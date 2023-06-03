4 Reasons Why Besties Can Ruin a Beautiful Relationship

1. Influence and opinions:

Relationships can indeed be affected by the influence and opinions of others, especially when it comes to the involvement of close friends or besties. It’s important to remember that every relationship is unique and should be nurtured based on the needs and values of the individuals involved.

Best friends can have a significant influence on each other. If a best friend disapproves of the romantic partner or constantly expresses negative opinions about them, it can create tension and strain the relationship.

While it’s natural to seek advice and support from friends, it’s crucial to maintain a perspective. Sometimes, the opinions of your loved ones may not align with the dynamics of your relationship. It’s essential to consider the source of these opinions and evaluate whether they have a genuine understanding of your relationship.

At the same time, it’s important to maintain boundaries with your friends. While their intentions may be well-meaning, remind them that your relationship is ultimately your decision. Kindly explain that you value their support but also need their understanding and respect for your choices.

2. Over-involvement:

Over-involvement can indeed strain a relationship, even between best friends. When one person becomes excessively involved in the other’s life, it can create a sense of dependency and suffocation. Boundaries can become blurred, leading to feelings of resentment and the loss of individuality.

Best friends who become overly involved in a romantic relationship might try to control or dominate their friend’s choices. They may give unsolicited advice, interfere in conflicts, or try to dictate the dynamics of the relationship, which can lead to resentment and conflict.

Having a heart-to-heart conversation with your bestie, expressing your feelings and concerns in a kind and non-confrontational manner. Explain that while you value their support and care, you also need space to maintain your own independence and personal growth. Emphasize that this is not a reflection of your love or appreciation for them, but rather a necessary step to preserve the health of your friendship.

It’s important to be understanding and empathetic toward your bestie’s perspective as well. They may not be aware of the impact of their over-involvement on your emotional well-being. By having this conversation, you can both work together to establish healthier boundaries and find a balance that respects each other’s needs.

3. Loyalty conflicts:

If the best friend has a history of supporting their friend through difficult times or has been involved in their personal life for a long time, they may feel conflicted when their friend starts a new romantic relationship. They might struggle to balance their loyalty to their friend and their support for the relationship.

Loyalty conflicts can indeed put a strain on relationships, It can be challenging and emotionally draining to find yourself caught in the middle of conflicting loyalties. When your best friend and another important person in your life are at odds, it can create feelings of confusion, guilt, and even a sense of betrayal.

4. Having Intimacy with a Bestie:

Having intimacy with a close friend, especially a bestie, can indeed complicate and potentially strain the existing relationship. Intimacy often introduces a romantic or sexual dynamic into a friendship, which can lead to a shift in expectations, emotions, and boundaries. It’s crucial to consider the potential consequences before engaging in such intimacy.

Firstly, it’s important to evaluate the nature of your friendship and the level of emotional connection you share. Are you both on the same page about your feelings and intentions? Open and honest communication is vital to avoid misunderstandings and potential hurt feelings. It’s essential to have a conversation about your expectations and the possible impact on your friendship before taking any steps further.

Additionally, be aware that engaging in intimacy with a bestie can create a sense of imbalance and disrupt the equilibrium in your relationship. Once physical intimacy enters the equation, it can be challenging to maintain the same level of friendship as before. Feelings of jealousy, possessiveness, and confusion may arise, causing emotional strain and potential conflicts.

Ultimately, it depends on the individuals involved and their ability to navigate these complexities. Some friendships can withstand the transition into a romantic relationship, while others may not. It’s crucial to carefully assess the potential risks and rewards before deciding to take your relationship to a more intimate level.

