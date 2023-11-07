6 Remarkable Ways Self-Love Can Transform Your Relationship

“Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” — Lucille Ball

Like many people I know at the outset of a new love, I used to tiptoe on eggshells, yearning for the constant validation and approval of my partner.

I always bent my identity to fit their mold, anxiously trying to avoid missteps. I naively told myself “I was seeking compatibility”. I was oh so naive!

Lucille Ball was a beloved American actress who starred in a 90’s TV show called I Love Lucy. She was a strong believer that if you love yourself first, everything else falls into line.

Her wisdom emphasizes the fundamental nature of self-love in not only nurturing personal growth but also in achieving success and harmony in one’s relationships.

It is true, you have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.

…

What is self-love and is it possible to fully attain it?

“I do not trust people who don’t love themselves and yet tell me, ‘I love you.’ There is an African saying that goes: Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt.” — Maya Angelou

According to the Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation, self-love is a complex and multifaceted concept that involves an individual’s capacity to care for, appreciate, and nurture their mental and physical well-being.

It entails recognizing one’s self-worth, accepting flaws and imperfections, and prioritizing self-compassion and self-care.

Self-love is not merely about vanity or arrogance. It is about developing a healthy relationship with oneself and fostering a positive self-image.

…

Attaining full, unwavering self-love is an ongoing journey rather than a destination, according to American Clinical Psychologist, Dr Julie Gottmann.

It is a process of continuous growth and self-discovery, where individuals work towards embracing themselves, imperfections and all, and making self-care an integral part of their lives.

While complete and constant self-love might be an ideal, it can be challenging to maintain consistently, as external influences, life events, and personal experiences can impact one’s self-esteem and self-worth.

Self-love is a lifelong endeavor, and progress can fluctuate. However, the pursuit of self-love is both valuable and rewarding, as it can lead to increased happiness, healthier relationships, and personal fulfillment.

…

Here are 6 Remarkable Ways Self-Love Can Transform Your Relationship

Do you ever find yourself stumbling over your insecurities and doubts, wondering if you are truly good enough for your partner? I did.

To an extent, understanding why I never felt good enough about life generally, by reading this article by Elizabeth Karls

, really helped, but I still struggled.

The journey of self-love can be the transformative key to unlocking your inner strength and enhancing the beauty of your connection. It was for me.

It was only when I embarked on the voyage of self-love that I found the courage to shed these self-imposed chains and embrace my authenticity within the relationship.

Here is exactly how self-love can transform your relationship, too.

1. Self-Love Elevates Confidence

“Believe in yourself, and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” — Christian D. Larson

I watched a Tiktok yesterday where this girl said glowing herself up transformed her life! All she did was ensure her hair, nails, and skin were always looking the best they could be. And she invested in herself to eat healthier and lost 80 pounds in the process.

With that confidence, she started to attract the kind of life she had always dreamed of. (makes mental note to check Tiktok and tag the creator).

I know first hand how self-love elevates confidence. I went from someone who could not get a fly to look at me, to being in utter love with my partner who adores and cherishes me.

Practicing self-love is akin to watering the roots of your self-esteem.

I began nurturing my physical health by adopting a balanced diet and regular exercise routine.

As the transformation unfolded within, I became more confident in my own skin.

This newfound confidence radiated through my relationships, replacing insecurity with a reassuring self-assuredness.

My partner welcomed this positive change, appreciating my independence, which, in turn, fortified the foundation of our love.

Love yourself so you can elevate your confidence.

…

2. Self-Love Refines Communication

“To effectively communicate, we must realize that we are all different in the way we perceive the world and use this understanding as a guide to our communication with others.” — Tony Robbins

Self-love is the nurturing soil for clear and effective communication.

It became essential for me to communicate my needs and establish boundaries, including dedicated time for my personal passions and interests, even if it meant spending less time with my partner.

By articulating my requirements without hesitation, my partner better understood my boundaries, fostering healthier communication and a more robust relationship.

Love yourself so you can refine communication with your partner.

…

3. Self-Love Reduces Stress

“The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it.” — Sydney J. Harris

The principles of self-love extend to practices such as meditation and mindfulness, serving as a powerful stress antidote.

With a commitment to daily meditation and mindfulness exercises, my relationship with stress underwent a profound transformation. That, and using a Gratitude app to keep track of what I am most grateful for.

The relentless mental chatter subsided, allowing me to be more present with my partner.

I discovered the beauty of savoring our time together without the oppressive burden of future anxieties or the weight of past grievances.

Love yourself so you can reduce stress.

…

4. Self-Love Amplifies Intimacy

“True intimacy is a profound human experience that goes beyond the physical. It is the emotional, psychological, and spiritual connection between lovers.” — Unknown

Self-love catalyzes a remarkable journey towards accepting one’s body and embracing one’s sensuality.

This enlightenment creates fertile ground for enhanced intimacy in the relationship.

For me, it meant breaking the barriers and openly discussing my desires and needs with my partner. Yes, including intimate desires because pretending about feeling unfulfilled can create resentment in the relationship.

As the communication channel widened, we delved into a deeper, more passionate, and fulfilling connection.

Love yourself so you can amplify intimacy in your relationship.

…

5. Self-Love Enhances Empathy

“Empathy is seeing with the eyes of another, listening with the ears of another, and feeling with the heart of another.” — Alfred Adler

Practicing self-love becomes a gateway to nurturing empathy, not just for oneself but for others as well.

This profound shift enables you to perceive your partner’s emotions, needs, and desires on a more profound level.

Once I started cultivating self-compassion and embracing forgiveness as part of my self-love journey, this newfound empathy naturally extended to my partner.

We began to navigate our relationship with a renewed sense of compassion and love.

Love yourself so you can enhance empathy in your relationship.

…

6. Self-Love Promotes Personal Growth

“The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.” — Unknown

This is a mantra I have had for most of my adult life. It allows me to have a healthy approach and belief that I only have myself to compete with. So, I choose to create, and not compete.

Self-love is such an epic journey of personal growth and self-discovery.

As you evolve individually, your relationship is fortified and enriched.

For me, personal growth meant pursuing my dreams, ambitions, and interests outside the context of the relationship. This transformation turned me into a happier, more fulfilled person.

The radiance of this joy naturally spilled into my relationship, magnifying the fulfillment and robustness of our love.

Of course, it helped that he was also supportive of my decision to drop what I knew as normal, and take a risk to pursue my dreams.

Love yourself so you can attain personal growth.

…

Final Thoughts

Ihope you have found this helpful.

Remember, practicing self-love is not an act of selfishness, but rather a crucial step on the path to a harmonious and deeply satisfying relationship.

Begin by introducing small self-love practices into your daily routine. Start with meditation, invest in regular exercise, or indulge in self-care activities.

Over time, you will be astounded at how this seemingly individual journey can manifest into a stronger, more gratifying relationship, a shared adventure where love truly thrives.

I wish you continued love and success in your relationships.

…

And Now Your Thoughts

Please let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

Thank you for reading.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash