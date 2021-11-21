5 Types of People You Should Never Date

We all know nobody’s perfect, but that doesn’t mean you date “anyone” who wants you. That’s how a toxic relationship starts.

Someone once told me that unless you have a standard, you’ll always fall for the wrong person. It’s a waste of time and energy.

Just like you, I also have some regrets about those relationships that I should’ve not done in the past. I was young and desperate for someone to love me. Only later did I find out they never did.

If I could turn back the time, these are the types of people I wouldn’t date because dating them would cost me heartbreak and leave me with past traumas.

The Narcissistic

Dating a narcissistic can be such a painful experience. You might lose yourself along the way, and the craziest part about it is that you constantly think something’s wrong with you. It’s on you that the relationships fell apart.

Narcissistics won’t ever admit that they are in the wrong. So you are pretty much going to be on an emotional roller-coaster. And it doesn’t matter how much you’ve done for them; you can never be enough.

While it’s hard to detect a narcissistic because they can be a prince charming you’ve never seen before in your whole life, dating them and trying to make it work isn’t really worth it.

The Mr. Know it All

Long gone are the days where women were supposed to listen and never speak up. Who wants to date someone who thinks he knows everything, like everything? It’d be frustrating.

The problem with Mr. know it All is not because they couldn’t stop talking about what they think is right; it’s about their refusal to listen to our opinions. A relationship is full of hard decisions. If you are the one who keeps following his take, then it’s not going to work out.

The main purpose of being in a relationship is to build a better and meaningful life together, so it’s teamwork. By dating Mr. Know It All, you won’t achieve this goal because it’s always about their decisions — not yours.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The “this relationship should make me happy” type

Up until this day, I still see men who are selfishly getting in a relationship just to fulfill their needs but never think of their partner’s needs.

It’s sad because a relationship like this where the woman feels miserable but thinks it’s what is “supposed to happen.”

The truth is, you don’t have to settle down with someone like this if you don’t want to. I can assure you that not all men have this intention to be in a relationship, so they can fulfill their needs only.

Be it emotional or sexual needs; men can’t fully depend on us to make them happy all the time. It’s just impossible and definitely unrealistic expectations. They instead need to have another area in life that can fill that void.

A person like this won’t ever fix their own problem but expect us to be perfect all the time. You need to be perfect so they can love you and be happy in the relationship. If something goes wrong and they feel awful, you are expected to make them feel better.

Isn’t that emotionally tiring? It’s much better if you don’t give them a chance to date you in the first place.

The indecisive but expect you to commit

I used to think those with commitment issues were the worst, but now they seem slightly better than those indecisive people who can’t make up their minds.

At least people who can’t commit will tell you straight in the fact that they don’t want marriage or a serious relationship. An indecisive person? They’d play with your feelings but say “I love you” today and “I don’t think it’s going to work out” the next day.

But on the other hand, they expect you to be there, committing and giving your 100% love because it takes them less than 2 seconds to leave you if you do otherwise.

If you are ready to settle down, you certainly don’t have time to deal with people like this. It’s either you are in or out.

The time is ticking — which means you can wait for them forever.

The overly jealous & protective

I’ve once dated someone who got so upset just because I was late replying to his texts by 10 mins. And I had to “report” to him about everything I did and where I went. He’s also super jealous of any guy friends in my life.

Eventually, I got tired because it’s hard to be with someone who can’t trust you. We can say they have trust issues, but they should also actively work on it, not letting it ruin the relationship.

You probably heard that one popular quote where it says, “if you love someone, set them free.” It’s so true because the more you put them in a “cage,” the more they wouldn’t enjoy your company.

A jealous or overly protective person can be detected early because the signs are obvious. So when you catch one, make sure you make your way out because they are definitely not worth it — unless if they tell you they are currently working on making it better.

Parting Thoughts

With more dating struggles, people say we shouldn’t be too picky. It’s already hard enough to find someone who’s single nowadays because everyone else seems to be taken.

But that doesn’t mean you should lower your standard. By having them helps you make a better decision. You’ll find it easier to say “no” to the wrong person. You can feel it when you truly want to be with them or just want to give it a “try.”

At the end of the day, it’s always better to be with someone who’s right for you — even if you have to wait longer.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock