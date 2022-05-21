4 Ways to Magically Charm Anyone

Charisma is powerful and charming.

You will meet charming people everywhere.

One of the most charismatic people (in my opinion) is Princess Diana.

There is a reason why people fell in love with her spirit.

She was a super charming woman to be around. We need more charming people because they are safe and comfortable to be around. They make the world a little better with their beautiful spirit.

Charmers are irresistible and desirable to be with. Being a light to the world is very charming. People spend time with charmers because charmers love people, and it reflects back on them.

Being charming is a super important trait to have if you want to have a wonderful social life and have people see you as a friendly person who is chill to be around. It’s a shame how some have trouble being charming by nature.

These are the four ways to charm anyone you meet.

1# — You Show Compassion To Other People.

Feeling understood is the most comfortable feeling in the world. Feeling understood makes you feel normal. It makes you look beautiful from the inside. You make people feel seen and heard. You make them feel less alone.

You have empathy for what people go through, and you understand why people act the way they do. You always try to understand where they come from and where they inherited their behaviors from.

How To Do It.

Try to be in people’s shoes and understand why they feel sad. Be sure to listen more than you speak. Allow yourself to be more vulnerable to yourself and those you trust. Apply meditation to get more in touch with your emotions and purge the negative feelings you’ve kept inside.

2# — You Reciprocate Back In A Conversation.

Highly intelligent or mildly intelligent, it doesn’t matter if you aren’t as brilliant as Albert Einstein. However, you still know how to make the conversation last by giving back.

You will make people think, “I enjoy talking with this person.” and “Finally, someone throws the ball back at me in a conversation.”

If you ask me, I will get bored quickly if someone always agrees with what I say and could only come up with one word, “Okay.”

I mean, speak up. I want to hear your opinion. I find it super charming when someone makes sure the conversation continues and only closes the conversation naturally with ease.

How To Do It.

Put your smartphones far away and keep eye contact, even if you’re shy by nature. We need more human connections in this digital world. Ask into people’s life (without invading their privacy). Apply daily meditation to be relaxed naturally (if you have social anxiety)

3# — You Have a Warm Aura Around You.

Your aura has to match your words and actions. As within, so without. I’ve seen the evilest narcissist say and do good things in public but have a dark soul when private.

People can sense good energy.

You don’t have to say or do good things. People will naturally be aware of your energy and aura. When you are good, it will reflect in your energy. Most people are intuitive without knowing it, yet they can see red flags far away.

How To Do It.

Be a kind person, and tolerate no disrespect. Do good things and say good things. Try to be less judgemental of people, and focus on becoming a better person every day by learning from your mistakes and making sure you make fewer mistakes every day.

4# — You Are Confident In Your Own Skin.

People are naturally attracted to those who enjoy being themselves without caring about what others think of them. When you are confident in yourself, people will feel secure around you because your energy is contagious.

When you are confident in yourself, you’ll make people think, “This person is so confident. How does this person do that?” — Feeling confident in yourself is the most rewarding act of self-love. You feel good, and it makes other people feel good around you. You simply become more attractive to those around you.

How To Do It.

Have the courage to face your fears and failures. Try to write a list of all the things you like about yourself. Affirm this every day, ”I love my body.” and “I love myself because I’m beautiful.” Defeat any negative thoughts that don’t serve you any good. Healthy food, exercise, and meditation are some things that make you feel better about yourself.

The Key Takeaways.

Believe in yourself a little bit more every day. Believe that you deserve all the good things. Have more empathy and compassion for other people. If you want good people in your life, start by being a better human. Study every day on how to improve yourself on a personal level.

Listen more than you speak. Never take anyone for granted; always show appreciation. Make people feel seen and heard by engaging in their conversation and asking into their lives. Try to reciprocate back to those who show you respect and honesty.

Use your charm with good intention. Live your life and have more love in your heart because love is the most powerful feeling in the world. When you’re full of love, people will sense the love coming from you. Love yourself a little bit more every day and care less about what other people think of you.

Quote of the Topic.

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” ~ Marcel Proust.

