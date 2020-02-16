4 Ways To Help Your Divorce Go Smoother

Divorces are often messy, emotional, and difficult. Feelings are hurt, individuals are fighting for justice, assets are being divided, and that often results in a divorce that’s harder to finalize than it should be.

However, you can make a few choices that will make things a little more peaceful. Try these four strategies for a smoother divorce process.

1. Get a Good Attorney

Hands down, one of the best things you can do to facilitate a divorce is to hire a good attorney. Trying to finalize a divorce without an attorney can lead to messy heartache that often doesn’t yield desirable results.

An attorney will discuss your needs and wants and help you build a legal profile to fight for what’s yours. They can also facilitate all communication between you and your spouse to minimize disputes and emotional interactions. Putting your legal needs in the hands of a professional is one of the best things you can do.

Overall, an attorney will be your advocate and rock during this stressful time. “Getting a divorce is never easy,” explains an article from a law firm in Indiana. “…You don’t have to deal with your divorce proceedings alone. You have the option of hiring an experienced lawyer who can help you with everything from the filing process to the final hearing. No matter how difficult it is, you can rest assured that you have the support and help you need—every step of the way.”

2. Keep Things In the Open

Transparency is one of many keys to a smooth divorce. If you’re hiding things or being timid about your needs, you’ll likely deal with complications along the way. It’s better to be open and honest about everything, especially your financial accounts, assets, and even the reasons behind the divorce.

Most states are no-fault divorce states, which means that you don’t have to disclose the reasons behind the divorce, even if it’s adultery. Nevertheless, it can help your attorney fight for your needs when they have all the information.

Communication is essential here. You don’t necessarily need to communicate everything with your partner, but you should share it with your attorney and/or mediator who will determine what’s necessary to share with the other party’s attorney.

3. Find Common Ground and Respect

The divorce will go much smoother if you and your spouse aren’t arguing about absolutely everything.

“If you find it impossible to agree on anything with your spouse, recognize that sharing a common goal for your future may help you come to a quicker and less stressful resolution during divorce,” says Robert Pagliarini, a Forbes contributor. He uses avoiding a contentious divorce or prioritizing children’s needs in a custody hearing as examples.

Pagliarini also stresses the importance of treating your partner with respect, even if the marriage is ending on grounds of something like adultery. He strongly recommends developing mutual respect to reduce emotional and physical strain.

“Though this may be challenging, it will save you and your children from additional unnecessary stressors throughout the proceedings,” he finishes.

4. Practice Self-Care

Don’t let your health and wellbeing fall to the wayside just because you’re ending a chapter. It’s easy to get lost in work, legal proceedings, the care of your children, handling visitation rights, and other life necessities and forget to take care of yourself. Set aside time for the things that are important to you as well as a little fun.

As part of your self-care, you might consider counseling. Receiving therapy from a certified expert is not a weakness, nor is it an expense you should skip. A therapist can help you work through emotional and psychological damages stemming from your broken marriage to help you come out on top.

Divorcee Zac Davidson shared his experience with seeking counseling through a counseling app after his divorce:

“I got matched with a therapist who had dealt a lot with divorce. He understood the emotional trauma, specifically for guys. I liked being able to message him at any time. Whenever the darkness hit, I opened the app and unloaded into this private chatroom. Each time it felt like I could breathe just a little bit more.”

He also said that he learned to cope with feelings, avoid dark days, and find empowerment in his situation. You can also take this small but effective step; it could make all the difference in restoring your peace and sanity during this chapter to find peace and contentment in your life.

