4 Tips To Bring Vibrance Back Into the Relationship

I talked a couple of months ago about how some couples place more emphasis on the wedding ceremony than they do on the marriage. Ultimately, however, the couple’s life starts once the honeymoon ends. No matter how wonderful your marriage may be, the married lifestyle can be, well, less than thrilling at times, even for the most committed couple. Let us be honest, you love the person, but spending your day with them makes for a lot of routine activities, which if you are not careful, can drag you down and make both of you feel unsatisfied, even in a very loving relationship.

Therefore, it is extremely important for couples not to assume that a marriage will remain exciting by itself. Rather, couples should take some basic steps to enliven their relationships. Here are 4 suggestions to liven up a marriage.

1. Have Independent Interests

If you spend all your waking moments doing the same thing, then you cannot have anything interesting to say. Independence is not a sign of a weak marriage, as some newlyweds believe, but rather a sign of strength. Your independent interests mean that you will always have something interesting and exciting to say to one another since you will each have something unique to contribute to the conversation.

2. Spontaneous Events

As you were dating, planning spontaneous events seemed rather natural to you. In reality, as relationships grow stronger and life gets busier, we tend to rely on the strength of our relationships and fail to keep things spontaneous. Therefore, in order to mix things up, plan a completely new event for the afternoon or evening. Try that show your spouse has been dying to see or visit that new restaurant that just opened up.

3. Weekend Trips

One sure-fire way to generate more romance into your marriage is by taking a weekend trip. It doesn’t have to be anything expensive. Maybe just go on a one-night local vacation. Plan a dinner and evening out, and cap it off with a night in a hotel. It doesn’t have to be big, but just making it exciting is enough to bring a spark back for the two of you.

4. Spice up the bedroom

The final tip to bring excitement into any relationship is to spice things up in the bedroom. Your sex life has a strong correlation with the strength and satisfaction of your relationship. So try exploring a new position or even a sexual fantasy or adult toy with your partner, and in so doing share something intimate and bring some excitement into your marriage. These are just a few suggestions. If you need some more advice or tips, get in touch by DM or by scheduling a call. Now go get the sparks back!

This post was previously published on Louis Morris Coaching.

