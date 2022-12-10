5 Ways to Stop Overthinking and Start Living

But if you find yourself overanalyzing every word, gesture, or action, it’s time to take action and stop overthinking once and for all.

Give Yourself a Time Limit

One of the first things you should do if you find yourself overthinking is to give yourself a time limit. We do this a lot in therapy and coaching, and it works! The idea is to set a timer for a specific amount of time — say, five minutes — and tell yourself that once the timer goes off, you must stop thinking. Giving yourself a time limit when overthinking can help you stay focused and get things done.

Talk to Someone You Trust

If you’re feeling anxious about something in your life, one of the best things you can do is talk to someone you trust about it. Overthinking often leads to anxiety, making you feel very alone and isolated. Oftentimes, talking to a friend or a relative is also helpful. It can allow you to look at your situation from a different perspective. Sounding your thoughts helps you break the cycle of overthinking and may even end the feelings of anxiety altogether.

Focus on the Present Moment

For many people, overthinking is a coping mechanism used to avoid pain and discomfort in the present moment. If you have a lot on your mind, it can be difficult to find a way to let it go and move past it. Sometimes, the best thing you can do when you’re feeling overwhelmed is to focus on the present moment. You can do this by taking a few minutes to meditate, clearing your mind, and concentrating on your breath.

Meditate

There are many different types of meditation, most of which are very helpful for people struggling with overthinking. There are also various ways to meditate, so you can find one that works best for you. Some people prefer to meditate while sitting in silence, while others prefer a guided meditation that includes visualizations and sounds. For example, use the Sensera app. It offers a variety of guided meditation courses on different topics — social anxiety, self-doubt, and stress.

Stop Telling Yourself You’re Good at Overthinking

What we tell ourselves is a big part of how we feel about our lives. If you believe you’re an excellent overthinker, you’re likely to feel frustrated and annoyed when you catch yourself overthinking. We all overthink sometimes, and it’s okay. What’s important is recognizing when you’re doing it and taking action to stop the negative cycle.

Conclusion

Overthinking is normal human behavior but can also harm your mental health if it becomes a regular occurrence. Thankfully, there are several steps you can take to stop overthinking and start living a more joyful and stress-free life. When you stop overthinking, you’ll have more time to enjoy life and get things done.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***