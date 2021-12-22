4 Simple Acts by a Guy Who Likes You

I want to clear the air here. A guy liking you doesn’t mean he respects you.

Your date-turned-boyfriend can still like you and disrespect you by cheating.

We’re talking about the behavior that answers your burning question — does this guy like me.

Here are four ways to know if your man likes you.

Do you assume you will know when a guy likes you? Most do. But what if he’s one of the complex, emotional kinds we read about in romance novels? If you are dating this type of male, let’s discuss common behavioral clues.

1. He wants you to know him better.

Why do we have best friends? Other than to make us better people and annoy us in front of others.

If a guy likes a woman, he will want her to meet his friends. Or family if he is being low-key. Either way, he is proud to introduce you to someone outside his house. He wants people to know you two are together.

Blood and chosen family are essential to men. Their approval means a lot. If he is not introducing you, there is someone else, or you embarrass him. Meeting people close to him implies he would like to include you in his life.

What does this mean? He likes you enough to make you his main girl right now. He will want to introduce you without saying you are a friend.

Men know what they want even when denying their feelings. If he is serious, he will say you are his person or act protective during the meet and greets.

2. He craves more time with you.

Who hasn’t made the mistake of thinking someone likes you; because they wanted to sleep with you?

That’s the definition of lust and attraction. A guy who likes you will want more time with you. He will offer to make your coffee or breakfast. Or go for another round.

But you aren’t walking out the front door the minute you put your clothes on if he can stall you.

They won’t limit the interaction to the bedroom. There will be cuddles, dates, and late-night calls.

What does this mean? These interactions show that your date likes you. But you will need more communication and actions to know if a guy thinks of you as a girlfriend.

3. He calls you by your name

Let us be frank with each other. Sometimes, men use nicknames because they don’t want to say the wrong name aloud.

When a man isn’t afraid to say your name, it is a good sign he likes you. He took the time to remember.

They may fall into a comfortable habit of saying nicknames. But when things get serious. Your name rolls off their tongue with ease. It is even better if he remembers stuff you mention and items you enjoy.

What does this mean? We remember facts about the people we find exceptional to make them smile later. If he knows your name and the habits that make you happy, he likes you.

4. He meets your eyes.

Most people will look you in the eye when talking if they like you.

Even the shy ones steal a peek up at your eyes. It shows they want to see you smile with your eyes and watch them sparkle.

What does this mean? They care to see your entire face and hope you are happy. He likes to see you in a positive state of mind and cares about what you have to say.

A guy who likes you will also:

defend your honor behind your back

return your calls and texts

clean his space when you come to visit

mirror your body language and vocabulary

do small favors and give you gifts

sneak looks at you when you aren’t paying attention

and most importantly…

The answer you seek lies in his words. Ask him. Let him communicate his feelings. And when he does, please listen. Make him say it until you have the strength to move forward with someone who loves you, not only likes you.

Afraid to ask him? Tell him how you feel and wait for his reply. Are you feeling too vulnerable? Be general. Ask if he wants a relationship right now? It’s better than wondering what if. When you have your answer, it will help you sleep easier.

