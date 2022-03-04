5 Relationship Lessons Most People Learn Too Late in Life

Catherine sat quietly on her little balcony staring absentmindedly at nothing in particular.

She was actually analyzing her love life in her head, all the exciting moments and the painful ones too.

To be specific, she thought about times she spent half of the night shedding tears and crying silently over a heartbreak, betrayal, or even a down-right toxic relationship.

She thought about all the dates, dinners, vacations, and every other happy moment she had shared with the guys she’d been romantically involved with over the years.

All these led to one thought: Valuable lessons she wished she had discovered earlier.

No, she isn’t heartbroken at the moment or in yet another painful relationship.

She’s with an amazing man. Although their relationship isn’t perfect, there’s this deep understanding and mutual respect for each other’s individuality that exist between them.

But she’s having these thoughts because she knows that life itself is full of lessons and that some lessons have to be learned the hard way even though they should be learned sooner rather than later.

Hence, if it’s possible, it’ll be great if these things are learned sooner rather than later:

. . .

1. Casting your happiness on your partner won’t really make you happy

Most people don’t try to discover and walk down the path of keeping themselves happy in their relationships.

Instead, their partners seem to be the only source of happiness they’ve got in their lives. Oblivious to the fact that it isn’t healthy.

Because if you want to attain true happiness in a relationship, you need to be able to be happy on your own …

You need to always aim for a relationship where you and your partner will maintain some level of independence in almost all aspects of your lives including your sources of happiness outside the relationship …

And you need to avoid using your partner as an oasis because you’re generally unhappy with your life.

Because the truth is, depending on your partner for happiness even when you think you’re independent but somehow rely on your partner to feel happy and fulfilled, reeks of codependency.

Besides, no one can truly make you happy or supply all of the things you require for happiness unless you first make yourself happy.

That’s why casting your happiness on your partner will be terrifying and discouraging for them, especially if you make it clear to them that their only priority should be making you happy.

Because they’ll eventually sense that they cannot always make you happy which will, in turn, force them into fear of abandonment if they consistently fail to make you happy and that’ll only stifle the happiness of the both of you.

But the truth, however, is that when you’re happy with your life and your partner adds to it, you stand a better chance of enjoying a truly happy and fulfilling relationship with yourself and your partner.

That’s why you shouldn’t allow your general happiness to be too dependent on your partner. And if you’re already in such a situation, it’s possible to regain your independence as long as you’re willing to work your way out.

. . .

2. It’s preferable to get rid of a pain-inflicting partner and grieve once

Have you ever been in a relationship that brings you more pain than joy but feels even more painful to walk away from?

I was in one — not quite long ago.

It was one of those relationships where one finds himself endlessly crossing self-respecting boundaries he should never consider crossing.

It was a relationship I constantly allowed myself to be treated disrespectfully while deceiving myself with a flimsy excuse that I needed to be more patient, tolerant, and forbearing — I was in love with her and couldn’t bring myself to believe that she’s not good enough for me.

It took me a while to realize that I was only giving up my right to be treated with respect and decency but I eventually learned a life-changing lesson: It’s better to end things with a partner and cry once than stay with them and live in pain.

And even up till now, I still regret allowing my ex to endlessly trample over and cross lines that should be no-go zones.

The blunt truth is that justifying, accommodating, and compromising unduly in any relationship is just worthless.

That’s why you should never make an exception for someone in your life, justify bad behavior, or compromise your principles and standards just because you think you’re in love.

. . .

3. Time doesn’t really mean much but character does

For time immemorial, people have always talked or even bragged about how long they’ve been together with their significant others. Making it seem like the longer a relationship is, the more successful it is.

And if you ask a lot of them for a secret to their relationships’ “success” they won’t tell you anything far from you have to invest time, be patient, endure, etc,

But the truth is that a lot of us have taken this advice way too far that we can even hold onto a messy relationship because we’ve invested so much time and we can’t afford to acknowledge that we invested wrongly.

We might simply be staying in a relationship with someone selfish, cares only about him or herself, and treats us worst than yesterday’s trash because we have been together with them for like forever and can’t walk away after such a long time.

But there’s one thing we should all bear in mind: We can meet somebody tomorrow who has better intentions and even treats us better than someone we’ve known forever.

We can meet someone kind, thoughtful, considerate, and is concerned so deeply about us which is visible in their actions.

We can meet someone who treats us like we matter, someone we won’t have to second guess how they feel about us because their actions don’t give us a reason to, someone who wouldn’t bring us more pain than joy …

Someone we will always wish we had met earlier in life but will be grateful we ended up with.

. . .

4. A good person doesn’t always equal a good relationship

When it comes to relationships, it’s generally accepted that a good person with a golden heart is a keeper.

Because a relationship with one can possibly bring more delight, excitement, and satisfaction in one’s life than with, you know, a bad person.

That’s right, being in a relationship with a good and amazing person is quite incredible, yet, it’s possible to be romantically incompatible or have different relationship expectations with a wonderful person.

Instead of looking out for a relationship with a good person, hope for a relationship with an amazing person who has the same or compatible long-term goals with you.

Try not to stay in a relationship that obviously feels wrong to you because you’re with a good person or because you’re in love.

It’s not worth sacrificing the joy, happiness, satisfaction, and fulfillment of being with someone who isn’t just great but is also compatible with you romantically and otherwise.

. . .

5. Don’t trust someone who has proven to be untrustworthy

The mental effort it takes to keep believing and trusting someone that’ll always end up lying and betraying your trust all over again is just too exhausting. Hence, it’s not just worth it.

The truth is that no matter how many times we forgive and how much we are willing to trust again, someone who has little or no sense of guilt when they break other people’s trust will rarely change even if it’s for the 100th time.

That’s why it’s unwise to rationalize their behaviors and get blindsided by our beliefs that they’re honest and trustworthy even though their words don’t always align with their actions.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock