50 Quote About the Loss of a Friend

Quotes about the loss of a friend are a great way to remember your loved ones. They can help you reflect on the good times you shared, and they can also provide comfort during tough times. In this blog post, we will share 50 quotes about the loss of a friend. We hope that these quotes will help you through your difficult time.

Table of Contents

Quotes about the loss of a friend

1. “The death of a friend is equivalent to the loss of a limb.” – German Proverb

2. “He who has lost a friend has lost more than a friend.” – Unknown

3. “A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.” – Elbert Hubbard

4. “There is no greater sorrow than to recall happiness in times of misery.” – Dante Alighieri

5. “I have lost friends, some by death, others through sheer inability to cross the street.” – Virginia Woolf

6. “There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven’t yet met.” – William Butler Yeats

7. “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” – Thomas Aquinas

8. “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” – Marlene Dietrich

9. “Friends show their love in times of trouble, not in times of happiness.” – Euripides

10. “My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.” – Henry Ford

11. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” – Walter Winchell

13. “The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” – Hubert Humprey

14. “Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.” – Ed Cunningham

15. “It is the death of a dear friend, indeed, that invariably brings us to realize how much we loved them.” – Unknown

16. “There is no grief that time cannot heal and no life that can be replaced.” – Unknown

17. “Grief is not a disorder, a disease or a sign of weakness. It is an emotional, physical and spiritual necessity, the price you pay for love.” – Unknown

18. “The death of a beloved is an amputation.” – C.S. Lewis

19. “When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel you know.” – Unknown

20. “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose… All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” – Helen Keller

21. “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” – Mahatma Gandhi

22. “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.” – Irish Proverb

23. “There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.” – Unknown

24. “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” – A.A. Milne (Winnie the Pooh)

25. “Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, glory in the flower, We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind.” – William Wordsworth

26. “Heaven knows we need never be ashamed of our tears, for they are rain upon the blinding dust of earth, overlying our hard hearts.” – Charles Dickens

Biblical quotes about friendship

27. “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.” – Proverbs 17:17

28. “A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” – Proverbs 18:24

29. “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.” – Proverbs 27:17

30. “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers, for by doing some have entertained angels unawares.” – Hebrews 13:2

31. “Bearing one another’s burdens, fulfilling the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

32. “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” – Hebrews 13:2

33. “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” – John 15:13

34. “He who walks with wise men will be wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.” – Proverbs 13:20

35. “How good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity!” – Psalm 133:1

36. “Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.” – Proverbs 27:17

37.”It is not good that the man should be alone.”- Genesis 2:18

38.”Love one another with brotherly affection.”- Romans 12:10

39.”One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”- Proverbs 18:24

40.”Sweet is the sleep of a laborer, whether he eats little or much, but the full stomach of the rich will not let him sleep.”- Ecclesiastes 5:12

41. “There are “friends” who destroy each other, but a real friend sticks closer than a brother.”- Proverbs 18:24

Quotes about the meaning of death

42. “Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it.” – Haruki Murakami

43. “Death is but a door. Time is the key.” – Charles Dickens

44. “To die will be an awfully big adventure.” – J.M. Barrie

45. “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because dawn has come.” – Rabindranath Tagore

46. “I am prepared to meet my Maker. Whether my Maker is prepared for the great ordeal of meeting me is another matter.” – Winston Churchill

47. “After your death, you will be what you were before your birth.” – Arthur Schopenhauer

48. “All we can do when death comes is to turn our faces to the wall and say, ‘Thy will be done.’” – George Eliot

49. “Death is nature’s way of telling you to slow down.” – Sam Levenson

50. “Death is a commingling of eternity with time; in the death of a good man, eternity is seen looking through time.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Conclusion

The loss of a friend can be one of the most difficult things to cope with. The quotes above remind us that although our friends may be gone, they are never truly forgotten. Their memories live on in our hearts and minds, and we can take comfort in knowing that we will see them again someday. In the meantime, we should cherish the time we have with our friends and loved ones, and let them know how much they mean to us.

This post was previously published on mycaringplan.com.

