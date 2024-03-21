You dangle at the end of the rope because of grit gone bad. The people who climb the highest get the most help.

Seek help before you need it.

If you can reach your goal by yourself, you need a higher goal.

4 ways to seek help before you need it:

#1. Get over yourself.

You aren’t superhuman. You have a narrow band of remarkable talent and a deep well of weaknesses. The person who thinks they can do everything is doomed before they begin.

Confidence is great. Be confident you’re going to need lots of help to reach high.

#2. Always be helping.

You get what you give, generally speaking. (It’s not absolute. Kind people are duped, and generous people are deceived.)

Show up looking for ways to help. Stop showing up looking for things to correct.

The person who shows up to serve always has a place.

#3. Say, “I’m thinking about…:

Before you launch into the deep, seek help from people who have already been there. Say, “I’m thinking about _________. Any suggestions?”

I’m thinking about…

Confronting… Terminating… Starting a new business… Hiring… Changing direction… Changing jobs… Challenging the status quo by…

#4. Receive help.

You’re on the verge of failure because you don’t receive help. You want to give help, not receive it.

The height of your reach is determined by the people who hold you up.

How to receive help:

Say yes when people offer even if you aren’t at the end of your rope. Let people contribute. People feel they matter when you let them help. Don’t demand help because you helped. Reciprocity is nice but not required. Go to people with experience. Don’t insult generosity by saying, “I owe you,” or “I’ll pay you back.” Practice gratitude.

Why are people reluctant to receive help?

How can people learn to seek help before they need it?

—

***

Photo credit: Jakob Owens on Unsplash