5 Signs You’re Not in Love — It’s Trauma Bonding

Love and trauma are more similar than you can imagine.

You may think it’s a piece of cake to distinguish them. Love makes you feel good; trauma makes you feel bad. That’s what every Disney movie teaches you as a kid.

But when you take a second look, the reality isn’t like a Disney movie.

The difference between good and evil isn’t obvious. There isn’t a sign telling you which path to take. It starts with a gray area that expands and gets slowly darker without you noticing it.

Imagine the dangers of confusing trauma bonding with love.

When you can’t differentiate them, you’ll stay in a relationship that drains your life out of you. You’ll destroy your self-esteem and even lose touch with people who truly care for you.

What’s more important: you’ll lose touch with yourself.

Trauma bonding is powerful because you don’t notice it. But you can spot the signs so you can finally have the relationship you deserve (if not with others, with yourself).

1. You lose touch with your friends.

Toxic partners want to isolate you from people you love.

Your friends and family will do their best to protect you. They have an unbiased perspective of your relationship and will see things you can’t. They’re the first people to see the red flags you want to ignore.

When you’re alone, you’re the easy prey.

Your toxic partner will make you believe your friends are toxic. Why would they interfere with your relationship? They have nothing to do with that. Your partner gets jealous and can’t stand the idea of you being happy with others (even if it’s not romantic).

What love looks like:

Healthy partners encourage you to have friends. When you don’t have other people to support you, they become the only person in your life. They don’t see that as power; they see that as terrifying.

Great partners aren’t jealous of your friends. They know love multiplies: when you feel well, they’re well too.

2. You can’t predict them.

Toxic behavior happens in extremes. They have this sudden burst of anger when they get aggressive, scream, and even break things. Your heart races like you just ran a marathon, and deep down, you feel fear.

But a moment later, they shower you with love.

They become the sweetest person in the world. They apologize, say they’ll change, and say how much they love you. You feel loved and appreciated (until the pattern happens again).

These extremes make your toxic partner unpredictable.

What love looks like:

Healthy relationships need predictability. When you spend years with someone, you know how they react to certain things, what matters to them, and what pushes their buttons.

It’s not like they’re an open book. But they’re reliable: their actions match their words. That reliability makes you feel safe, even if you don’t realize it.

3. Everything is your fault.

Toxic partners manipulate you because they control the narrative.

Even when their actions are insane, they make you believe it’s your fault. He screamed at you, but only because you came home too late. He broke your phone, but only because you made him feel jealous.

Toxic people never take responsibility for their actions.

Since it’s your fault, you stay. You understand their side and truly believe you had a part in this reaction (even when that’s not true).

What love looks like:

Love takes two people to work. So if you’re an adult (as I hope you are), you should take responsibility for your life.

When there’s an issue in your relationship, a great partner will take responsibility. They’ll work with you to find a solution together. You’re on the same team: not one against the other.

It doesn’t mean they won’t make mistakes. But, when they do, they recognize it and apologize. What’s more important: they don’t repeat it in the future. Apologies mean nothing if they continue to make the same mistake.

4. You make excuses for them.

Even when your toxic partner doesn’t actively push you away from your friends, they do it indirectly. Here’s how: they force you to lie.

Your friends will know something’s wrong and want to help you. Except you’ve had this conversation before, and you can’t see their perspective yet. So when they show you what’s wrong, you won’t hear them.

You’ll come up with excuses for your partner’s toxic behavior.

It’s not your fault. Let’s be honest: it’s devastating to learn your partner treats you like garbage. It takes extreme bravery to recognize you’re in a toxic relationship. You want to believe your relationship is good.

That’s why you come up with excuses. They’re stories you tell yourself to make sense of a painful situation.

What love looks like:

Love doesn’t need excuses. You’ll never catch yourself defending your partner to your friends. It’s not that your friends are always right: they don’t know what truly happens in your relationship.

But true love doesn’t make your friends suspicious.

5. Your hobbies become boring.

Nobody tells you how trauma bonding makes you numb.

It goes beyond your relationship. It’s like everything else in your life becomes a bit boring. The movies you liked aren’t as funny, the sun on your skin doesn’t feel so warm, and your work isn’t interesting at all.

Why does that happen?

Because trauma bonding numbs you. It’s a self-defense mechanism that you didn’t even realize you needed. Instead of feeling the pain of your toxic relationship, you feel nothing.

Your world slowly becomes gray.

What love looks like:

Love doesn’t suck out your emotions: it gives you the energy you need for anything. Your partner should encourage you to pursue your hobbies.

Your world doesn’t become gray: it becomes a rainbow.

Trauma bond can destroy your life. It changes how you feel, your friendships, and your energy to pursue your dreams.

Except you can’t really see it happening.

When you’re emotionally involved in a situation, you can’t see it clearly. So it’s easy to confuse trauma bond with love. That’s why it’s so powerful: you can’t leave a situation if you believe it’s good for you (no matter how much it hurts you).

These signs aren’t a solution to your problems, but they’re a start. They might change your perspective and give you the strength to change (or ask for help). Remember: love takes effort, but it shouldn’t feel so heavy.

