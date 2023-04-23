4 Classy Things Men Do on a Date That I Love

If he is picking me up…

#1. Give me their ETA

This is a small thing but one that I really appreciate. If a man is picking me or coming to my place, I love getting a text that lets me know his ETA. One boyfriend did this every time he came over and I adored this thoughtful touch.

It’s a courtesy that gives me an insight into how mindful he is about time, especially if he is running later than expected. It also helps me be ready the moment he arrives so we can hit the road.

But the best part was that this quick communication means he never left me wondering.

I always knew what to expect, which shows respect.

Respect is endlessly classy.

…

#2. Open my car door upon arrival

I’m not referring to opening the door for me to get inside the car. Every man does that. Here’s what really impresses me:

A man who comes around to open my car door, extends his hand and helps me OUT of the car.

That’s an unforgettable class act move.

If I am on a date, you can guarantee I am wearing a nice dress and heels. I definitely want help getting out of your car, especially if you drive a sports car where the seats are low to the ground.

This move is a keeper — never stop doing this. Every boyfriend I have had over the last 15 years has done this every single time we go anywhere. I haven’t opened my own car door since 2009.

Men — never miss an opportunity to drive so you can demonstrate this to a woman you want to impress. And when you do it every single time, it will delight her and make her feel like royalty.

It’s a quick, easy and simple way to show your woman that you value, respect her and treasure her.

All you have to do is say, “Let me get the door for you,” when you park. And she will wait, probably with a big smile on her face.

Also, everyone around you will notice and be impressed by how you treat your woman. People will stare and comment, making you look like the Paragon of Dating.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

If he is meeting me there…

Arrive early & set the stage

Men are doing something nowadays that I absolutely love — and it goes beyond arriving early.

The date is set for 6:00 and I am meeting him at the restaurant. Unbeknownst to me, the restaurant is expecting me and they know who I am the moment I arrive, so I am immediately escorted to his table.

And there he is, settled in at what always seems to be the best table in the house. He has already ordered a glass of wine for himself and a fantastic charcuterie for the table.

This creates the feeling of arriving at his home, as if he is hosting me at a special event he is throwing just for me. Upon arrival, there is already something for me to nibble on and enjoy. The waiter sees that I have arrived and immediately takes my drink order.

For a first date, you want to avoid the awkwardness of meeting up outside amongst a crowd of other diners, making small talk while waiting, etc.

This move allows the man to be in control of setting the stage and immediately creating a stellar first impression.

Get the perfect table, have it set with waters, drinks and some food to greet her with (even if it is just bread or chips and salsa!) and be in a position to receive her when she arrives.

The side bonus is he gets to watch me make my entrance in an outfit that is intended to make him go “wow”. This is the most fun part for me. 🙂

Most importantly, it creates a seamless experience which is something I treasure. Make it easy for me so I can focus wholly on the man I am with.

…

#4. Take care of everything

There should be no doubt that you will be the provider for the date. If you are asking her out, assume that you will take care of everything; the meal, the valet, parking, gelato or coffee after dinner.

A man who makes it clear that he is taking care of everything will immediately relieve any anxiety I have over what to expect. I need to feel that he is comfortable providing for me in this manner and takes command in doing so.

If you are meeting her at a venue where there is a cover charge, arrive early and pay for her cover charge so that when she arrives, she is told that she is already taken care of. This will delight her and elevate you in her mind.

A boyfriend did this throughout our entire relationship; anytime we drove separately, he arrived well before me so he could pay my cover charge.

Those small, thoughtful touches mean that you are thinking about her and don’t want her to have to worry about mundane details — it frees her up to simply focus on you and having a good time.

And for me, it leaves me ultra focused and grateful for the man’s thoughtfulness and generosity.

It makes me feel loved and cared for. That’s huge when trying to connect with a woman.

When a man elevates me in this manner, he become unforgettable to me and he will become the only man on my radar.

And when he doesn’t, I start thinking about being with a man who does.

Maybe that’s just me.

But I doubt it.

…

The brutal truth

Whether women want to admit it or not — and many won’t — the brutal truth is that most women want a traditional man on a date.

One of the classiest things a man can do is to demonstrate that he is a solid provider and protector so she feels safe, comfortable and knows what to expect.

These four things do exactly that.

When a man does this — without any expectations — a woman can relax and focus on getting to know the man she is with. ❤

🙋🏻‍♀️ I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments — chime in!

❤️ There is more to come. Follow me!

📪 Get great stories in your inbox! Subscribe here.

👏 If you enjoyed my story, clap so more people can read it! 🙂

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Szabo Viktor on Unsplash