5 Disturbing Truths About Depression Nobody Talks About

Depression is a pretty common concept (sadly) — so chances that you understand and are aware of some of the symptoms of depression are very high. We have all experienced some kind of depression whether mild or strong. Some are easy to get out of and some are as hard as a test you refuse to prepare for at Highschool.

If you are an exceptionally happy individual living in rainbow land with bright and shiny unicorns and you have never heard or experienced it, depression is basically…..,

A mental health disorder characterised by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life and can last for quite some time.

As we all know, with every popular concept, there are always some facts not a lot of people know or want to talk about. Depression is no different — and those are the things I will be sharing with you today. Read to the end!

Watching Your Life From The Sidelines And Not Knowing How To Take Control

Just take a second to imagine going through your life like a ghost watching yourself just doing unproductive things and wanting more than anything to smack him/her where it hurts, but can’t do anything because we all know ghosts can’t interfere with real life.

So you just sit there — watching — waiting for the time you can finally take control

It really hurts. For those with depression, this is more than just imagination — it’s real. The pain is real. Having no control hurts like hell. If you find yourself going through this, please get help — but I promise you, it’s temporary and it will pass.

Isolation From Anything Social

You may or may not be aware of this one. Social withdrawal is a common symptom and effect of depression. It may seem voluntary, but trust me, it’s not. People with depression find it hard to get out of bed — picture how hard it will be for them to go outside.

Isolating yourself from society can have all sorts of painful effects including feeling disconnected, not belonging, and feeling unworthy. Depression comes in many degrees — some are bad and some are manageable.

When I feel like this, I usually just go for evening walks (only when the depression is not that severe). I choose evenings because not a lot of people will be outside at that time. Doing this is usually pretty effective at improving my mood — you should try it too if you can.

Crippling Exhaustion

No this isn’t just feeling tired. This is the type of exhaustion that stops you from doing literally anything — even the things you enjoy. This can make it hard to do simple things like taking showers (which can feed into the need to stay inside), playing the Guitar (if you play), drinking water (now you know this one’s bad).

I have even gone as far as not wanting to brush my teeth at one point

If you are experiencing this, please take comfort in the fact that you are not alone, lazy, or doing anything wrong. It’s just a phase. If the world’s electricity is fed to depression, there will be a universal blackout — that’s how much energy depression can consume from you. It’s not you.

Scattered Brain Cells

That heading is my poor attempt at being funny and cheeky (please laugh). Do you know what it feels like to have an overcrowded mind? It’s like you can’t stop thinking no matter what you do. We all have experienced something like it at 3 AM at one point (please laugh).

For people with depression, this is a nightmare that prevents them from sleeping. The thoughts just keep coming — negative thoughts mind you. This can prevent them from sleeping (which can feed to the previous point), feeling anxious all the time, and in the worst case, feeling a little crazy.

Why won’t it just stop — I need to get some sleep

If you find yourself going through this, guided meditation can help. Pick a guided one so you don’t have to do any thinking — just follow what they tell you. Meditation is a tool I use very frequently and you should too.

Guilt Because Of Stigma

We all know about depression. It’s a very common topic and people are well aware of the symptoms and effects of it. Yet, the stigma around it isn’t fully eradicated. Terrible people can make you feel as though you are overreacting and make you feel like something is wrong with you because of your depression.

This can be even more painful when it comes from a loved one. Sometimes, it’s not always their fault too. Depression can cause people to do a lot of seemingly unusual things that can make their loved ones concerned. This can make people with depression feel like they have to suffer in silence.

If this is happening to you or if it happens to you in the future, know that your feelings are valid along with your actions. There is nothing wrong with you.

…

Thank you for reading, I really appreciate it!

