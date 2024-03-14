5 Traits That Will Make You More Attractive Than 99% of People

Dress well. Mind your posture. Exercise daily.

From fashion magazines to self-help gurus, everyone seems to repeat these mantras as the key to becoming more attractive.

Indeed, there is some truth to them, but let’s be honest:

These are superficial fixes. It’s similar to polishing the exterior of a car without addressing the engine underneath. To truly stand out in a crowd, you must delve deeper. You must cultivate traits that radiate from within, traits that reflect your character, values, and authenticity.

I’m talking about traits that will not only make you more attractive but will set you apart from 99% of people.

#1. A Heart of Gold

Kindness is universally attractive.

It transcends physical appearance and leaves a lasting impression that lingers long after you’ve left the room.

While others might spend hours perfecting their appearance, a genuine act of kindness can light up a room faster than any designer label.

Small acts of kindness, such as holding the door open or offering help, can go a long way in making you more appealing to others. This isn’t a wild claim — science backs it up.

Research has shown that when a person shows characteristics associated with compassion — such as empathy, kindness, and selflessness — they are more desirable partners. And it goes even deeper than that:

According to a study conducted by University of Iowa social psychologist Eva Klohnen, we are actually genetically attracted to compassionate people.

That friendly nod to a stranger, the extra mile when someone needs a hand, or the simple act of listening when the world feels too loud — these things never go unnoticed.

So, while everyone else is busy trying to impress with their superficial shine, you’ll be radiating genuine warmth and leaving a lasting impression that’s as irresistible as it is rare.

#2. Intellectual Curiosity

A thirst for knowledge is one of the most attractive traits a person can have.

Lifelong learners aren’t just attractive because they can drop a fact bomb or two; they’re captivating because they’re constantly evolving, like a fine wine getting better with age.

Beyond the surface level, a thirst for knowledge signifies a deep-seated desire for personal development and self-improvement. It shows you have a mindset that values growth, exploration, and an openness to new ideas and perspectives.

People are naturally drawn to those who show genuine interest in learning and self-improvement. It shows you’re motivated to better yourself, and who doesn’t find that inspiring?

This is your sign to read more books, attend workshops, or pursue new skills and hobbies. It will make you the most interesting AND attractive person in the room.

#3. A Deflated Ego

I feel like nowadays most people are loud and flashy.

Just think of social media. All these posts and reels where folks flaunt their designer clothes, luxury cars, or lavish vacations, as if these things prove their worth. I find it repulsive.

You know what’s actually attractive? Humility. Knowing your worth without needing to shout it from the rooftops.

Humility is a quiet strength that draws people in.

Humble people know where they stand, and they’re cool with it. They don’t need constant validation or attention; they’re secure in themselves. And that’s attractive because it’s real.

Humility is attractive because it signals genuine confidence and security — no wonder research suggests that both men and women prefer humble partners. When you’re humble, it’s like you give others permission to be themselves too. You create this space where everyone can shine, where there’s no need for competition or comparison.

Practice humility by acknowledging your strengths and accomplishments without arrogance, and being open to learning from others.

Be humble enough to know you’re not better than anyone else but wise enough to know you’re different from the rest.2

#4. Being Emotionally Naked

Stripping away emotional barriers and pretenses, allowing yourself to be seen and understood authentically, without any masks or defenses is incredibly attractive.

Vulnerability draws people in because it creates a deep sense of connection and understanding.

It takes guts to be open about the stuff that makes us feel exposed. And when you trust someone enough to share your vulnerabilities, it builds this solid foundation of trust and intimacy. When you’re willing to be vulnerable with someone, it opens the door for them to do the same.

Emotional openness is also attractive because the vulnerability we see in others connects with our own desires and reminds us of our own yearnings.

As clinical psychologist Geraldine K. Piorkowski explains:

“Vulnerability in others resonates with our own unvarnished yearnings and propensities. Experiencing another person’s quest for love and/or validation taps into our own longings. Babies and young children lacking the guile and sophistication of adults are reminders of an earlier time when we were free to be ourselves. Their naturalness and exuberance, qualities we too seldom manifest, are enviable.”

Plus, vulnerability is a sign of strength. It takes courage to talk about your struggles, to acknowledge your imperfections, to share your fears, their, maybe even your embarrassing childhood stories.

And that kind of courage is magnetic. It draws people in because it’s inspiring. It’s empowering. It ignites a spark within others.

So, next time don’t hesitate to ask for help. Admit your mistakes. Apologize first. Confess your feelings. Allow yourself to be vulnerable and people will be drawn to you.

#5. A Zest for Life

So many people these days are walking around like they’ve got a bad case of the “graumby” (you know, that blend of grumpy and zombie).

They’re just going through the motions, no spark, no excitement, no real interest in anything.

But then, you come across someone who’s genuinely enthusiastic about something, and it’s like a breath of fresh air in a stuffy room. You can feel that they’re genuinely excited about the conversation they’re having, the stories they’re sharing, and the people they’re meeting. They make the most ordinary moments and stories interesting. You can’t help but be drawn to that kind of energy.

That kind of enthusiasm is seriously attractive because it lights people up. It’s contagious. It’s a force that touches people at a deep, unconscious level. Showing keen interest in other people’s words and ideas gives them a validation boost that will instantly make them attracted to you.

Plus, when you’re enthusiastic, you come off as more confident and outgoing, which are also attractive qualities in their own right.

You’re flipping through a magazine, or browsing social media and there it is — the latest headline screaming about the “secrets to attractiveness” or the “key to turning heads.”

They’ll tell you to dress a certain way, or act a certain way, or even look a certain way to be considered attractive. And sure, those things might get you some attention in the short term.

But let me tell you something real: true attractiveness? the kind that makes people stop and take notice? It doesn’t come from a makeup trick, the trendiest clothes, or a six-pack — that comes from a much deeper place.

It’s about the way you carry yourself, the way you treat others, the way you light up when you talk about something you’re passionate about. It’s about showing kindness and being genuinely interested in the people around you. It’s about being authentic and vulnerable.

So, there you have it — five traits that can truly set you apart and make you more attractive than 99% of people.

While it’s easy to get caught up in surface-level aspects like appearance and status, it’s these deeper qualities that truly make a lasting impression.

Cultivate these traits within yourself, and you’ll become a magnet for genuine connections and meaningful relationships.

