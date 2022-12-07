5 Tips on Overcoming Dating App Fatigue, According to an Expert

What is dating app fatigue?

Dating app fatigue simply explained, is a sense of burnout you get from using dating apps for a long period of time and not seeing or getting what you want from the interactions you experience.

You could be looking for a particular type of person, and you’re counting on dating apps to find them, or you thought you found someone who is of your interest, but then it turned out otherwise.

As a result, you may continue using the app in hopes of finding what you’re looking for to the point where you’re tired of searching.

5 tips for overcoming dating app fatigue

1. Manage the time you spend on dating apps

Setting clear limits on exactly how long you intend to swipe on dating apps can be a great way to manage fatigue. While on dating apps, it can be easy to get lost in a surge of swiping, it is therefore important to take a step back and be mindful of the time you are spending online.

2. Don’t swipe right on someone you’d never talk to

When continuously swiping on a dating app, it can become easy to zone out and lose touch with what you truly want from a partner. This can leave you with numerous matches but none of which you actually have a genuine interest in. Instead, make sure to stay in tune with what you truly desire from a potential match.

3. Limit the number of people you speak to at once

When speaking to multiple matches at once, it can become easy to lose track of your conversations. This can result in you never truly connecting on a genuine level with one individual. By limiting the number of conversations you are having at once, you are able to form deeper connections.

4. Manage your expectations

Searching for the perfect match can be an exciting prospect, but it is also important to manage your expectations. Not every person you match with online will be the right one for you, and that is ok. Not expecting too much from a potential online love prospect can help avoid disappointment later down the line.

5. Take it easy and don’t put pressure on yourself

With all things considered, it is important to not put too much pressure on yourself when online dating. If you are not enjoying your experience or feel as though it is becoming too overwhelming, having a break and reconnecting with yourself is important.

Expert advice on finding love offline

The modern dating world can be tricky to navigate at the best of times, but for those who dream of meeting their significant other offline, this can be even more difficult in today’s digital world.

It is key to remember the following:

1. Be patient

It can become easy to get wrapped up in the idea that you must be in love or have found a partner by a certain age. It is important to remain patient but also put yourself out there and take it easy while you do so.

2. Do more of the things you love

By doing more of the things you love (outside of the home), you’re more likely to meet someone with whom you’ve got more things in common, but nevertheless, you’re more likely to meet more people in general.

2. Take it easy and slow

Dating app fatigue is not the only kind of exhaustion singletons can face, ‘dating burnout’ is another commonly experienced problem. Managing your expectations and taking dating in your own stride is important to avoid this kind of fatigue.

***

