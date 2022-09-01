3 Mind Games the Most Insecure Men Play in Relationships

Poor insecure guys. It takes a lot of courage for them to open up and share their true feelings, so it’s understandable that when they finally do, this difficulty of trusting is not at all easy when a person is vulnerable to another. And what kind of relationship would that be?

This is why the games insecure men play in relationships are especially difficult to get out of once you’re in them.

In fact, many women feel like they’ll never get out of them, and this can be very discouraging. But before you throw yourself into the tears of towel , don’t feel hopeless. Things have a way of working out differently than we expect, so don’t succumb to negative thinking and let there be hope of light at the end of the journey.

Here are 3 mind games insecure men play in relationships:

1. The games they play when they’re in doubt.

The insecure guys have trust issues, so it’s only natural that when they find her to getting close to a someone, or if they think that she getting too close to someone, their trust issues go into high gear and they pull out all the tools to test her.

2. The games they play when they can’t get honest feedback.

Insecure guys will play games to test your honesty, and when you’re being emotionally intimate with another person, you can be sure your partner doesn’t always have your best interests at heart (or more like in mind). So insecure guys will love to test their partners’ loyalty to see if she say or do something that could threaten their shaky sense of control over what happens between them.

3. The games they play when they feel threatened by what you’re doing.

The insecure guys are so insecure that when their partners push them away, or appear to want to move on, they’ll try to stop her from moving ahead with her life. Then he resists and try to hold her, to satisfy his ego.

So, as you can see, mind games are the huge problem in relationships.

If you’ve been on the receiving any of these mind games in relationships, it’s important to note that you don’t deserve to be treated this way. No one deserves to be mistreated and disrespected.

Having a relationship with an insecure man can be difficult, but it’s important to remember that it’s not you that’s the problem. It’s them.

Take charge of your own life and get out of an abusive relationship. Get into an emotionally healthy one by learning about the men in your life, and developing healthy boundaries so you can stop allowing these mind games to happen in your life again.

“Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.” — Steve Maraboli

—

