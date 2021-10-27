5 Psychological Ways To Get Attracted to Your Partner

In the beginning, you think your relationship needs a spark but I believe love is something that can be cultivated over time.

It needs the effort from both partners to make it strong and make each other fall in love. If you want to make your partner feel good, work on tiny details to make them happy and make them feel at home.

In a relationship each person should support each other. They should lift each other up. — Taylor Swift

Don’t look for beauty because physical attraction fades as time passes by. So, make your partner feel loved by working on the following tricks.

1. Women love this sometimes…

By what name do you call your girlfriend?

I guess you use words like — Honey, Baby, Beautiful, Love, Princess, and many more. When you are in a relationship, you rarely call her by her real name. You always use those cute little words to grab her attention and make her feel loved but girls love it when guys use their names in conversation. According to Michigan State University research:

Using a person’s name in conversation creates a culture of respect, recognition and consideration for the discussion.

I feel the name creates a great impression. It has power that drags there, heart towards you. Someday change your normal habit and instead of calling cute names just call your girl with their name, they will love it. Gals, you can do it for your guy as well.

For Example:

When you are having a conversation you can say something like — “that’s cool! Sarah” or “ How’s your day going, Sophie?” or “I am proud of you, Anne.” and so on…

2. Guy will never forget this

We never forget what we wore on our first date but there is something that guy will never forget. So, let’s look into it.

It’s normal for a guy to compliment her girlfriend on a date or on day to day basis but remember guys do love compliments as well, they are humans too. Saying some nice genuine compliment to your guy can make them happy. According to NBC News research:

Compliments make us feel good — both giving and receiving them. Scientists have found that being paid a compliment actually lights up the same parts of your brain that get activated when you get paid a monetary award. So, if you tell someone how much you like how he smiled when you greeted each other, he’s likely to smile again on seeing you.”

Generally, guys don’t receive compliments. So, women make your man fall for you by giving a true and sincere compliment and they will think about you for the rest of the day. Make them blush ladies. Just make sure don’t give too much compliment, as hearing it every time will lose its significance.

For Example:

I love your smile.

Cool beard.

I feel safe in your arms.

Wow, you did that so easily.

You are mine, I Love you.

I am on your side.

3. Both partners should work on this

When we have a fight with our partner and our anger level is totally high. We start using declarative sentences and blame our partner by saying — “You never clean the kitchen” or “You hurt my feelings” or “ You always come home late”, and so on…

This shows that you directly give blame to your partner and this creates more stress in a relationship. So, at this point start focusing on “I” instead of “You”. According to NorthStar Counseling Center:

“I” statements are a simple solution that can lead to happier and healthier communication.

An “I” statement is a style of communication that focuses on your feelings or beliefs rather than the characteristics you attribute to another person. “I “statements allow you to confront a person’s behavior without putting them on the defensive.

So, if your partner comes home late. You can simply say that — “ I get worried about you when you are late.”

For Example:

You can express your emotions starting with “I” or simply take the help of the following phrases.

Use your emotions by saying: “I feel_____.”

Or express it fully by: “I feel____when____because____.”

4. Women feel attracted towards a guy when they do this

You hear jokes from so many people around but not everyone can make you laugh. There are only certain people who have that charm of making you laugh. If you make someone laugh means you created a bond with them. According to Psychology Today article:

A woman who laughs at a man’s jokes, no matter how lame they are, signals that she likes him. In fact, the more times a woman laughs at a man’s jokes or joins in laughter with him, the more she likes him. Men do not experience the same phenomenon when women make them laugh; however, men are attracted to woman who laugh at their jokes.

Women are interested in guys who are funny and make them laugh. So, here are some entertaining lines that you can use for your partner:

So, aside from taking my breath away, what do you do for a living?

Do you have a name or can I call you mine?

I think you got something in your eye. Oh, never mind. It’s cuteness!

5. Make your relationship stronger by doing this

You may have a secret, even I have but we don’t share everything. It may be — you are planning to quit a job or going through some mental health issue or family problems.

Relationships become stronger when you share those details. I know it is hard to express but you need deep conversations which are intimidating. It may be — a secret of your life or knowing the personal details on a deeper level.

According to Research:

We should share more secrets, and there are many reasons why. One is that we use a lot of mental capacity keeping secrets. A study showed that we are actually thinking about a secret three times more often than actively hiding it from others. Science tells us that by revealing ourselves to others – i.e. by telling secrets – we ultimately define ourselves and try to make meaningful connections between our past experiences and our conception of the future.

Your life gets interesting when you start revealing more.

Sharing secrets with your partner will make you close to them. I think secrets are the treasure to create an intimate relationship with your partner. An important thing to remember before sharing secrets is — you have to make them feel confident that you can keep their secret as the secret itself.

