6 Skin Care Tips for Diabetic Skin

Nobody wants to worry about their skin on top of dealing with diabetes. But as a diabetic, it’s important to know that your skincare routine needs special attention. Diabetic skin can be very dry and prone to infection, so it’s important to take extra precautions when caring for it. You don’t want to neglect your skin and end up dealing with more problems down the road. Here are 6 tips for diabetic skin to help keep you healthy and looking good.
1. Keep Your Skin Moisturized
If you have diabetes, your skin is more susceptible to infection and dryness. That’s why it’s important to keep your skin moisturized. Use a daily moisturizer, ointment, or cream, particularly after bathing. Apply it to all areas of your skin, including hard-to-reach places, like your back.
Choose oil-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic diabetic skin care products if possible. Opt for products with an optimal blend of essential fatty acids and vitamins for even faster skin repair and nourishment.
2. Don’t Use Harsh Chemicals on Your Skin
If you have type 1 or 2 diabetes, avoid using harsh chemicals on your skin. That means every product you use, including soaps, skincare products, shower gels, cleansers, and shampoos, should be free of dyes, fragrances, and other harsh chemicals. You should also avoid using products that contain alcohol or other drying agents.
Instead, look for products that are designed “for sensitive skin.” These products are less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions. Look for skincare products that are non-comedogenic and oil-free, as these will be the least likely to clog your pores and cause breakouts.
3. Avoid Using Hot Water When Bathing or Washing Your Face
Hot water can strip away the natural oils from your skin, leaving it dry and irritated. When you have diabetes, your skin is already more susceptible to dryness and irritation, so it’s important to avoid using hot water on your skin. Instead, opt for lukewarm or cool water when washing your face or taking a bath or shower.
Make it a daily routine to apply a moisturizer to your face and body immediately after bathing while your skin is still damp. This will help lock in moisture and prevent your skin from becoming too dry. This plays a critical role in soothing, softening, and protecting your skin.
4. Use a Humidifier to Keep the Air in Your Home Moist
In most homes, the air is actually quite dry, especially during the winter months. This can be a big problem for people with diabetes, as their skin is already more prone to drying out. A humidifier can help to add moisture back into the air and prevent your skin from becoming too dry.
Dry skin can lead to cracking and bleeding, which can be very painful and difficult to heal. While this is not a complete solution, it can certainly help to keep your skin from becoming too dry. The best humidifier for your home will depend on the size of your space and how much moisture you need.
5. Drink Lots of Water and Eat Healthy Foods
One of the best tips, and things you can do for your diabetic skin is to drink plenty of water and eat healthy foods. This will help to keep your skin hydrated and free from toxins. Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains will also help improve the appearance of your skin.
A healthy diet with the right combination of natural ingredients in skin care products can help your diabetic skin self-repair and heal fast. Look for products that contain aloe vera, chamomile, green tea, or any botanical oils. These ingredients are known for calming and protecting vulnerable diabetic skin.
6. Get the Right Diabetic Skin Care Products
With so many diabetic skin care products on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are right for you. What matters most is using skincare products that won’t aggravate your condition. Of course, where you buy your products matters. You’ll want to buy from reputable, well-reviewed sources.
For your convenience, you can also opt for a reputable internet pharmacy that offers a wide range of diabetic skincare products and an auto-shipping program that can save you time and money.
Conclusion
When it comes to your diabetic skin, more is not always better. In fact, if you use too many products or products that are too harsh, you could end up irritating your skin. Start with a basic skincare routine and then add products as needed. And be sure to talk to your doctor or dermatologist if you have any concerns.
Now that you know a few skincare tips for diabetic skin, it’s time to put them into action. Start slowly and be patient as you build up your routine.
—
Tess DiNapoli is a health and beauty blogger who loves to share her tips and advice with others. When she’s not writing or blogging, she spends time with her family and friends.
—
Previously Published on diabetesknow.com
—
Shutterstock image