4 Relationship Expectations That Can Brim the Face of Your Partner and Make Them Feel Loved

Certain expectations in a relationship from your partner are one thing that can only be masked in silence without letting it known to you, as they exceptionally wish to be taken care of and expect you to know best how to make them feel loved.

While some men do this, women are fond of it mostly.

Today, we will be looking into certain words and/or actions your partner is expected of you but will never let you know as they wait till you realize their need and wants in the togetherness of you two.

Human needs to be treated well both in words and actions in loved and kind ways.

When two opposite genders embark on a “journey of love”, certain things are expected to be included in the relationship to keep it healthier and well to be in all ramifications.

Those certain things will, in turn, prevent the relationship from fading away and thus, keep making it more awesome, younger and untiring to both partners even when it is either a close/distanced relationship.

Aside from the expression ranging from the love, caring and concern shown at the tender stage of the relationship which in one way or the other make your partner develop the feelings of making you the king/queen of their heart, it is expected of you to keep making him/her feel loved and never to show a declination in your love towards them.

Mentioned below, are some things you best can do to your partner that can put a smile on their face and thereby make them feel loved and belong. These are:

1. Showing love, caring, and concern over the welfare of your partner endlessly.

Many a human is mostly attached to the opposite gender when they are been loved and cared for, in fact, when they receive the attention which never seems to fade even after long term togetherness, they find you worth the love and every reason to be with you.

Everyone has that particular thinking and perception of life that might keep bothering them and thereby making them feel unhappy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A little or more, enormous and untiring show of love, caring and one’s concern over the welfare of your partner can make them feel appreciated.

Therefore, it’s expected never to get tired of making the one you so much loved feel happy always as it promotes understanding between two partners and can probably prevent your partner from looking elsewhere for the happiness which he/she might not find at home.

2. Expecting to be cherished, appreciated, and commended for the good done.

As a man/woman, you don’t expect only one of the partners to keep doing the things that can promote the goodness of the relationship while you’re always on the opposite.

It’s expected to be a joint action. When Mr ‘A’ does good for the relationship, Mr ‘B’ should show appreciation and find a way to do good also for the relationship to be appreciated by Mr ‘A’.

Everyone might have a different motive of living their life when it comes to honoring one for their good done: While some tend not to show early and sincere appreciation, others don’t even see the good in whatever you’re doing for the betterment of the relationship.

But, it’s expected of a man/woman to show sincere gratitude to many little things done for the relationship by the other gender, as it makes them feel appreciated and want to do more of it.

When both partners commend and appreciate each other for any better thing done or sacrifice to promote their togetherness, it is a true sign of showing concern that the relationship isn’t just one-sided as both engage and are competitive in doing the good thing.

3. Expecting to be encouraged, advised, and corrected in an appealing way for any acts wrongly done.

It’s well known that; No man is an island and every human is bound by mistakes. And every mistake needs a correction to avoid the repetition of the same mistake.

There is no relationship without flaws, this is why it must be addressed and corrected by the other.

It is expected of a man/woman to correct the mistake of his partner in such a way he/she won’t feel bad thereafter.

Advising your partner on the wrong done in a serenely and mildly no matter how sordid the issue may be, can easily be stop by them such mistakes from repeating itself than approaching the issue in a wrong or angry way.

That is when Mr ‘A’ does something unpleasant, Mr ‘B’ can call Mr ‘A’ in a jokingly way and say to him or her where he has got it all wrong and never to allow such thing happened again.

4. Expecting to be complimented, honored, and cherished when in pain or when any unexpected issues happened.

Humans find solace and have peace of mind when being complimented especially during the period when they feel all alone in this world.

A man/woman is expected to be conscious of his/her partner’s feelings and be willing to be the wall for them to lean on whenever any issues hit on them, ranging from loss of businesses, loved ones, and what have you. Show the concern toward them that; what has happened to them also touched you, share the pains with them, and encourage them to be optimistic.

Complimenting your partner and honoring them during their particular period of worry will always make them feel happy.

Expectations as they say: can sometimes come with failure.

For the fact that some people are less concerned and unconscious over the healthiness of their fading relationship thinking there are other ladies/men out there to honorably take them in when you leave is one thing that has been leading some lovely upbringing relationship to a poor ending.

It’s advisable to always try to rectify the cause leading to the declination in your relationship with your partner, that is: Why the love, caring and concern over your welfare suddenly become something of no importance to your partner and, hasten to take correction by resolving a certain disagreement with them and letting them know how they matter to you.

And if in the long run, things refuse to be amicably resolved, you can let go and hope for the best.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: Jenny Marvin on Unsplash