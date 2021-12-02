5 Simple Ways To Get Noticed in Life

Getting noticed in the world, like beauty, lies in the eye of the beholder.

If someone is seeking out high energy, they will be drawn to those that exhibit that. If they are seeking empathy, they will seek out those that demonstrate being a good listener and drawing others in.

But what if you don’t know what the seeker seeks, you just know that you want to stand out among a sea of other souls. Are there some universal truths that have stood the test of time when it comes to getting noticed or gaining someone’s attention?

A few.

…

Being Memorable

Doing something that will make you stand out in a crowd will, of course, get you noticed. That doesn’t mean you should start juggling fire sticks or tap dance your way into a room, though.

It does mean, as best-selling author and marketing expert Seth Godin refers to it, to be A Purple Cow. The concept of being a Purple cow states that companies must build things worth noticing right into their products or services.

It works for people too.

In short, things that are memorable will stand out. What about you is remarkable? You need to make yourself worth talking about.

Be a Purple Cow.

How?

Your style of conversation, your personal style, your eyeglasses, your story, or body language are just a few nuanced ways that you’ll be memorable that won’t take a lot of work.

Just look at yourself and say, “In what ways am I able to make myself memorable?”

…

Be unpredictable, be real, be interesting. Tell a good story. — James Dashner

Stories

Being a good storyteller is social gold. People who can make a benign story into something scintillating and interesting have a gift. This doesn’t mean creating long-winded analogies, but instead, being concise and deliberate with your content and your delivery.

Pay attention to others in your life who are good storytellers, and identify what makes their prose so captivating. They likely frame their story like an outline of a novel, because the use of a good structure helps the brain focus and stay tuned in.

The neurons that fire when we’re listening to a story are the same ones that’d fire if we were actually doing what’s happening in the story. — Brilliant: The New Science of Smart, Annie Murphy Paul.

Master the art of telling a good story, and you’ll be unforgettable.

…

Good conversation is as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to fall asleep after. — Anne Morrow Lindberg

Your Style Of Conversation

Not too fast, too slow, too loud, or too quiet. When trying to be memorable, don’t let it be for something like being too loud or talking too fast. That may not get you exactly the type of attention you’re seeking.

Instead, pay attention to conversation style. Be expressive. Vary your tone, pace, and modulation to keep your listener on the edge of their seat. The more variety in your speech the greater interest your listener will have.

You may not be able to change your voice but you can pay attention to how you’re speaking. Subtle shifts in tone or volume can keep those listening engaged.

…

If you want to create messages that resonate with your audience, you need to know what they care about. — Nate Elliot

Notice Them

Gather as much information as possible on the person you’re trying to draw in. Being able to remark or compliment them on something good they have done gives you a great way into their flow.

People like to hear about and talk about themselves, so do your homework and find some great things to comment on. Breaking the ice with something personal that your listener is likely to be proud of will keep the conversation going and they are unlikely to walk away or forget you.

…

Be Able To Read Cues

Some people seek out the most boisterous person in a crowd to match their energy, while others avoid them like the plague. Pay attention to your person’s own style of interacting, who they seem to be drawn to, and their attention level.

You don’t want to come locked and loaded with a long story if your person seems to be more of a floater in a crowded room. Knowing how they interact and socialize can give you great insight into what they respond to.

Some people appreciate a short, polite conversation with a follow-up handwritten note. Others notice people who are quirky and overtly social. You can tell what your subject responds best to by some careful observation, so do your homework.

…

Never assume that people will react to things the way you do. Everyone has their own objectives for what draws them in, so remain flexible.

This doesn’t mean changing anything about who you are, that would be counterproductive and require constant work. Rather, adapt yourself in small ways to make the biggest impression in the shortest amount of time.

Stand out. Be a Purple Cow.

—

