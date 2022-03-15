5 Things You Need To Know

#1. Sincere people do stupid things.

Self-defeating behaviors are done with good intentions.

You believe your actions bring benefit, but sometimes they’re harmful. People who intentionally harm themselves are mentally ill.

It’s easy to continue doing stupid things because you did them sincerely. Persistent frustration means you’re a sincere person doing stupid things.

#2. You always stand on the fringes of the future.

You feel like you’re just beginning when you’re growing. If you don’t feel that way, old patterns control you.

Because you’re always beginning, stopping feels like failing. But stopping is essential to beginning.

Frustrations and disappointments grip you because you’re afraid to stop something.

#3. Aspire to become yourself, not someone else.

It’s better to run toward than to run away.

Rejecting your current deficits and inabilities causes self-disdain. It’s scary to become yourself when you don’t like who you are.

Be more of your best self. Being less of something is the lesser part of success.

The number one regret of the dying, “I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me.” (The Top Five Regrets of the Dying)

#4. Becoming your best self unfolds gradually.

Learning about yourself maximizes impact. Becoming your best self isn’t selfish.

Imitation contributes to becoming your best self. Admiration fuels aspiration.

Becoming your best self always includes intentional self-reflection. Try the self-reflection sandwich.

#5. Self-respect is better than good feelings.

It might feel good to pretend you’re someone you aren’t, but it’s hard to respect someone who lives a lie.

You don’t have to tell people who you are, just be that person.

Choose to do the right thing, even if it feels bad in the moment. Bring up difficult topics with forward-looking resolve and kindness, for example.

Which of the above ideas would you like to practice today?

What might you do to put one of these ideas into practice?

—

