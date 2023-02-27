3 Signs You’ve Found the Right Guy to Marry

Finding a “soulmate” or “perfect match” is often a topic of discussion. How can one determine if they have found this special someone to spend their life with?

Don’t believe the Hollywood narrative and the romance industry’s claim that “you’ll just know.” This is what we’re shown in countless romantic comedy movies, where boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back again, all problems are solved, and the credits roll.

Hollywood may paint a picture of love that is all about “you’ll just know,” but the reality is that life doesn’t end when the credits roll. While I enjoy a good love story as much as the next person, it’s important to keep in mind that there’s more to relationships than what we see in the movies.

Sign 1: Your Gut Instinct Tells You

Your instincts play a crucial role in many aspects of life, including love. Just like the hairs on the back of your neck are the most sensitive part of your body in self-defense, your gut feeling can be a valuable indicator in matters of the heart.

If you’re in a situation where you have to make a quick decision, it’s always wise to listen to your instincts. For instance, if you’re walking home late at night and considering taking a shortcut through a dark alley, and you feel a sudden unease, it’s best to heed that feeling and avoid it.

The same principle applies in the world of business and finance. If an investment opportunity appears too good to be true, it’s best to steer clear. History has shown that many individuals have lost their hard-earned money by taking risks that seemed foolproof.

Love is a big gamble — we risk our hearts and our happiness.

Recognizing your true instincts in love can be challenging because it is often clouded by the overwhelming emotions and hormonal changes that come with being in love. These chemical reactions in the brain can make it difficult to think objectively and accurately interpret your instincts.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Taking time to get to know your partner before making any major commitments can be extremely beneficial. It’s common to hear stories of people who tie the knot soon after meeting, but it’s important to not rush into things.

Let time be your ally. Don’t make hasty decisions. It’s not uncommon to hear stories of people who tie the knot shortly after meeting. This isn’t enough time to gain a thorough understanding and a strong impression of the other person. Take the time to build a deeper relationship before making any commitments.

Starting a romantic relationship often leads to feelings of excitement and euphoria, hence the numerous expressions that describe the feeling, such as losing control, being taken by surprise, swept away, and falling in love.

Making the decision to get married in the early stages of a relationship is similar to a person who has had four drinks and believes they are okay to drive home, but the truth is they are not in the right state to make such a judgement.

Make Him Yours Forever: The Surprising Secret to Keeping Your Man Addicted to You

Sign 2: You Are Slow To Move Forward With Him

Take the time to get to know someone well.

Take your time to get to know someone and pay attention to your instincts. In real life, the perfect match doesn’t exist and you might find that the person you thought was “Mr. Right” is only “Mr. 75% Right.” Keep in mind that nobody is perfect.

When you’ve been in the relationship for a while and have had the opportunity to get to know the person intimately, and you’re considering taking things to the next level, consider writing to help you make a well-informed decision.

Keep your thoughts and written reflections private, as they are meant only to assist you in your personal decision-making process and do not need to be shared with anyone else.

Make a list of the pros and cons of your partner and your relationship.

What are the things that you both like and dislike about each other and your relationship?

Be honest in your assessment and don’t hold back as you will be the only one to see this list, so there’s no need to worry about hurting anyone’s feelings.

Give yourself a percentage rating based on the level of positivity you experience regarding advancing the relationship (such as living together, engagement, or marriage) with your partner. If your score is 75% or higher, it’s a positive sign.

If you feel a strong level of confidence, around 80 percent or higher, in moving forward in your relationship, that’s a good sign. Though it’s rare to be completely certain in life, a high level of positive feeling is a cause for celebration and a green light to progress to the next stage.

Make Him Want to Marry You: The Insider’s Guide to Getting the Ring

Sign 3: You have a realistic outlook towards them.

Don’t ignore any warning signs from your subconscious about your partner. Be honest with yourself about any potential red flags, and don’t let your infatuation cloud your judgement.

Don’t overlook any warning signs in your partner, such as a quick temper or a tendency to control others. These can be indicators of future problems and should not be disregarded just because you are infatuated with them.

If your partner causes you to feel negative about yourself, it can be seen as a form of control, and that is not acceptable.

Keep in mind that even if a person is almost perfect, they cannot eliminate all issues from your life.

Don’t place unrealistic expectations on your partner to solve all of your problems. Fixing your life is solely your own responsibility and it’s unfair to expect someone else, even the right person, to fulfill that role.

Excessive pressure on your partner can lead to a change from being “Mr. Right” to “Mr. Wrong.”

Watch the free video presentation if you want to learn more about how to make him constantly seek and love you passionately… The Devotion System is discussed in this video (and how it can give you the power to make any man desperate to commit).

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***