4 Things Men Don’t Do With Women That Actually Build Attraction

I get why men think dating is so challenging these days.

It’s not easy to approach women, you’re not striking gold on dating sites, and some guys don’t know what they’re doing.

I have to tell you a secret.

Sometimes, it’s about the things you aren’t doing.

Sometimes the exact opposite of an action you take will lead to success.

I won’t be naive and act like there is no pressure around dating. It is not easy to meet someone who is a perfect match.

The thing is, that’s universal and not personal to you.

You get in your way by adding more weight to a situation that does not have to be heavy.

I want to give you some secrets benefiting your game and steer you on the right path.

…

Build the routine

One of the most common things I hear from men is that they don’t know how to build confidence.

Some of you feel like it isn’t in you or that you don’t have a how-to on how to do it.

I am going to give you a 30-day practice that is guaranteed to help. It is simple: talk to every woman you possibly can.

“Well, that’s what I have a problem doing.”

You didn’t read that correctly, so let’s back that thought up. You don’t necessarily lack confidence because you are scared to talk to women.

You lack confidence because you don’t know how it feels to be around feminine energy. You only want to practice talking to girls you are attracted to and want to pursue.

When I say talk to every woman you possibly can, I mean the barista, your co-worker, and the receptionist, but do it with every woman, including ones you are not attracted to.

Casual conversation is how you learn to navigate day-to-day talk, lose the nerves, and be yourself; you know, the things that make women receptive to talking to you.

Confidence starts with being able to relax and not be phased by feminine energy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

Put it down

I have had friends come up to me and show me a text they got from a girl and ask me what to say back.

I say to send this, “ .”

For those of you who don’t get it, that is a blank screen.

I know that talking to someone new is fun, and you want to get that person’s interest level sky-high, but you have to take it slow.

Stop being scared to end a conversation and let the night end there.

Guys, have you been texting back and forth with a girl, and she stopped responding?

Did it make you mad? No, it made you think about her more.

The same goes for women. It is not “playing a game.” It’s building mystery and curiosity.

It shows her that she is not the center of attention and she is not your priority.

You’re forgetting something else that is important too. The goal of texting is not to have a conversation. It is to get the person face-to-face as quickly and frequently as possible.

Cut the cute talk and set up a date.

…

Shake it up

This point might ruffle some feathers, but it goes along with building mystery.

Take as long as humanly possible to tell a girl how you feel about her. I am not telling you to be an emotionless jerk, so let’s walk this one back too.

I see it way too much. A guy goes on a date or two with a girl, and all of a sudden, telling me how perfect she is and how great their future together will be.

Slow down.

Keep your feelings about a girl close to your heart until she expresses hers first.

Women love murder mysteries, but do you know why? Because they want to know how to get away with murder.

Seriously tho, they are drawn to the mystery and the lack of a readily available answer. They have to get wrapped in the story to see the conclusion.

When women know the answer, they lose interest.

The same goes for you as a man. She has to see you as a mystery that she has to get wrapped up in to see the conclusion.

The quicker she can read you, the faster her interest will fade.

…

Walk don’t run

The last point is going to sounder counterintuitive to your end goal.

Have you ever been in a complicated dynamic that is building frustration?

Has a girl ever stopped reciprocating interest?

Walk away.

Walking away is something most men are scared to do, but it is attractive to women. It sounds counterintuitive, but it is the quickest path to success.

First, you need to have self-respect and learn what serves you and what doesn’t without hesitation to walk away from either.

Second, you can use the time “stuck up on someone” to explore new opportunities.

Last, you are not a weenie. Learn to move on.

The person that is always available, pandering to someone else’s needs, and desperate to be with someone is the least attractive in the market.

Walking away is a display of abundance, confidence, and self-respect. You know, attractive traits.

Guys, they always come back. Those who don’t will look back at their loss and regret it. Trust me.

…

I hope you implement these tactics if you are struggling with women.

There are a couple of other things to keep in mind too.

You are the prize (as any man or woman should think)

Stop thinking about how you can get women and think about what they need to do to be around you.

Pick your head up, pull your shoulders back, and stand up straight.

It’s simple.

…

If you liked this article, let’s backtrack in time and see 3 things you can do to avoid issues before we even get this far in my free guide here.

Plus

If you enjoy reading stories like this one, sign up to become a Medium member here and get unlimited access to stories on Medium. If you sign up using my link, I’ll earn a small commission. Thanks!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: bruce mars on Unsplash