If you think connecting to new people is the key,think again. Faces will change but not the behavior. We are descendants of the same ancestor. Its a matter of time when you will get to know that the person you have now connected with is just like others you have met before.

It’s easy to avoid people and other negative experiences that comes to us. But it takes some hard work to work on yourself and navigate through life with lesser resistance that is mostly posed by our own brain. Ready?

