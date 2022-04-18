5 Simple Ways To Stop Procrastinating

Are you the person who needs a push to get started on something? But no matter how much willpower and determination you pour into getting started, you never seem to make any progress. You always end up giving up in frustration and abandoning your projects entirely.

You’re a procrastinator if you’re having trouble motivating yourself, even when you have something you want to do. Maybe it’s because you’re putting off unpleasant tasks that feel like they’ll be too difficult. Or perhaps it’s because your mind is coming up with excuses not to work on what needs to get done.

Just because you desire to accomplish something doesn’t mean that you’ll follow through and finish it. One of the significant causes of failure is procrastination. Procrastination shortens your life by robbing you of your most productive years, but it also gets you into trouble.

You don’t want to be an underachiever who only dreams about success. You want to be successful in everything that you do. The only way to accomplish that goal is to develop good habits and stick with them.

If you want to stop procrastinating and become more productive, you need to stop making excuses.

Here are five ways you can quit putting things off and start taking action:

1. Identify the Problem

The biggest problem with procrastination is that many people never take the time to recognize what’s going on behind their actions. They believe that it’s all in their head, even though it’s not. They tell themselves that they’re good at coming up with excuses to get out of doing what needs to get done. But most of the time, it’s simply a matter of fear and uncertainty.

You can’t stop procrastinating until you recognize what makes you put things off. Perhaps you don’t have enough information about the task you need to complete. Or maybe something about your behavior that’s causing you to hesitate, such as a desire for perfection or a fear of failure.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Find Your Motivation

The biggest mistake that people make regarding procrastination is not being motivated enough to take action. They tell themselves that they don’t feel like it and then try to use this as an excuse not to work on their goals. But the truth is that motivation doesn’t come from within. You can’t manufacture it yourself, no matter how hard you try.

You have to tap into the source of your motivation. The best way to do that is to get a clear idea of what you’re working toward to identify your true purpose behind each goal.

For example, if you have a hard time waking up early in the morning, then it could be because getting up early is not a priority for you. You might want to put it in your own words, write it down and share it with someone you trust so that they can help pinpoint your true motivation.

3. Get Inspired

The biggest obstacle that keeps people from taking action is a lack of inspiration. When you’re working toward a big goal, it can be hard to stay motivated when there are so many other things that you’d rather be doing.

Getting yourself inspired can help you stay focused on your tasks and make you feel good about the work that you’re putting in. Plus, it will give you more incentive to get started on your latest project.

There are many different ways to get inspired. You can read about successful people who face the same challenge you are facing or share your vision with a friend who will support you and encourage you. If you’re creative, maybe it’s time to start journaling or meditating to get better results.

4. Create a Plan

Sometimes procrastination is just a matter of not having a plan. If you don’t take the time to map out your approach, then you leave yourself at risk of wandering off course. This can sometimes give you the illusion that you’re getting so much done when you’re not making any progress.

The best way to get started on something is to create a detailed plan that includes all the steps you need to take. This is the best way to identify any holes in your strategy and refine it accordingly. You can even have a timeline so that you can keep yourself accountable. Then it would help if you asked trusted friends or family members to review your plan and give their feedback.

5. Lay Out the Consequences

If nothing else works, you might have to consider laying out consequences for when you fail to follow through on your goals.

Don’t be too hard on yourself, but make sure you hold yourself responsible for getting things done on time. Sometimes it’s easier to get motivated when you know that you will suffer the consequences if you don’t accomplish what you set out to do.

So, if you want to stop putting things off and start taking action, then it’s time for a change in your habits. Get yourself motivated and inspired to focus on your goal with clarity. Then create a plan for reaching that goal and layout some consequences to get yourself on board with following through.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock