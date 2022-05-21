Everyone knows the feeling of walking into a room full of friendly faces, and although each person seems nice, open, and willing to talk, only one face stands out from the crowd.

There may be a lot of physically attractive people in the room, but you can’t seem to take your eyes off of this one particular person.

You can’t just put your finger on the reasons, but you know there’s a biological force and physical energy driving you towards a specific type of person.

That’s the power of attraction.

Most people can tell if they’re attracted to someone in the first 90 seconds after they meet.

April Masini, who regularly gives relationship advice on ABC Entertainment News and has authored books like Date Out Of Your League, suggests that women are naturally attracted to men who exude confidence and passion, and who seem to live exciting lives.

Strangely enough, frequent smiles and delicate features tend to be on a man’s list of desired qualities in a long-term mate.

Possessing all these features can make humanity find you attractive, but the main aim here is, to attract the right partner.

How do you avoid attracting the wrong partner?

How do you prevent attracting someone whose behavior is totally not compatible with yours?

Most people end up in toxic relationships today just because they attracted the wrong personalities into their life.

The caliber of men that approach you as a lady, is totally dependent on your manner of appearance and how people come across you.

Imagine a lady dressed like a tomboy with the mindset of attracting a hot muscular dude.

It takes an exceptional personality to attract someone exceptional.

Below are 4 practical approaches to attracting the right partner.

…

#1. Being mindful of your appearance

Growing up obese made me believe that my appearance was unimportant.

What’s the point of dressing stylishly if I’m going to look big regardless of what I wear?

People judge you depending on your appearance, in case you didn’t realize.

Don’t let the adage “don’t judge a book by its cover” hold you back.

Humans, unlike books, are judged by their covers.

You can’t expect people to treat you like a celebrity if you dress like a homeless man.

Most people’s first impression of you is based on your appearance.

Have a decent personal hygiene

Dress ethical.

…

#2. Don’t be a talkative

Just as the Bible says (Proverbs 29:11)

“It’s only a fool that pours out his heart”.

In social occasions, being excessively talkative has an impact on the quality of individuals who want to mingle with you.

Quiet persons are seen as wise by people with good attitudes.

They recognize that silent people give themselves opportunity for self-reflection and daydreaming, which engages different brain areas.

They feel that being silent allows people to relax their minds and focus on what really matters.

You might be wondering if being a talkative person has an impact on how people see you.

It certainly does.

Being talkative, reveals a lot about a person.

A gold nugget does not go around telling others how valuable it is; instead, it remains silent and waits for them to discover it for themselves.

An individual with value doesn’t need to go around telling people how valuable he/she is, remember “empty cans make the loudest noise”.

Do you want to find a spouse who has a unique personality?

Then shh.

Be mindful of the way you speak to people in gatherings and watch the right partner come for you.

Silence attracts.

…

#3. Have a good sense of humor

Chances are, I’m not alone: we all have that one person in our lives who, no matter the circumstances, can put a smile on our otherwise scrunched faces.

Humor is a coveted trait; we’re almost naturally weird to look for it.

People who seem to have a good sense of humor are thought to be cheerful.

They don’t find humor in other people’s tragedies or hurtful things, and they can take a joke on themselves.

When someone offers an inappropriate joke, they are not sanctimonious or judgmental, but they know how to make it apparent that it isn’t acceptable.

A good sense of humor has been related to high emotional intelligence and is a highly desirable attribute in a spouse, according to research.

People who approach you will be filtered by your sense of humor.

Because those with a good sense of humor are seen as psychologically and intellectually competent by society.

They are viewed as very educated people who can effortlessly resolve conflict with others.

People feel that comedy and creativity are inextricably linked. Superior personalities enjoy being in the company of innovative people.

…

#4. Be honest with yourself

The worst thing that can happen to a person is to live their entire life without genuinely being honest with themselves.

Relationships between two people who are entirely honest with themselves and each other are the most passionate.

When we are in touch with what we truly want out of life, the most fulfilling endeavors emerge.

Expect nothing less than what you deserve. Don’t wish for a kind, loving, honest, faithful, and attractive man while you are the polar opposite of such qualities.

When you’re a filthy, stingy douchebag, why try to attract a lady who is kind-hearted, kind, loving, and sexy looking?

Being honest with yourself and asking yourself if you genuinely deserve the kind of spouse you want is the best way to attract the ideal partner.

Make a list of the attributes you want to see in your partner.

If you want to marry a wealthy person

A compassionate and loving partner

A partner who pays attention

A spouse who is open to new ideas

A spouse who is ready to make sacrifices for the sake of their loved ones

Write them down

Take out time each day to reflect on those traits you wrote down, ask yourself if you took any step in trying to improve your financial status, ask yourself if you demonstrated an act of love and kindness towards anybody, ask yourself if you were patient enough to listen to people around you, ask yourself if you were able to demonstrate any of those traits you dreamed of seeing in the life of your partner on those around you.

If you want to attract an amazing partner, then be what you want too.

A great mindset attracts people with great minds.

—

