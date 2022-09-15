6 Doable Habits To Fall Back in Love With Your Partner

When the honeymoon period is over, it’s not all rosy.

You fight. You notice the little irritating actions of your partner.

It feels like time together creates more gaps and problems. You love them. But you have a feeling the end is near.

Here’s what you can do to reconnect with your spouse.

#1. Refocus on the essentials

When couples fight and one feels wronged, the “wronged” one goes outside. Being with outsiders doesn’t mean cheating all the time.

Instead, it can create waves in other family relationships. In-laws feel empowered to give unsolicited advice because they have privileged information.

It puts even more strain on the weak bond. If you want to reconnect, make time for conversations. So, you only discuss issues with your partner.

#2. Don’t be like Harley Quinn

Under the spell of love, Harley does anything to make her partner stick with her. The self-esteem aspect is a lot to dig into right now.

Let’s focus on the consequences.

When partners feel their other half drift from them, they hold on tight. They have a compulsion to create responsibility in the union to force guilt. And make the other stay. But a baby, counseling, adoption, or mortgage is not permanent entrapment.

If you’re forcing the reconnection, consider taking a break. Clear distance creates perspective. Plus, help partners ask and answer essential questions without your influence.

Is my life worse, better, or empty without this union?

Is this relationship still what I want?

Do I want to be a parent or only share my life with only one person?

#3. Positive language

Are you working to reconnect? Avoid entertaining negative words like breakup and divorce. I’ve seen TikTok couples use these words like they mean nothing. I then watch them announce their separation months later.

“From the heart, the mind speaks.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Words play on your subconscious. It creates “why bother” and “if I were a single person” thoughts. A relationship isn’t an obligation or work. It is two people splitting their efforts to gain the best of life. A single person doesn’t see things like that. And when you think like a single person, you care more about yourself.

You can be positive, avoid blame. For example, “I’d like for us to be kinder to each other during fights.”

#4. There’s no replacement for this habit.

Skin-to-skin contact keeps humans sane. There is no way around it.

If you aren’t up for sex, hug, hold hands, or sit on his lap. Woman’s body release oxytocin, and men get a flood of dopamine.

Men also have a deep desire for touch and companionship. If some men remain single most of their life, they will have 14.14-lifetime partners versus a woman’s 7.12. Sex is a dangerous act to weaponize. It’s better to create a compromise where your partner still feels connected to you and views you as his sexual source of dopamine.

#5. Avoid this level

Couples who feel like the end are near think everything is fair game.

They lose their filter. Do you remember seeing images of parents fighting and kids covering their ears? Or you’ve seen couples who cannot look each other in the eye after a fight? The hits were way below the belt.

You can be honest minus the brutality. Maintain your filter. Remember, you still want to be together, not make hurting each other a competition.

#6. Hum the “Frozen” tune.

It’s hard to let go of the past. But holding on is also why your interactions will be the same in the future. Old fights can fuel new ones.

If your partner works to improve, avoid reminding them of past failures. They are not yet in a stable mental place to talk about the matter. What is best when you have fights? Praise your partner, state concerns, and suggest different solutions to allow for compromise.



Thank you for reading this post.

© Annie Wegner 2022-Present.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock