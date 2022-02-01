3 Simple Steps To Get Him To Chase You! [Video]

.

.

What makes a guy hooked on you from Day 1?

In this video, I show you how to communicate in a way that makes him feel special, brings out the most attractive sides of your personality, and show your attraction from a place of confidence. These tools will help you remain high value in his eyes and if done right will even make you irreplaceable.

Let me know the step you’re going to work on in the comments below!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 don’t be afraid to guide your partner to

00:02 do what they’re already doing in better

00:04 ways what once made us strong can

00:07 actually make us weak if we come to over

00:09 rely on it think of the best concert

00:11 you’ve ever been to it probably didn’t

00:12 end at 2am when you were getting tired

00:15 it ended on a high and we want our dates

00:17 to do the same

00:21 i want to talk about embarrassment

00:24 and sex in relationships i don’t think

00:27 this topic is talked about enough we

00:29 read magazines that tell us how to spice

00:31 up our relationships how to spice up our

00:33 sex life um they give us all sorts of

00:36 weird and wonderful positions to try

00:38 with our partner they tell us how many

00:41 times we should be having sex a day

00:43 and in what ways and what kinky things

00:46 we should be trying

00:48 but very rarely do these articles

00:51 address the fundamental issue

00:54 that most of us

00:56 have gotten into a certain style with

00:59 our partner

01:00 whereby they think they know everything

01:03 about us

01:04 and we think we know everything about

01:06 them

01:07 now what this leads to is a fear of

01:10 embarrassment and rejection if we then

01:13 try something new with our partner and

01:16 the longer we’ve been with our partner

01:18 the more this is true

01:19 i’ve coached people all over the world

01:21 where i’ve given them ways to spice up

01:23 their sex life new things they can do

01:25 and what i’ve found is the biggest

01:28 barrier to them spicing up their sex

01:30 life is not that they don’t have ideas

01:33 it’s not that they don’t have things

01:34 they’d like to do the biggest problem is

01:37 that they’re afraid of how their partner

01:40 is going to react to them bringing out a

01:42 different side of themselves

01:45 so we become very self-conscious uh and

01:48 i actually think the

01:50 i mean i i think it’s terrifying

01:53 that most people would feel more

01:55 comfortable

01:56 doing weird and crazy stuff with someone

01:59 they barely know

02:00 than with the person they love

02:02 i think it speaks volumes

02:05 because

02:06 with the person we love and are

02:08 comfortable with

02:10 that comfort is misleading because we

02:12 say well if i’m so comfortable with

02:13 someone i’m able to express my sexual

02:15 desires with them but actually sometimes

02:17 the reverse is true

02:19 if i’m really comfortable with someone

02:21 what it can imply is that we feel like

02:24 we already know what the other person is

02:26 about sexually so if they now come to us

02:28 with a different sexual energy or

02:30 wanting to try a different thing that we

02:31 never even knew they were into

02:34 it might surprise us it might shock us

02:36 it might make us feel we know that

02:39 person a little less than we thought we

02:42 did i’m going to assume right now that

02:45 like me

02:46 and everyone else in the world you are

02:48 weird you have your own weird stuff that

02:52 you enjoy or that you might enjoy or

02:55 that you want to try and in your inner

02:58 world

02:59 isn’t being fully expressed with your

03:01 partner right now

03:03 and perhaps the same is true of them

03:06 so what i want to talk about is how to

03:09 actually

03:10 create the open dialogue about these

03:12 things

03:13 so one early way to set the stage for

03:16 this is to ask your partner if there’s

03:19 anything sexually that they want to do

03:21 with you that you either don’t do enough

03:24 or at all

03:25 tell them to be completely open because

03:28 it would be fun for you to know what

03:30 else they want

03:31 see part of our fear in listening to our

03:33 partner in these ways is that we’re

03:35 worried we’re going to hear something we

03:36 don’t want to hear perhaps there’s

03:38 something they’ve wanted and we’ve never

03:40 done or that we’re not doing it in the

03:42 right way or the way they want it can

03:44 feel like a form of criticism but paying

03:46 attention to what your partner says can

03:49 literally save your relationship

03:52 now the next step is being honest about

03:55 what you would like

03:56 so don’t frame it as negative

03:59 just frame it as like and i mean

04:01 negative in the sense that you don’t

04:03 want to frame it as criticism of what

04:04 your partner is doing right now or not

04:06 doing right now you just want to talk

04:09 about it as something exciting that you

04:11 want to try with him

04:13 it helps to talk about

04:15 why doing this thing would be sexy with

04:18 them in particular in other words you

04:21 don’t necessarily want to frame it like

04:22 oh i just want to try this frame it as i

04:25 really want to try this with you

04:28 it’s being with you that makes me want

04:30 to try this thing that way they get to

04:32 feel special in the process don’t be

04:34 afraid to be brave and take the lead by

04:36 doing something different or kinky or

04:39 slightly out there what you do when you

04:41 do this is give your partner permission

04:44 to do the same without being

04:46 self-conscious that he’ll be judged for

04:48 it you giving him new ideas or taking

04:51 the lead at times gives him permission

04:54 to try new things and be more

04:55 adventurous as well

04:57 now the key here is to understand that

04:59 there is a teething process to any

05:02 change in dynamic in a relationship

05:04 so your partner you might try and do

05:06 something with your partner and they may

05:08 not have the ideal reaction they may be

05:10 surprised they may look at you funny

05:13 they may say you’ve changed

05:15 who are you who is this person i don’t

05:16 know this person even though maybe that

05:18 was you all along but you just were

05:20 afraid to express it what they really

05:21 mean is i’ve never seen this side of you

05:23 before and it scares me because it makes

05:26 me feel like there are things about you

05:27 i don’t know you know in another episode

05:29 of love life i talked about how you know

05:31 your man could be on the phone on a

05:32 business call and you decide that this

05:36 is a great time to go down on him right

05:39 and when as i was saying that i was

05:40 thinking you know what

05:42 some people might be afraid that they’re

05:43 going to get rejected in that moment

05:45 that that their partner might freak out

05:47 or might be like oh what what are you

05:49 doing this isn’t you you didn’t you

05:50 wouldn’t normally do something like this

05:52 and when our partner has a

05:54 a reaction to it even if it’s just

05:56 surprised sometimes it can feel like a

05:58 rejection

06:00 now what we have to be careful of is not

06:01 sulking if we get the wrong with the

06:03 wrong reaction

06:04 don’t go into sulk mode in that moment

06:08 but what you can do is later on come to

06:10 them in a neutral place and say look i

06:13 really want us to to to do more

06:15 spontaneous things or i really want us

06:16 to try and ex like explore each other’s

06:19 fantasies more and the little things

06:21 that we want um because i

06:24 i feel like

06:26 that’s you know our relationship is so

06:28 amazing and we’re so turned on by each

06:30 other already and i want to explore all

06:33 of your fantasies and i want you know i

06:35 want to tell you all of mine like i i

06:37 just you bring that out of me you make

06:39 me want to do these things um

06:42 that’s

06:43 that’s going to create this open

06:44 dialogue between you consistently be

06:47 talking don’t be afraid to talk about

06:48 sex i really believe that nothing should

06:51 be considered embarrassing between two

06:54 people who love each other the more you

06:56 talk about sex and the more you explore

06:57 each other’s minds the easier it gets

07:00 use phrases like i want to make your

07:02 fantasies come true what are the little

07:05 and big things that you want to do more

07:07 of

07:08 and it helps to ask the question in

07:09 broad ways like what are the types of

07:12 things you want us to do more of because

07:14 if you ask someone what’s the specific

07:15 thing you want to do

07:17 they may blank in that moment

07:19 or you might immediately have to see

07:21 watch them censor themselves never

07:23 underestimate how much we censor our own

07:26 little weird fetishes and things that we

07:28 want to do even when we think we’re

07:30 being honest with our partner very often

07:32 we’re still censoring parts of us that

07:34 we’re afraid we’ll be shamed for if we

07:36 actually talk about them so just ask him

07:39 you know what what are some of the types

07:40 of things that you really want to do

07:42 more of in the bedroom

07:43 he’s that’s going to be so refreshing

07:45 for him

07:46 to hear that and to hear that you’re

07:49 you’re trying to explore his mind lastly

07:52 don’t be afraid to guide your partner

07:55 to do what they’re already doing in

07:57 better ways i i think the biggest

07:59 tragedy is when we don’t tell our

08:01 partner how to do what they’re doing

08:03 better

08:04 um and of course there’s a way to do

08:06 that that’s not going to hurt someone’s

08:08 feelings but even then i’d still like

08:10 for me personally

08:12 if you tell me how to do something

08:14 better now

08:16 maybe in the moment i’ll be like oh that

08:18 sucks i didn’t know i was doing it wrong

08:20 right but you give me

08:23 whatever damage you do to my ego in the

08:25 moment

08:26 you feed my ego for a lifetime by

08:30 telling me how to pleasure you more and

08:32 me being able to see that reaction that

08:33 i’m getting so always

08:35 if you’re trying to save someone’s ego

08:37 in the short term remember you’re

08:38 probably damaging it in the long term by

08:41 him not seeing how much he’s pleasing

08:43 you or or not having that wonderful

08:45 satisfaction of knowing that he’s

08:47 pleasing you over the long term because

08:48 we always know subconsciously when we’re

08:50 not pleasing our partner we feel it i’ll

08:53 finish on this note i think

08:55 i i truly believe that sex is about

08:58 teamwork

08:59 it’s about two people who believe that

09:02 their job in a relationship is to

09:04 explore each other’s needs and to cater

09:06 to each other’s desires whatever you

09:08 know weird and wonderful

09:10 desires they are and you know

09:13 if those stray outside the concept of

09:15 monogamy we’ll save that for another

09:16 episode but you know within the confines

09:19 of of a monogamous relationship i i

09:22 think everything should be on the table

09:24 i think people should explore each other

09:25 and they shouldn’t be afraid to talk

09:27 about what they want or to to go out of

09:29 their way to please their partner we

09:31 would want the same done for us

09:33 so

09:34 the the importance of this episode i

09:36 believe can’t be overstated because

09:39 it’s this will save relationships

09:42 never we must never underestimate the

09:44 number of relationships that fail

09:46 because of unexpressed

09:48 uh or uncatered for sexual needs and

09:51 desires

09:57 well jameson and i were just filming a

10:00 welcome video for all of the attendees

10:03 of our virtual retreat which is our

10:07 big

10:08 annual

10:09 flagship event that’s about life

10:11 transformation not people’s love lives

10:14 people’s entire lives if by the way you

10:17 don’t know about it or you haven’t got

10:19 your ticket yet and you want me to coach

10:21 you through immersion for three days in

10:23 every part of your life i’ll leave a

10:25 link here go check it out but whilst we

10:28 were recording those videos

10:31 we had an idea for a video that we could

10:33 make that was tied into that because

10:34 that’s where my head’s at right now is

10:36 not dating advice but bigger life advice

10:39 i truly believe

10:41 that the concept i’m about to give you

10:43 is one of the master keys to living an

10:47 extraordinary life and

10:49 having extraordinary impact in life

10:52 whether it’s the impact of attraction

10:54 getting someone attracted to us or

10:56 whether it’s the impact of making a

10:59 difference in the world or building

11:01 something but let me take you through

11:03 this in life

11:04 there are things that early on we got

11:07 good at or things that we got rewarded

11:09 for for some of us it’s our ambition for

11:11 some of us it’s an early age we made

11:13 more money than our peers for some of us

11:16 it’s that we made people laugh

11:18 more than other people did we were

11:20 funnier than other people whatever it

11:22 was

11:23 that we got rewarded for early

11:26 that validation made us want to do that

11:29 thing more

11:30 it became almost an addiction and it

11:33 might have even been a positive

11:34 addiction you know if you get addicted

11:36 to achieving because people give you a

11:38 lot of reward for it then you can go on

11:40 to achieve some very big things the

11:42 problem is that the areas of life where

11:45 we get

11:46 validation

11:48 can easily

11:49 become our mutations

11:52 i want you to write this down i’m going

11:53 to this is going to be like a mini

11:55 seminar right now in this video it’s not

11:58 going to be like my typical blog video

11:59 where i sit on a sofa and speak

12:02 so

12:03 our validations

12:06 can become

12:10 our mutations

12:13 our validations

12:14 become our mutations

12:17 meaning

12:18 when we get comfortable being rewarded

12:21 for a certain thing in our life we keep

12:23 doing that thing it doesn’t mean doing

12:25 that thing is easy if you get validated

12:28 for being a high achiever it doesn’t

12:30 mean continuing to be a high achiever is

12:32 easy it just means

12:33 we get real comfortable there getting

12:36 our validation

12:37 and these mutations then create

12:40 distortions in our personality where all

12:43 of a sudden our entire identity can be

12:46 built around one thing

12:48 now what’s the problem with that when

12:49 your identity is heavily rooted in one

12:52 thing

12:53 that can now become our weakness

12:56 christopher hitchens said when talking

12:58 about relationships he said the the

13:01 skill of relationships is not allowing

13:04 your strengths to negate themselves

13:07 meaning what once made us strong can

13:09 actually make us weak if we come to over

13:11 rely on it what happens to the person

13:13 who spends all day in the gym and that’s

13:15 how they get their validation and then

13:17 they get injured

13:18 if they don’t develop identity in other

13:21 areas that can now be the death of their

13:23 identity and therefore the death of

13:25 their confidence their happiness and

13:27 their sense of internal security the

13:30 solution

13:32 to these mutations

13:38 is to develop other areas

13:41 whether they’re external parts of our

13:43 life or their other parts of our

13:46 personality

13:47 so that

13:49 we can create

13:51 unique

13:52 pairings

13:55 now let me explain what unique pairings

13:57 are unique pairings are fascinating a

14:00 unique pairing is when you find two

14:02 different things two different

14:03 personality traits or interests

14:07 in the same person

14:09 that you don’t normally find in the same

14:11 person when we meet someone who’s sexy

14:15 but they can also be goofy and silly

14:19 that’s a unique pairing when we meet

14:21 someone who

14:23 takes care of their body

14:24 and presents themselves really well

14:26 they’re well groomed and they look great

14:29 but they’re also intellectual and they

14:32 care about deeper pursuits

14:34 that’s a unique pairing when we meet

14:36 someone who’s a hard worker

14:39 but they can also go out there and play

14:41 and have adventures and be spontaneous

14:43 that’s a unique pairing we see these

14:45 unique pairings in all different people

14:47 and if you think about certain friends

14:48 of yours or someone you’re in love with

14:51 or certain family members that you adore

14:54 i guarantee you’ll be able to find

14:57 unique pairings that make you really

15:00 adore that person one great quality can

15:02 attract someone it can get someone’s

15:04 attention if you’re super sexy you can

15:05 get someone’s attention if you’re super

15:07 successful you can get someone’s

15:08 attention if you’re very funny you can

15:10 get someone’s attention

15:12 but that’s not what holds someone one

15:14 quality doesn’t hold someone

15:16 what holds someone are unique pairings

15:19 let’s think of this on a meta level once

15:20 upon a time you watched me because i

15:22 made a dating video right maybe five

15:25 years ago ten years ago or maybe last

15:27 week

15:28 maybe five minutes ago you were watching

15:30 me in a different video where you go oh

15:32 man this guy’s got great dating advice

15:34 and then you come to this video and you

15:36 see this and you’re like holy

15:39 there’s now is now he’s going to this

15:41 beat now he could talk about this now

15:44 you see unique pairing that’s what holds

15:46 someone i could only hold you for so

15:48 long by giving you a flirting tip but

15:49 now you realize i could talk about this

15:51 as well all right now i’m watching next

15:52 week’s video when people see that we’re

15:54 constantly developing constantly

15:56 evolving constantly developing more

15:58 pairings

15:59 we become this irreplaceable force in

16:01 their life we become someone that

16:04 it’s a i don’t want to use the word

16:06 addiction in this context but we become

16:07 someone that they say man i can’t give

16:09 this person up i gotta keep going on the

16:10 journey so it’s these unique pairings

16:13 that make us an unbelievable package to

16:16 someone else an irreplaceable package to

16:18 somebody else they are the key to people

16:21 falling in love they’re also the keys to

16:23 people maintaining the passion when

16:25 they’ve been in love for a long time but

16:28 on an internal level unique pairings

16:30 also make us impervious

16:32 to things going wrong in our lives they

16:35 are the ultimate defense to change to

16:38 not being able to do the same things you

16:39 used to do to parts of your life going

16:42 wrong being taken away when you have

16:44 unique pairings you become invincible

16:47 because you’ve always got legs under the

16:50 table that can support you if one leg

16:53 breaks

16:54 you know all of a sudden you get injured

16:56 and you can’t work out that was a source

16:58 of your confidence doesn’t matter

16:59 because you have all these unique

17:01 pairings you’re into this and that and

17:02 the other and this thing gives you

17:04 purpose and this thing gives you

17:05 confidence and this is a part of you you

17:07 really value

17:08 all of a sudden you’ve got legs under

17:09 the table

17:11 that can support you someone decides

17:12 they don’t want to be with you anymore

17:14 in a relationship you’ve got all these

17:16 other legs under the table that support

17:17 you you’re not just one thing you’re not

17:19 a one-trick pony in life your value

17:21 isn’t your relationship and that’s true

17:24 of our personality too you can have a

17:25 part of your personality

17:27 that you know maybe you came to rely on

17:30 you know you what’s what happens to a

17:33 lot of comedians right they feel like

17:35 i’ll be funny all the time because

17:36 that’s where my value is but all of a

17:38 sudden if your whole value doesn’t come

17:39 from one thing if it comes from the

17:41 books you’ve read if it comes from the

17:43 energy you bring to a room in a

17:45 different way if it comes from the

17:46 kindness that you bring if it comes from

17:48 the work that you’re doing with people

17:49 if it whatever it may be all of a sudden

17:51 you don’t feel like you have to be funny

17:52 at the dinner table even if that’s how

17:54 you make a living

17:56 because there are other legs under the

17:57 table

17:58 this is the ma guys i’m telling you

18:01 this is the master key

18:03 one of them i think there are only like

18:06 four or five things in life if you

18:07 really boil it down there’s like four or

18:10 five things in life that if you know

18:11 those

18:12 life gets a lot easier a lot better you

18:15 can create an extraordinary life on like

18:17 five truths this is one of them this is

18:20 one of the master keys to living an

18:21 extraordinary life

18:24 and if you’re watching this and you’re

18:25 like man i need to create more unique

18:27 pairings for myself i want to start

18:29 living a bigger life i want to start

18:31 writing a different story for myself

18:33 than the one that i’ve been writing all

18:35 along the one that’s comfortable the one

18:37 that’s become my mutation then we’re

18:39 going to be doing that on the virtual

18:40 retreat together i’m literally going to

18:42 give you a blueprint for doing this and

18:44 we’re going to spend three days of

18:46 coaching immersion working through

18:48 everything in your life to create an

18:51 amazing story because that’s what we all

18:53 want to do isn’t it

18:54 ultimately we all have different goals

18:55 here everyone watching this video has

18:57 something different they want but

18:58 they’re all versions of the same thing

19:01 because whether it’s you’re looking for

19:02 a relationship right now or more

19:04 financial freedom or a better body or a

19:07 change in your life because you’re bored

19:08 of what you’re doing or you’re looking

19:09 for more internal confidence or

19:11 happiness we’re all looking for the same

19:12 thing

19:13 we want a great story

19:15 we want to be able to tell a great story

19:17 at the end of our lives of what that

19:19 life meant of what we did with it of the

19:21 impact we made and

19:23 we want to enjoy

19:25 the story

19:26 because when this story is not going to

19:28 last forever

19:29 right this story is

19:30 is tragically short

19:33 and we want to make the most of it while

19:34 we have it

19:41 every single one of us wants to make an

19:43 impact when we’re on a date so here are

19:46 five simple things that you can do to

19:49 stay in his mind long after you’ve said

19:52 good night number one give him an early

19:55 compliment i know so many guys and i’ve

19:57 been in this position before too where

19:59 you get to the end of a date and you

20:00 don’t even necessarily know if someone’s

20:02 actually attracted to you and that’s

20:04 because you go on a date and two people

20:05 are playing this poker game where

20:06 neither one of them wants to reveal

20:08 their hand we want to break that

20:11 nonsense it’s not like you have to start

20:12 over investing on a date but we should

20:14 show someone that we’re attracted so

20:16 early on in the day tell him you like

20:18 his shirt or something you were

20:19 attracted to in his profile picture when

20:21 you saw him on the app give him

20:23 something that shows that you are

20:24 attracted because that way it opens up

20:26 the date to more possibilities it makes

20:28 everyone feel more comfortable it makes

20:30 it more likely he’ll show his interest

20:32 in you and at the end of the date he

20:35 will not be questioning whether there’s

20:36 a spark number two be friendly to the

20:39 people around you when a guy on a date

20:41 sees you being nice to people that you

20:43 don’t need to be nice to it shows your

20:45 true character so whether it’s being

20:47 nice to the person serving you or

20:49 whether there’s a woman next to you at

20:51 the bar who has to shuffle over so that

20:53 you two can sit down and you say to her

20:55 i love your jacket by the way or you

20:57 have great style it shows him your warm

21:00 nature it also has the added bonus that

21:03 when you interact with someone else for

21:04 a few seconds

21:06 he gets to observe you without the

21:08 pressure of interacting with you and

21:11 it’s in the moment where we get to

21:12 observe someone that we start to really

21:15 build attraction because we’re not in

21:17 our heads thinking of things to say we

21:19 just get to fully take them in number

21:21 three don’t be afraid of the date

21:24 interlude now look it’s nice when a guy

21:26 has a plan for a date and you don’t

21:28 necessarily want to disrupt the plans

21:30 that he’s got but if you happen to be

21:32 doing something where nearby is

21:35 something you want to do don’t be afraid

21:37 to say it it can be playful it can be

21:39 fun it can actually show confidence for

21:41 you to state something that you’re

21:42 interested in doing it could be a walk

21:44 in the daytime where all of a sudden you

21:46 realize that you’re really near to a

21:47 coffee shop you love and you say okay

21:49 wait we have to get coffee here this

21:51 place does amazing coffee the great

21:52 thing for him is that this is a pressure

21:54 valve not only does he realize he’s not

21:56 solely responsible for creating a great

21:59 time together it also removes some of

22:01 the guesswork of figuring out what you’d

22:03 like to do number four order the

22:07 chocolate cake i always think of that

22:09 moment at dinner where the dessert menu

22:11 comes up and everyone’s really polite

22:13 and is like do you want dessert

22:15 should we get dessert i love when

22:17 someone’s just like

22:19 we should share the chocolate cake

22:22 shouldn’t we because in that moment you

22:24 know what to do so in whatever form it

22:26 takes on your date say yes to the

22:29 metaphorical chocolate cake it will give

22:32 him permission to let go and have fun

22:33 too number five defer the night cap now

22:37 i know the temptation when a date is

22:39 going well is to drag it out as long as

22:42 possible because you’re enjoying being

22:43 with that person but that’s not always

22:46 productive think of the best concert

22:47 you’ve ever been to it probably didn’t

22:49 end at 2am when you were getting tired

22:51 it ended on a high and we want our dates

22:54 to do the same so when someone says to

22:56 you after you’ve already had a great

22:57 time hey you want to get like one more

22:59 drink over here don’t be afraid to be

23:01 like you know what it’s 11 o’clock it’s

23:03 getting a little late i’m gonna get to

23:04 bed but we should do something tomorrow

23:06 or sometime this week what i like about

23:08 deferring the night cap is it almost

23:11 gives you a license to see the person

23:14 sooner i’d rather cut this date a little

23:16 short on a first date and see them

23:19 tomorrow than have a really long

23:21 protracted date now and not see someone

23:24 or feel like i’m not entitled to ask

23:25 them to see them for five more days so

23:27 there it is five things you can do to be

23:30 memorable on a first date i really want

23:32 you to check out this next video i

23:33 believe it’s gonna help you a lot click

23:36 here the chase the part where we were

23:38 trying to get each other was really

23:41 exciting

23:42 and now we have each other

23:45 how do we continue that excitement now

23:47 that we have each other

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock