5 Signs a Man Gives Before a Breakup

Sometimes a relationship needs to end; because both parties cannot get happiness from the relationship for a while, and they constantly break up and make peace, causing the disappearance of their happy days.

Separation is also part of the love game. Sometimes the inevitable end. Even if it hurts, we have to accept it. In general, I wanted to learn to manage the processes of separation, although we try to prevent the worst possibility, there are sometimes relationships where the most logical solution is separation, unfortunately.

The most interesting moment is the expression of huge disappointment on the faces of people who avoid thinking about the possibility of separation despite everything going wrong. This facial expression hurts me.

“Truth hurts. It is difficult to accept. Sometimes, even most of the time, it comes unexpectedly and hurts deeply.”

So what are the signals that men are starting to think about separation in a relationship or marriage? I know very well how many falls women go through when they are caught off guard by these breakups. After falling into this situation, a really difficult process awaits us.

There is everything in life. It is necessary to know how to overcome these processes, but if you see the signals that I will tell you about in this article, and if you are cautious, you will prepare yourself for this possibility instead of being caught unprepared.

My goal is to give you a different perspective. It would be great if you could interpret the events differently.

Well, first of all, I want to point out an important difference between men and women who go through their separation process completely differently.

No matter how strong men appear from the outside, they go through the separation process more destructively; This is because they have to hide their feelings.

Socially, there are taboos about the appearance of a man in a weak state (no matter how much you do not accept this, unfortunately, this is real), so a man lives his feelings inside and cannot show it to the outside, I know this very well than myself, a man has to live everything inside.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Moreover, knowing that his wife is having an affair with someone else, especially after divorce, is the biggest nightmare for many men. Of course, women do too, but you get what I mean.

I’m not saying that most men have problems with this or think about these possibilities, but men are not as prepared for the divorce process as women.

First of all, the woman prepares herself for the divorce process in her mind and asks every day, “Is it possible to save this relationship?” she thinks, she doesn’t want to decide on divorce without going through the pain and ending the relationship in her mind.

Women are more rational.

However, the man is unaware of the process of experiencing such pain, and when the woman confronts him one day and says, “I want to finish the relationship,” he thinks that his wife is just bluffing or cannot grasp the seriousness of the breakup.

No man can comprehend that his wife has been trying to end this relationship in her mind and heart for maybe months and finally announced her decision to leave after she had experienced this pain completely and ended it. This is usually the case.

So let’s come to the question in your mind, Why?

Because men do not have this enormous defense mechanism, men are not given a high-level emotional defense system, like women, who first experience the pain inside and then announce their final decision to their spouse.

When I say it is not given here, I am not talking about divine power.

This is how men are brought up in society.

Of course, some men show different symptoms of this condition, but I speak for the majority. In addition, a woman who has put separation on her mind will never come back. Women are clear on this.

Even if men are startled by this situation at first, they will hardly digest it.

Now that we’ve explained the situation so far, let’s talk about the five signs of men giving breakup signals.

Conversations Are Down

The time he spares for you is noticeably reduced. I’m not talking about the sudden intensities in the man’s business life, in such cases, of course, it may decrease, but if the man’s time is decreasing even though everything in his life is progressing in the same way, this is a really bad sign.

Everyone wants to spend time with their loved ones.

There can be no other rationale for this because if we are unhappy, we do not want to stay in that relationship.

So to speak, the water of the relationship is boiling, you no longer attract her attention as much as before; Now he has different priorities, his friends, his job, his travels, and at worst, another woman…

You can understand them best, your spouse or lover will have many changes in their behavior.

Respect Diminishes

His speech against you gets spoiled and starts completely pointless arguments.

Respect diminishes.

Also, you see that even in a normal conversation, he has a disrespectful attitude towards you.

His frivolous and mocking attitude has started to attract your attention, he makes fun of you in unexpected places and starts to tense the atmosphere in the smallest matters.

You find yourself arguing with him, even on issues that would normally never be a problem between you.

Your layout is changing.

The man who normally calls you my love, baby, or darling is gone; instead, he calls you by your name, constantly calling your name, and loving addresses are a thing of the past. You should pay attention to how a man addresses you, men give very serious signals in this regard, but generally, women do not pay enough attention to this addressing issue for some reason.

A man in love cherishes the woman he loves.

With respect, to his looks and actions. If he just calls you by your name or starts speaking slang, something is wrong; alarm bells are ringing I hope you realize…

Do whatever you want!

We said it would start to open up meaningless discussions.

More importantly, in these discussions, he starts to open the topic of separation in a way that prevents the discussion: “Let’s break up then, maybe we should break up, okay do whatever you want to do, go where you want to go!” and similar rests. If you can’t get the signal from here, you’ll make me sad, get yourself in order.

Don’t stay silent when the man starts to rest.

Let’s say you remained silent against his rest, now he will come over you because the woman who can not draw the line, unfortunately, falls in the eyes of the man and starts to show disrespect all the time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let’s take an example: there is always a rivalry and a secret test between boys, let’s call it a test of courage, when a boy bullies a classmate whom he saw as a rival in high school, the other guy immediately draws the line if he is a smart person and gives him the following message: “Look, I’m not as easy a bite as you think…”

When he doesn’t do this and stays quiet, his classmate will get on top of him, every man knows that.

You will do the same, you saw that the disrespect started, draw the line right away. Strong women equal a strong society.

Ghost

He begins to act unaware.

What does this mean? If a man who informs you about everything he does at the beginning of the relationship and who informs you in advance on the evenings he hangs out with his friends, suddenly starts to act according to his head and go left and right without informing you, there is a problem here.

On the other hand, if you’re with a man who has been mindful of his free space from the very beginning then that’s fine, that’s his style.

If there are behavioral changes, I say be careful. In addition, if he says that nothing has changed as you try to explain the situation and that you have set up these situations in your mind, some things are not right in this relationship.

Dreaming Of A Single Future

He no longer talks about the future.

The man who had conversations with you at the beginning of the relationship, I want to do this, go here and so on, and share his plans with you, no longer opens his mouth.

You have lost interest and whatever you say; He says things like “We’ll see, now wait a bit…”.

He doesn’t even want to think about the future, and even raises tensions when these issues come up.

Girls, remember that whatever a guy doesn’t want to talk about means he doesn’t have a plan for it, and rest assured a guy will have a plan for anything he cares about, good or bad. He learns this at a young age.

Men are good at making plans, and this has become a reflex for men. If they don’t have plans, they’re not thinking of a future with you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***