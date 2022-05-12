3 Sex Mistakes That Make Men Look Like Rookies

If you’re in your late 20s, you should have around ten years of experience with sex. That’s enough to make you an expert in any field. By now, you should be king of the ladies.

Except that never happens.

Experience doesn’t matter: men keep making the same mistakes when it comes to sex. And if you never improve, you’ll always act like a beginner.

The only thing your failed sexual experiences have in common is you.

You meet women, go on dates, and have a nice connection, but when you invite them to take the next step, they run away. Or, when you’re lucky and get what you wanted, they never come back for more.

It’s time that stops.

When you learn from your mistakes, you can act differently. This way, you can impress women and have better (and more) sex. You’ll stop looking like a rookie and look like a pro.

All you have to do is a small mindset shift.

1. Stop convincing women.

The biggest misconception men have is that women don’t want to have sex.

You believe women will only have sex once they’re in a committed relationship. So you act like you also want a serious relationship: you go on dates, share personal information, create intimacy, and even meet her family.

Except you don’t want a relationship. You want sex.

When you want one thing but act like you want another, that’s a recipe for disaster. It will take much more effort to achieve your goal, and you may end up hurting other people.

You have to find a woman who wants the same as you.

Pros know women enjoy sex just as much as you. You’ll find multiple women who don’t want a serious relationship; they want a one-night-stand. No strings attached, no hard feelings. Just sex.

When you want the same things, everything gets easier.

You’re not playing against each other; you’re two adults who want the same thing. This way, you don’t hurt anyone’s feelings, don’t waste time in a relationship that you don’t want, and she’ll come back for more (if you do it right).

You just have to find someone who wants the same as you.

2. Don’t play games.

You may think “be yourself” is obvious advice, and there might be better ways to get sex (if that’s all you want). Except, when it comes to sex, men don’t act like it’s obvious.

You’ll find multiple manipulation techniques men use to take a woman to bed. If you use these, that may be why your sex life doesn’t work:

Project status (even when you don’t have it). Men will use cars and expensive brands and shower women with money just to have sex. Even if a woman is attracted to a successful man, that doesn’t give you the right to lie.

Compliment her with criticism, so it decreases her self-esteem. It’s the classic, “this dress looks good on chubby women like you.”

These techniques may even work, and you’ll get her to bed. But at what cost?

This makes you look like a rookie because, deep down, you know it isn’t genuine. This woman didn’t sleep with you because she likes you; it’s because you were manipulative. Still, you want to believe you’re the master of sex. Are you lying to her or yourself?

If you only think of sex, you’ll have crappy sex.

Great men want to have great sex. They don’t rely on manipulation techniques: they can rely on themselves.

People like authentic people. Instead of manipulating, be honest. Create a genuine connection with women, and they’ll come back. You’ll increase the quality and quantity of sex.

3. Read the room.

Unforgettable sex is all about communication.

Rookies try to guess what women want. Great men know how to read the room, and that’s how they please women. This way, they know when to make a move and which direction to go.

All you have to do is read the room.

It’s not as difficult as it sounds. Even when she doesn’t necessarily speak, she’ll show her intentions with actions. Here are some signs that she’s ready to take the next step:

Does she have fun with you?

Is she open to discussing sex?

Does the conversation happen easily?

Does she look comfortable around you?

You don’t have to guess whether a woman wants to have sex or not. When you watch her actions, you’ll have plenty of information.

Still, when in doubt, always ask.

You won’t look stupid when you ask questions (as long as you’re polite). Nobody expects you to be a mind reader, and open communication is always a great approach.

Ask questions before, after, and during sex. Learn what she likes, what makes her comfortable, if you’re doing it right, and what she expects.

There’s no such thing as overcommunication.

…

Men make rookie mistakes because they overthink sex. But overall, there’s no mystery. Sex is about connecting with another person. In case you struggle with your sex life, all you have to do is a tiny mindset shift:

When you’re on the same page, you have the same goals. This way, you don’t have to convince anyone, and nobody gets hurt.

When you’re authentic, people will connect with you. So they’ll come back for more, and you’ll feel better about your achievements.

When you learn what the other person wants, you’ll feel safer making your next move. You can do that by watching her behavior or asking questions.

These mindset shifts will make you look like a pro, not a rookie.

