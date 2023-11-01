6 Green Flags When You First Start Dating Someone

It’s so exciting when you first start dating someone. Getting to know each other, having your first kiss and first deep conversations, exploring a new body, what they like and don’t like, everything is new and sweet. Because of that, it’s hard to see any flags.

Let’s focus on green flags and what is important at the beginning of a new relationship in order to succeed.

They are clearly into you

They obviously like you. They are happy when you are together, and they can’t wait to see you again. They make plans in advance and you feel wanted and valued. It’s even more of a green flag if they say that they like you and you don’t have to sit in the uncertainty and feel anxious.

They are transparent if they are dating other people

Honesty and openness about dating other people in the early stages set the foundation for trust. It shows respect for each other’s feelings and boundaries. Being upfront about your dating preferences and expectations creates open communication.

For some people, it’s okay if you are dating multiple people at the beginning of a new relationship, for others, it’s not. But you both have to be transparent about it. If you are not okay with dating multiple people, say it at the beginning and be open about it.

They are emotionally mature

They are self-aware, understand their emotions, and manage them effectively. They don’t have unresolved past trauma, and they are done with previous relationships. They can handle disagreements with honesty and understanding.

Being emotionally mature also means that they know how to control their emotions, not taking emotions out on others, and being emotionally available.

Showing empathy

Empathy is a huge green flag. Empathy is the ability to put oneself in another person’s shoes and to understand their feelings and perspectives. If your partner knows how to offer comfort and support during challenging times, showing that they genuinely care about you, it’s a huge green flag.

You feel seen, heard and understood

Feeling seen, heard, and understood means your partner actively listens to you, validates your emotions, and respects your opinions. When you express yourself, they respond with empathy and validation, creating a safe space for open communication. This deep understanding strengthens your emotional connection and allows you to be your authentic self without fear of judgment. If you feel like they got you, it’s a green flag.

Shared values

While differences can add spice to a relationship, having shared values forms a solid foundation. It’s a good sign if you have common beliefs, principles, and life goals. When you and your partner share similar life goals, whether it’s building a family, pursuing career ambitions, or travelling the world, you’re laying the groundwork for a harmonious future.

It doesn’t mean that your relationship won’t succeed if your partner doesn’t have all of these green flags or has only some of them, but these are all positive signs for a new relationship to succeed. As long as there is mutual respect, open communication, and a willingness to learn and grow together, your relationship can indeed stand the test of time.

Photo credit: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash