6 Less Visible Signs of a Deteriorating Relationship

Do you think relationships ends suddenly?

A friend called me the other night and surprised me by saying that he had broken his relationship.

I wondered, why?

And my ‘why’ was pretty much a natural response because they loved each other so much that it was unimaginable they would reach to break up so soon — abruptly.

Relationships do not usually come to an abrupt end — they most often die gradually and slowly fade away and reach breakups. However, there are subtle factors that cause the downfall of healthy relationships.

These deteriorating factors are too subtle to be noticed. But they eat up your relationship from within. They push the partners away from each other to the point where they feel it’s good to end the relationship.

Breakups are not spontaneous. No one leaves a relationship or kicks out their partners from their lives all of a sudden. Everyone climbs the breakup ladder step by step until the end of the steps.

Before reaching such an end, everyone evaluates the situation and tries to leave or stay. Once they know it’s time to go, they leave.

…

Deteriorating signs that may end your relationship

A healthy relationship thrives upon interdependence and integration of lives. Partners may think of themselves as one unit, and their lives are weaved together by shared emotions and feelings. Their goals of success and happiness circle around their lives and are converging.

But once divergence of thoughts or goals occurs–without open communication between partners—this weakens your relationship slowly. The mental independence where partners no longer share mutual goals of happiness and success kills their relationship.

This mental independence, where nothing makes you care much about what happens in your partner’s life, may very well end your relationship.

Here are the 6 less visible signs that may cause the deterioration of your relationship:

1. Negative spontaneous response

We hold two reactions towards our partners: explicit and implicit. What we think of our partners consciously makes the relationship. But what we believe implicitly of our partners shapes our relationships’ future.

Explicit reactions make our relationships’ future. We often miss the implicit one, also called the gut impression, that determines the future of our relationship. It’s like you consciously want to be around your partner, but how do you actually feel when you are around?

Do you have fun when you are around? Is there some unseen force that forces you to stay away or make you think of others? These gut impressions are too subtle to be noticed at first, but there are times they reveal themselves.

When you want to be with your partner, but your gut response is negative, this is the first sign that may lead to others and end your relationship.

2. You become less expressive of your feelings

How often do you exchange intimate feelings with each other?

Sharing of mutual intimate feelings is also called emotional self-disclosure. It means that you share love and intimacy for each other openly more than often. It also means you care what your partner says. Or they listen to your intently when you speak to them.

The active response to your partner’s disclosure validate your relationship and make it healthy.

However, when you stop disclosing yourself to your partner or your partner does so, this is a deteriorating sign for your relationship. It makes walls between you and your partner, which means you or your partner are about to leave soon.

3. You don’t show excitement at the good news

How do you react when your partner shares good news? Or how do they reach when you communicate?

Do you celebrate? Does it make you or your partner happy?

The supportive reaction to the good news makes the relationship healthy. When there is no such exciting reaction on either partner, the news giver is passive and less enthusiastic. Their gut feeling tells them implicitly not to share good news anymore because it doesn’t matter anymore.

A less-supportive reaction to good news shape the future of a relationship. The partners may not notice it, but it is always felt that creates a new path towards a breakup.

4. Lack of emotional attachment

Is there an emotional closeness between you?

Various studies show that lack of closeness and emotional detachment soon lead to breakups (Park et al., 2021).

Do you feel free when your partner is not around, or your gut feeling doesn’t want to be with your partner? It’s an invisible sign that predicts breakup. When you feel that your partner is no longer emotionally invested in you, it’s time to reverse the trends or prepare for the separation.

This is a subtle and the most dangerous sign that may cause your breakup.

5. The role of non-verbal behaviour

More than often, it’s not important what you say, but how you say it. If you know this logic, you have surely got keen relationship insights.

Various analyses have shown the impact of non-verbal behaviour on relationships. If your non-verbal behaviour is negative, such as you lack sincere expression or expressions that don’t respond with verbal behaviour, this is the potential sign your relationship is deteriorating.

Positive non-verbal behaviours such as smiling, cuddling, and caressing encourage your partner. Positive behaviour predicts a healthy future for your relationships (Faure et al., 2018).

If you find it hard to show positive non-verbal behaviour, it’s a weakening sign of your relationship.

6. You have an unrealistic illusion about your partner

We often hold an unrealistic illusion about our partners. We don’t see our partners as what they are, and we see them slightly better from their actual personalities. And it’s a good sign for a healthy relationship.

But this illusion often changes, and we start viewing our partners as slightly inferior from what they are. Or because we have held higher perceptions for them, which changes with time due to these subtle reasons, and these perceptions go on the reverse footing.

These perceptions express themselves through our actions without our knowing. No matter how hard we try to hide our negative or positive illusions for our partners, they come to the front.

Studies have shown that positive illusions are suitable for a stable relationship. However, negative fantasies are deteriorating signs for relationships (Le et al., 2010).

…

Final words

Various signs make or break relationships. They make your relationship happier and healthier if they are positive. However, if they are negative, they may lead to breakups. The above signs are related to behaviours that get expressed unconsciously.

You may notice them if you are a keen observer. If you lack keen observation, you may not understand these invisible signs. But they are very much there before the end of any relationship.

Like Taylor Swift, Justin, and Bowery’s song (“Exile”) makes the point clear in these lines,

“All this time I never learned to read your mind (Never learned to read my mind) I couldn’t turn things around (You never turned things around) ’Cause you never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)”

It’s all about understanding these signs. Maybe you or your partner gives visible signs that lead to a breakup.

