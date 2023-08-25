5 Tips From Elderly Couples About Have a Long-Lasting Relationship

In a world where the best love stories seem to only be in Hollywood, it can seem nearly impossible to get good relationship advice. And let’s be honest, Hollywood is not the best to go.

The best people you can ask for relationship advice are those who have much experience — the elderly!

There are many couples who have been together for nearly their entire life and they’ll often gladly tell you the tricks of the trade!

Elderly couples who have weathered life’s storm together offer a wealth of wisdom.

In this blog post, I will dive into insights shared by these seasoned lovebirds and reveal 5 essential tips to have a long-lasting relationship.

…

1. Communication

Our most commonly talked about topic… how important communication is for a healthy relationship.

It’s VERY important.

You must have open and honest communication where you can talk to each other. What elderly people often say is that it is more about listening than talking.

Listen to your partner, and understand them, so that you can both grow together in a healthy way.

Share your thoughts, your feelings, how your day was, anything that upset you, and all other things, but listen when your partner shares as well!

Avoid misunderstandings and connect on a deeper level by having good communication.

You won’t regret it.

2. Trust and Respect

This is the foundation of a strong relationship. If you’re going to spend decades with your partner you need to trust and respect each other.

You have to be reliable, keep promises, be faithful, and continue to do these things even when you have arguments and disagreements.

This won’t always be easy, but it is always necessary.

It becomes easier when you first treat each other with kindness and compassion. And that starts by treating yourself with kindness and compassion.

It’s a lot easier to show human decency to others when you love yourself and respect yourself.

3. Prioritize Quality Time

You will be spending more time with your partner than anyone else in the world. However, often that time is just ensuring your home is functioning or you’re just going to sleep in the same bed.

Maybe you get home from work and are too tired. The good conversation in you is all gone because you just don’t have the energy left in you. That’s okay, but that’s why quality time is important.

Set aside time when you and your partner are completely present with each other. Focus on growth, and maintaining a strong bond.

Quality time shows your partner that you care, and that you’re in this for the long hall.

4. Maintain A Sense Of Humor

One of the most common things elderly couples say is that your relationships need laughter.

Couples who laugh together, last together!

Laughter decreases stress and can help ease the difficulty in certain situations. It lightens the mood and creates a bond that often no one else can understand.

It’s good to have a few inside jokes!

Face life together with a smile on your face. It’ll be a lot easier.

5. Support Each Other’s Growth

At the end of the day, we are all our own flowers too. We may be in the same garden, but for the garden to survive, we each need our own room to grow too.

Support each other’s goals, be your partner’s cheerleader, and be genuinely interested in what they have going on in their lives.

This can foster a strong relationship and allow you to grow together.

There’s nothing better than achieving something great and telling your loved one about it only to have them more excited than you.

We all love to have that support. It’s what makes us last.

…

Conclusion

It’s pretty simple really. If you want a long-lasting relationship, ask those with experience. Most of them will tell you the same thing.

The execution of it, however, is not always so easy.

By embracing the tips we listed above, you and your partner will have a better chance and stand the test of time.

Always remember to try to live your life in the present moment. If you lose track and start worrying too much about the future, that’s when things start to slip away.

You have someone who loves you right in front of you.

Show them how much they mean to you every day. Never stop trying. Treat each date like it’s your first.

Now exit this window and tell your partner you love them.

We Love You!

…

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

—

***

—–

Photo credit: Chino Rocha on Unsplash