5 Uncomfortable Signs Your Partner Has Lost Their Interest in You

Has your partner started acting differently recently? Are they acting distant, making you feel like something’s “off” with them? Have you noticed things changing between you?

A sudden change in your partner’s behavior can be confusing, alarming, and make you step into an anxiety spiral.

On the one hand, your imagination runs wild, igniting fears and insecurities, and on the other hand, you wonder if it’s all in your head and you’re overreacting.

Because you can’t always trust your gut feeling, what follows are some signs that indicate your partner might have pulled away/lost interest in you.

Keep in mind that a single sign isn’t enough to jump to conclusions, but if you notice every single one of them in your partner’s behavior, it might be time to sit down for a serious chat.

***

#1. Your Communication Dynamic Isn’t What It Used to Be

One of the first tell-tale signs that the energy between you and your partner has shifted — for the worse — is when the communication dynamic between you significantly changes.

Some examples include your partner being less responsive to texts or phone calls, not checking in with you, not starting conversations, or not asking you about the little things in your life.

Of course, there’s always the chance your partner has a lot on their plate or is going through a very stressful time — in which case you should just give them some time and space.

However, if reaching them has become more and more difficult and vague and weak excuses have become the new norm, it might be time to ask your partner about their current emotional state and their feelings toward you.

***

#2. They Seem Disconnected and Distant

Another sign that can indicate your partner has lost interest in your relationship is when it starts to feel like they’re a million miles away when you’re together.

For example, they might:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

tune out of your conversations

repeatedly check their phone

be less curious about your life/interests

repeatedly forget the things you’ve said to them

keep your conversations on a transactional level

Usually, when a partner acts distant and seems disconnected, is because something’s troubling them and they are unable to communicate their feelings to you.

Keep in mind that the reasons behind that emotional distance might have less to do with you and more with your partner’s personal and professional life.

If the feeling of disconnection, however, continues for an extended period of time, it could mean that they’re not on the same page emotionally with you anymore.

***

#3. They Act More Like a Friend Than a Partner

If you’ve noticed that your significant other is lately acting more like a friend to you than a romantic partner, it might be wise to reconsider their feelings regarding your relationship.

Oh, and I’m not talking about the initial sparks and enthusiasm going away — that’s something that’s bound to happen in any relationship.

I’m referring to scenarios where your partner doesn’t initiate any romantic gestures, avoids intimacy, and ignores your need for affection.

All these behavior patterns constitute red flags that not only indicate your SO has pulled away from you but that they have also stopped respecting and meeting your needs within your relationship.

***

#4. Everything About You Irritates Them

It’s funny how sometimes when a relationship is going through a rough patch, partners end up hating the same characteristics about one another they fell in love with when they first started dating.

A partner who has lost their interest and no longer wants to be with you, but for one reason or another can’t end your relationship, will feel pressure when they’re around you and consequently, might find every little thing about you irritating.

The way you chew your food. Your obsession with that TV character. The way you talk, the way you dress. Your friends, your taste, your cat. You’ll notice your partner getting more and more annoyed by literally everything you are and everything you do — or don’t.

That equals getting into unnecessary fights and disagreements out of nowhere, you being unable to say something without your partner turning it into an argument, and your relationship ending up feeling more like a burden than something positive in your life.

***

#5. Plans for the Future Are a Definite No-No

Truth be told, when you’re in love with someone, you can’t stop thinking about your shared future.

You daydream about all the places you’re gonna see together, the things you’re gonna do, the journeys you’ll embark on, the house you’re gonna build…and the list goes on.

Although it’s best to live in the moment, if your partner has suddenly seized all talks about the future, avoids making future plans with you, and prefers to leave everything up in the air, that’s an alarming sign that screams reluctance to commit.

After all, some things speak for themselves — someone who doesn’t want to talk about the future with you, probably doesn’t want one.

***

On a Final Note…

If you’ve noticed significant changes in your partner’s behavior, instead of panicking and catastrophizing, it would be wise to openly talk with them, and share the way they’re making you feel.

If you catch the above signs early enough and both you and your partner are willing to work on your relationship dynamic and re-ignite a flame between you two, you could set your relationship back on course.

On the other hand, if your partner has completely lost their interest, it won’t do any good trying to change their mind. Not all relationships are meant to last. Usually, it has nothing to do with you — people change, and so do their feelings and needs.

Try to remember that you should be with a person who appreciates you and is emotionally ready to fulfill your needs — and if your current partner isn’t willing or able to do so, it would be best for both of you to go your separate ways.

—

Previously Published on Medium.

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock